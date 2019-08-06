More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Arsenal eye Coutinho, defenders ahead of transfer deadline

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
Let’s start with the big one: A report from L’Equipe in France states that Arsenal are closing in a season-long loan move for Philippe Coutinho.

The Barcelona and Brazil star, 27, has struggled since swapping Anfield for the Nou Camp and the former Liverpool superstar is reportedly keen on a move back to the Premier League.

Per the report, Coutinho will spend the season on loan at Arsenal and will not be heading to Paris Saint-Germain, the club he has been linked to on numerous occasions as Neymar has been linked with a move back to Barcelona all summer long.

After signing Nicolas Pepe for $87 million, adding Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and still having Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on board, quite why Arsenal would want another mercurial playmaker is beyond pretty much everyone.

Except, most importantly, Arsenal.

The Gunners finally appear to be willing to sign a new central defender. But is it too late?

With just over 48 hours to go until the transfer window shuts for Premier League clubs, Arsenal have been linked with moves for two center backs.

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and Juventus’ Daniele Rugani are the two players mentioned in a report from the Guardian.

The former would be a tricky deal given the fact that Leipzig want $85 million for their 20-year-old central defender, plus Upamecano is keen to play in the UEFA Champions League for the Bundesliga side this season.

As for Rugani, it is believed Juve are open to an initial loan deal and then selling him next summer which could suit the Gunners as they reportedly have just over $50 million to spend this summer. Those reports broke before a record-breaking $87 million move for winger Pepe, but remember, that deal is to be paid in several instalments.

One thing is certain: Arsenal need help defensively. And they have done for about a decade now.

Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin will return from injury this season to boost Unai Emery‘s options but with Laurent Koscielny heading to Bordeaux and the likes of Shkodran Mustafi still around, Arsenal are looking at the likes of Sokratis and Callum Chambers to step up in defense this season. They did buy William Saliba, 18, this summer but he has gone back on loan to Saint-Etienne for the upcoming campaign, so they are no better off than least season when their leaky defense cost them finishing in the top four.

Like Manchester United, it has been pretty comical to see Arsenal blatantly ignore their need to sign new defenders in recent seasons and instead prioritize buying attacking player after attacking player.

Rugani, 25, would seem more likely to arrive and if that does happen, all of a sudden the Gunners are in the conversation for having one of the best transfer windows for PL clubs this summer.

Projecting Best XIs for every Premier League team

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
The 2019-20 Premier League season is almost here and it is time to focus on the depth chart of every single team.

Who are the guaranteed starters for each club?

Below we list the best possible starting lineups (regardless of current injuries) for all 20 teams.

Agree? Disagree?

Arsenal
Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Holding, Monreal; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Ceballos, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Aston Villa
Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; Hourihane, McGinn, Grealish; El Ghazi, Wesley, Jota

Bournemouth
Begovic; Smith, Ake, Cook, Daniels; Fraser, Lerma, Cook, Brooks; King, Wilson

Brighton
Ryan; Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong; Stephens, Propper, Gross; Trossard, Maupay, Izquierdo

Burnley
Pope; Lowton, Mee, TarkowskI, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Hendrick, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood

Chelsea
Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho; Pedro, Barkley, Pulisic; Abraham

Crystal Palace
Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, McArthur; Zaha, Ayew, Townsend; Benteke

Everton
Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gbamin, Gomes; Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Kean

Leicester City
Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans; Gray, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Liverpool
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Manchester City
Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Mendy; Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero

Manchester United
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Matic; Martial, Pogba, James; Rashford

Newcastle United
Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett; Almiron, Shelvey, Hayden, Longstaff, Ritchie; Joelinton

Norwich City
Krul, Aarons, Klose, Zimmerman, Lewis; McLean, Vrancic, Stiepermann, Buendia, Hernandez; Pukki

Sheffield United
Henderson; O’Connell, Jagielka, Basham, Stevens; Fleck, Norwood, Baldock, Freeman; Sharp, Mousset

Southampton
Gunn; Valery, Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Romeu, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Adams

Tottenham Hotspur
Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Ndombele; Eriksen, Dele, Son; Kane

Watford
Gomes; Janmaat, Kabasele, Cathcart, Holebas; Pereyra, Doucoure, Capoue, Deulofeu; Gray, Deeney

West Ham
Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Balbuena, Masuaku; Wilshere, Rice; Anderson, Fornals, Antonio; Haller

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Patricio; Doherty, Boly, Coady, Bennett, Otto; Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker; Jota, Jimenez

Wayne Rooney signs for Derby County

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2019, 9:26 AM EDT
Wayne Rooney has signed with Derby County. Yes. You read that correctly.

Rooney, 33, has signed an initial 18-month contract with the English second-tier team in a player-coach role, as he will play out the rest of the Major League Soccer season and arrive at Derby on January 1. There is an option to extend the contract by a further year.

England’s all-time leading goalscorer flew to the UK overnight and was spotted at London’s Heathrow airport before heading to Derby. Rooney was then seen at Derby’s training ground in the UK ahead of finalizing his shock move from D.C. United.

Speaking about his return to England, Rooney thanked D.C. United’s owners for allowing the move to happen.

“I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with,” Rooney said. “I am looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January. I am sure I can make a big contribution and can’t wait to meet everyone, especially the supporters. I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County working with both the first team and Academy. I must also take this opportunity to thank DC United, their owners, executives and supporters who have been superb to work with. I want them to know that I will give my all in support of our push for the play-offs.”

D.C. United’s chairmen revealed that Rooney requested the move back to England duo to his family not settling in the USA following his move last summer.

“After speaking to Wayne and understanding his difficult situation of being so far away from his family, we have accepted that this is the best decision for all parties,” Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, D.C. United Co-Chairmen said.

Ola Kamara is set to replace Rooney, with the Norwegian international and former LA Galaxy star to head back to MLS from China for a transfer fee in the region of $2.5 million.

Derby owner Mel Morris spoke about another huge coup for the Rams, which follows the hiring of Frank Lampard last season before he moved on to coach Chelsea, then getting in Dutch legend Phillip Cocu to replace him.

“This is clearly an exciting signing for us, and Wayne’s presence will further enhance the club’s standing and its ability to perform both on and off the pitch. To have Wayne Rooney as a player, and equally as an aspiring coach, is incredible and I can only imagine the buzz this will generate amongst our supporters at home and internationally. First and foremost, Wayne is joining us as a player but he will also have coaching responsibilities too, particularly around the development of our younger players progressing towards the first-team from our Academy, as he looks to gain his relevant qualifications for a future coaching and management career. I would like to express a sincere thanks to DC United for their professionalism throughout this process. We wish them every success for the remainder of their season.”

This is  a huge blow for DCU’s hopes of winning the Eastern Conference this season and making a splash in the playoffs.

Rooney’s move to MLS was scrutinized by many after his minutes dwindled at both Man United and Everton over the past few seasons, but he’s been a star.

From goals inside his own half to stunning individual displays, Rooney has scored 25 goals in 45 appearances for D.C. United and dragged them from last in the East last season to the playoffs.

But the lure of returning to England to start his coaching career was too strong, as he’s spoken about a desire to coach on many occasions and he’ll be following in the footsteps of Lampard, John Terry, Steven Gerrard and others from England’s so-called ‘Golden Generation’ of players.

Transfer rumors: Eriksen to Man United; Lukaku uncertainty

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2019, 8:39 AM EDT
Maybe Christian Eriksen isn’t staying at Tottenham after all.

Our partners Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester United are making a late move for the Danish international, with Eriksen, 27, out of contract next summer at Spurs.

Eriksen said at the end of last season that he thought it would be a good time for a fresh challenge, but reported moves to one of Real Madrid or Barcelona haven’t come to fruition over the summer.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire signed over the summer, Man United are making waves in this summer window under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Players will want to be a part of this new-look United side and Eriksen’s experience could be crucial.

But do United need Eriksen? They have Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Pogba in the attacking midfield positions so a late move for Eriksen could suggest that Pogba may be moving on after all…

Watch this space.

Earlier this summer it was report that Eriksen would be available for a cut-price $75 million due to having just one year left on his deal, but with United focusing on shoring up their defense this summer, the Danish playmaker would be more of a luxury signing at this point.

Sticking with Man United, the future of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku remains unclear.

Lukaku, 26, is currently training with former club Anderlecht as Vincent Kompany has allowed the striker to join his team. But what next for Lukaku?

After United pulled out of a swap-deal with Juventus for Lukaku to trade places with Paulo Dybala, the former Chelsea and Everton forward is now stuck in limbo.

It seems like that a move to Inter Milan is most likely for Lukaku.

Inter have chased him all summer and Antonio Conte said over the weekend that he hoped a move for Lukaku could be arranged in the final days of the window.

For now, Anderlecht is training with Anderlecht for a second day with Man United refusing to comment.

Report: Koscielny agrees terms with Bordeaux

By Daniel KarellAug 5, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT
In the blink of an eye, Laurent Koscielny has gone from one of Arsenal’s longest-serving players to potentially leaving the club this week.

[READ: Premier League season previews]

According to L’Equipe, Laurent Koscielny has agreed terms with Bordeaux, and is set to undergo a medical on Tuesday to determine if the transfer will go through. Koscielny is going into the last year of his contract at Arsenal, and he’s essentially walking out from  Arsenal during preseason.

Upset at not being offered a better new contract, the 33-year-old, who turns 34 in September, refused to go with Arsenal on its tour of the U.S. this summer.

Koscielny has been a key member of Arsenal’s squad since joining in 2010 from Lorient. He was a regular starter every year since then until April 2018, when he suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon. Since then, though he’s returned to the field, he has seemed to be a step slower than before, which is understandable.

Even so, it’s a huge blow to Arsenal. The Gunners have spent millions so far upgrading their squad in midfield and attacking areas, but defense is a huge question mark and the club hasn’t been successful signing a new player yet.

With the Premier League transfer window ending on Thursday, will Arsenal have time to sign a replacement? Or will Rob Holding and Calum Chambers he asked to take a huge jump in their careers and lead this team back to the Champions League.