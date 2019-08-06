More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Man City reportedly gets Cancelo for head-scratching cost

By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT
Despite what Morrissey’s sung about Manchester, it seems one of its football clubs just cannot get out of the sun shine and clear skies.

Take the latest rumored deal involving Manchester City, which involves Juventus dynamo Joao Cancelo arriving at the Etihad Stadium to fix what is one of the only questions on the road to a third-straight Premier League crown: full back depth.

What will Juve take back? About $35 million and Danilo.

I bet Pep Guardiola demanded Juve stay on the line while he flew to the continent to make sure he was speaking to a representative of the club.

Now $35 million would make many of us retire. And I’m not dressing down Danilo, who’s a Brazilian international and an okay left back in his own right, but this is Joao Cancelo. Chelsea was going to pay about the same for him two summers ago — sans Danilo of course — and that was when Kyle Walker was costing almost double that fee.

While the 25-year-old Cancelo has missed a month in each of the last two seasons with knee injuries and that’s no small issue, he’s been among the best right backs in the world for all but one season of his career (and even that one, for Valencia, was still above average).

Look: Danilo will have much more stylistic success in Serie A than in the Premier League, and Cancelo may take some time to adjust to England. But this move is just a no-brainer, and we wonder how Juventus couldn’t get more out of mighty Man City.

Will big-spending Spurs be Premier League title contenders?

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur’s 2018-19 season was quite the “glass half-full” occasion.

Spurs won 23 matches, only Liverpool and Man City claiming three points on more occasions. The North London outfit also lost 13, the biggest number in the Top Six and the same as Wolves.

With a plus-28 goal differential, also third-best in the PL, Spurs finished 15 points back of second and 16 behind victorious Man City. That felt okay because Mauricio Pochettino‘s men, of course, also made it to the UEFA Champions League Final, losing to Liverpool on a questionable handball call.

Now two seasons removed from a second-place finish in the league, Spurs have broken their transfer record to bring in Tanguy Ndombele and may be spending bigger, linked Tuesday with both Paulo Dybala and Philippe Coutinho. Playmaker Giovani Los Celso has been in their orbit, too, all summer.

Perhaps no team has more questions in the air over the final 48 hours of the transfer window than Spurs, with Christian Eriksen still whispered as a possible departure, to boot.

Only Manchester United suffered more injuries than Spurs last season, with Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Moussa Sissoko, and Hugo Lloris missing time (Spurs went 2W-3L in league play without the latter). And Heung-Min Son was gone through national team duty, too.

This is a club who stopped Man City from its most-sought jewel, the Champions League, and it’s no coincidence that Spurs’ Premier League freefall came once the group stage arrived at Wembley in mid-February.

Spurs were five points back of the first and second at that point, with a match-in-hand on leaders City but not Liverpool. The chasers — Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea — were between 9-10 points back of Spurs.

They had won all but six of their matches at that point, falling to Watford, Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Wolves, and Manchester United. The losses to the leaders were both at home and by a single goal (as they would be later in the season, away from London).

They have a lot going for themselves, even a bit of momentum from the Audi Cup. Their festive season slate is very forgiving, as is their season run-in.

Spurs’ three toughest fixtures of the opening 10 come away to Man City, Arsenal, and Liverpool. Draws can, of course, do the trick there as Pochettino’s men look to build a path to the top (Liverpool’s start is more difficult, while Man City’s early visit from Spurs is its only top challenge of the first two months, all respect due to Wolves).

The biggest argument against Tottenham comes at right back, where Kieran Trippier has left, Juan Foyth is injured, and Serge Aurier is still returning to fitness. The easy option is for Pochettino to find an answer in the next 48 hours, but the little things matter when you’re talking about a title; Spurs may have to face down City in Week 2 with either a brand new piece or a revived Aurier.

That’s digging a bit too far into the weeds, though; When assessing whether Spurs can make up distance to Liverpool and Man City, it’s not really about the big gap at the end of last season. Look at where Spurs were before the Champions League knockout round stage. Ask yourselves whether you see them shallow enough to finish 3W-2D-7L regardless of UCL status.

We’d argue the opposite. With Dybala or Coutinho, this team can make it a bonafide three-team race almost regardless of what Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United manage by Thursday evening.

UEFA Champions League wrap: Ajax draws, Club Brugge wins

Photo by VI Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League began its third qualifying round on Tuesday, with five sides taking advantage of the opportunity at hand.

Club Brugge 1-0 Dynamo Kiev

Hans Vanaken’s 37th minute penalty was the difference as the Belgians will take an advantage to Ukraine.

New signing Simon Mignolet pitched the shutout after relegating American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to the bench.

PAOK 2-2 Ajax

There were some North London Derby participants on show, as Chuba Akpom scored PAOK to make it 1-1 and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar bagged a 57th minute equalizer for Ajax after the Greek side went ahead.

Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring for Ajax, while Leo Matos scored PAOK’s other goal.

American prospect Sergino Dest was again an unused sub for the Dutch side.

Ziyech has been linked with a move to either Leicester City or Bayern Munich, and it’s easy to see why.

Elsewhere
APOEL Nicosia 1-2 Qarabag
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Ferencvaros
Red Star Belgrade 1-1 Copenhagen

Wednesday
Krasnodar v. Porto – 1 p.m. ET
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Olympiacos – 1:45 p.m. ET
CFR Cluj v. Celtic – 2 p.m. ET
Basel v. LASK – 2 p.m. ET
Maribor v. Rosenborg – 2:15 p.m. ET

Spurs, Juve agree to $78M Dybala fee

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
The Premier League’s title race is taking a a big step toward having a legitimate third wheel.

Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed on a $78 million fee for Paulo Dybala.

Now Spurs have to convince Dybala on their project, as the star is said to be uncertain about the North London outfit and Manchester United (The Red Devils reportedly pulling out of the running earlier this week).

Dybala, 25, has been excused from Juve training until his transfer situation is resolved by the club.

The Argentinian’s numbers took a big hit when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived and became the focal point of Juve’s attack, but he’s scored 22 goals in a season for the Old Lady and also posted a 19-goal, 9-assist season.

He’s an upgrade on Dele Alli, who is injured and also coming off a down season, and should feast off the spoils of Harry Kane.

Perhaps countryman Erik Lamela can convince him of the Tottenham way?

Gattuso linked with move to Inter… Miami (of course)

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
Gennaro Gattuso’s next gig could be with Inter… Miami.

The 41-year-old “Rino” may take the reins at expansion club Inter Miami CF under owner David Beckham after leaving AC Milan at the end of last season.

Known for his bulldog midfield presence and heart-on-sleeve sideline management, Gattuso would fit the bill of what Inter Miami says it’s seeking from its first head coach.

From The Miami Herald:

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said last week that the team was “very close” to naming its first head coach, and that it would be “someone you’re going to know who has coached before at the highest level and who has played at the highest level.”

Gattuso was linked with the open Newcastle United job, but it’s worth noting that there is a heavy Italian and even Milan presence in South Florida. Alessandro Nesta coached at Miami FC, and Paolo Maldini owned the current NPSL club.

The club added its third player on Tuesday, announcing the signing of Venezuelan standout Christian Makoun. The 19-year-old defender spent last season on loan with Juventus’ U-23 side.

Miami had already signed as a Matias Pelegrini as a Designated Player and Julian Carranza. Both Argentine playmakers are on loan ahead of their MLS debut in 2020.