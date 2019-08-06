Spurs, Juve agree to $78M Dybala fee

With the 2019-20 Premier League season kicking off in just a few days, it is time for a geography lesson.
[ MORE: PL season previews ]
Do you ever sit there watching the action on TV and wonder, “where in the UK is this?” If you do, you’ve come to the right place.
Below you will find where each club is located, how far you have to travel to find their closest PL rival and precisely where the stadiums are in those cities.
[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]
Time to start planning out that trip to England, folks…
Location of all 20 Premier League teams
Arsenal
City: London (North)
Stadium: Emirates Stadium (Capacity, 60,432)
Closest PL club, by distance: Tottenham, 4.1 miles
Bournemouth
Town: Bournemouth
Stadium: Dean Court (Capacity, 11,464)
Closest PL club, by distance: Southampton, 32.1 miles
Brighton & Hove Albion
City: Brighton & Hove
Stadium: American Express Community Stadium (Capacity, 30,750)
Closest PL club, by distance: Crystal Palace, 42 miles
Burnley
Town: Burnley
Stadium: Turf Moor (Capacity, 21,401)
Closest PL club, by distance: Huddersfield Town, 25.1 miles
Aston Villa
City: Birmingham, England
Stadium: Villa Park (Capacity, 42,785)
Closest PL club, by distance: Wolverhampton Wanderers, 12 miles
Chelsea
City: London (West)
Stadium: Stamford Bridge (Capacity, 41,623)
Closest PL club, by distance: Crystal Palace, 8.3 miles
Crystal Palace
City: London (South)
Stadium: Selhurst Park (Capacity, 26,309)
Closest PL club, by distance: Chelsea, 8.3 miles
Everton
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Goodison Park (Capacity, 40,569)
Closest PL club, by distance: Liverpool, 0.9 miles
Leicester City
City: Leicester
Stadium: King Power Stadium (Capacity, 32,500)
Closest PL club, by distance: Aston Villa,
Liverpool
City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield (Capacity, 54,167)
Closest PL club, by distance: Everton, 0.9 miles
Manchester City
City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium (Capacity, 55,097)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester United, 5 miles
Manchester United
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford (Capacity, 76,100)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester City, 5 miles
Newcastle United
City: Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Stadium: St James’ Park (Capacity, 52,354)
Closest PL club, by distance: Burnley, 99.1 miles
Norwich City
City: Norwich, Norfolk
Stadium: Carrow Road (Capacity, 27,244)
Closest PL club, by distance: Tottenham, 110 miles
Sheffield United
City: Sheffield, Yorkshire
Stadium: Bramall Lane (Capacity 32,702)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester City, 37.5 miles
Southampton
City: Southampton
Stadium: St Mary’s Stadium (Capacity, 32,689)
Closest PL club, by distance: Bournemouth, 32.1 miles
Tottenham Hotspur
City: London (North)
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Capacity, 62,062)
Closest PL club, by distance: Arsenal, 4.1 miles
Watford
Town: Watford
Stadium: Vicarage Road (Capacity, 21,977)
Closest PL club, by distance: Arsenal, 16.3 miles
West Ham United
City: London (East)
Stadium: London Stadium (Capacity, 60,000)
Closest PL club, by distance: Arsenal, 4.9 miles
Wolverhampton Wanderers
City: Wolverhampton
Stadium: Molineux (Capacity, 31,700)
Closest PL club, by distance: Aston Villa, 12 miles