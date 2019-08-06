More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Spurs, Juve agree to $78M Dybala fee

By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
The Premier League’s title race is taking a a big step toward having a legitimate third wheel.

Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed on a $78 million fee for Paulo Dybala.

[ MORE: Tottenham Hotspur season preview ]

Now Spurs have to convince Dybala on their project, as the star is said to be uncertain about the North London outfit and Manchester United (The Red Devils reportedly pulling out of the running earlier this week).

Dybala, 25, has been excused from Juve training until his transfer situation is resolved by the club.

The Argentinian’s numbers took a big hit when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived and became the focal point of Juve’s attack, but he’s scored 22 goals in a season for the Old Lady and also posted a 19-goal, 9-assist season.

He’s an upgrade on Dele Alli, who is injured and also coming off a down season, and should feast off the spoils of Harry Kane.

Perhaps countryman Erik Lamela can convince him of the Tottenham way?

UEFA Champions League wrap: Ajax draws, Club Brugge wins

By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League began its third qualifying round on Tuesday, with five sides taking advantage of the opportunity at hand.

[ MORE: Spurs agree Dybala fee ]

Club Brugge 1-0 Dynamo Kiev

Hans Vanaken’s 37th minute penalty was the difference as the Belgians will take an advantage to Ukraine.

New signing Simon Mignolet pitched the shutout after relegating American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to the bench.

PAOK 2-2 Ajax

There were some North London Derby participants on show, as Chuba Akpom scored PAOK to make it 1-1 and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar bagged a 57th minute equalizer for Ajax after the Greek side went ahead.

Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring for Ajax, while Leo Matos scored PAOK’s other goal.

American prospect Sergino Dest was again an unused sub for the Dutch side.

Ziyech has been linked with a move to either Leicester City or Bayern Munich, and it’s easy to see why.

Elsewhere
APOEL Nicosia 1-2 Qarabag
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Ferencvaros
Red Star Belgrade 1-1 Copenhagen

Wednesday
Krasnodar v. Porto – 1 p.m. ET
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Olympiacos – 1:45 p.m. ET
CFR Cluj v. Celtic – 2 p.m. ET
Basel v. LASK – 2 p.m. ET
Maribor v. Rosenborg – 2:15 p.m. ET

Gattuso linked with move to Inter… Miami (of course)

By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
Gennaro Gattuso’s next gig could be with Inter… Miami.

The 41-year-old “Rino” may take the reins at expansion club Inter Miami CF under owner David Beckham after leaving AC Milan at the end of last season.

[ MORE: All 20 PL Best XIs ]

Known for his bulldog midfield presence and heart-on-sleeve sideline management, Gattuso would fit the bill of what Inter Miami says it’s seeking from its first head coach.

From The Miami Herald:

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said last week that the team was “very close” to naming its first head coach, and that it would be “someone you’re going to know who has coached before at the highest level and who has played at the highest level.”

Gattuso was linked with the open Newcastle United job, but it’s worth noting that there is a heavy Italian and even Milan presence in South Florida. Alessandro Nesta coached at Miami FC, and Paolo Maldini owned the current NPSL club.

The club added its third player on Tuesday, announcing the signing of Venezuelan standout Christian Makoun. The 19-year-old defender spent last season on loan with Juventus’ U-23 side.

Miami had already signed as a Matias Pelegrini as a Designated Player and Julian Carranza. Both Argentine playmakers are on loan ahead of their MLS debut in 2020.

Where are all 20 Premier League teams located?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
With the 2019-20 Premier League season kicking off in just a few days, it is time for a geography lesson.

[ MORE: PL season previews ]

Do you ever sit there watching the action on TV and wonder, “where in the UK is this?” If you do, you’ve come to the right place.

Below you will find where each club is located, how far you have to travel to find their closest PL rival and precisely where the stadiums are in those cities.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]  

Time to start planning out that trip to England, folks…

Location of all 20 Premier League teams

Arsenal

source:

City: London (North)
Stadium: Emirates Stadium (Capacity, 60,432)
Closest PL club, by distance: Tottenham, 4.1 miles

Bournemouth

source:

Town: Bournemouth
Stadium: Dean Court (Capacity, 11,464)
Closest PL club, by distance: Southampton, 32.1 miles

Brighton & Hove Albion

City: Brighton & Hove
Stadium: American Express Community Stadium (Capacity, 30,750)
Closest PL club, by distance: Crystal Palace, 42 miles

Burnley

Burnley map

Town: Burnley
Stadium: Turf Moor (Capacity, 21,401)
Closest PL club, by distance: Huddersfield Town, 25.1 miles

Aston Villa

 

City: Birmingham, England
Stadium: Villa Park (Capacity, 42,785)
Closest PL club, by distance: Wolverhampton Wanderers, 12 miles

Chelsea

source:

City: London (West)
Stadium: Stamford Bridge (Capacity, 41,623)
Closest PL club, by distance: Crystal Palace, 8.3 miles

Crystal Palace

source:

City: London (South)
Stadium: Selhurst Park (Capacity, 26,309)
Closest PL club, by distance: Chelsea, 8.3 miles

Everton

source:

City: Liverpool
Stadium: Goodison Park (Capacity, 40,569)
Closest PL club, by distance: Liverpool, 0.9 miles

Leicester City

source:

City: Leicester
Stadium: King Power Stadium (Capacity, 32,500)
Closest PL club, by distance: Aston Villa,

Liverpool

source:

City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield (Capacity, 54,167)
Closest PL club, by distance: Everton, 0.9 miles

Manchester City

source:

City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium (Capacity, 55,097)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester United, 5 miles

Manchester United

source:

City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford (Capacity, 76,100)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester City, 5 miles

Newcastle United

City: Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Stadium: St James’ Park (Capacity, 52,354)
Closest PL club, by distance: Burnley, 99.1 miles

Norwich City

City: Norwich, Norfolk
Stadium: Carrow Road (Capacity, 27,244)
Closest PL club, by distance: Tottenham, 110 miles

Sheffield United

City: Sheffield, Yorkshire
Stadium: Bramall Lane (Capacity 32,702)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester City, 37.5 miles

Southampton

source:

City: Southampton
Stadium: St Mary’s Stadium (Capacity, 32,689)
Closest PL club, by distance: Bournemouth, 32.1 miles

Tottenham Hotspur

City: London (North)
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Capacity, 62,062)
Closest PL club, by distance: Arsenal, 4.1 miles

Watford

source:

Town: Watford
Stadium: Vicarage Road (Capacity, 21,977)
Closest PL club, by distance: Arsenal, 16.3 miles

West Ham United

West Ham map

City: London (East)
Stadium: London Stadium (Capacity, 60,000)
Closest PL club, by distance: Arsenal, 4.9 miles

Wolverhampton Wanderers

City: Wolverhampton
Stadium: Molineux (Capacity, 31,700)
Closest PL club, by distance: Aston Villa, 12 miles

10 things you need to know before new PL season

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Ahead of the 2019-20 Premier League season there are certain things you need to know.

That’s where we come in.

[ MORE: PL season previews ]

As well as clicking on the link above to get the low-down on all 20 teams, below are the 10 things you must know ahead of the new campaign.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Let’s go!

ICYMI, America has a superstar in the PL…
You may have been living under a rock for the past few months. If so, fair enough. The rest of the world knows that Christian Pulisic is coming to the Premier League. The 20-year-old USMNT star was signed by Chelsea for $73 million in January and loaned back to Borussia Dortmund. The “Pennsylvanian Messi” will be asked to replace Eden Hazard long-term, but in the meantime he is impressing Chelsea legend Frank Lampard who is in his first season in charge of the Blues. Given Chelsea’s ban and Willian arriving late due to his exploits with Brazil in the Copa America this summer, Pulisic has the chance to hit the ground running with Chelsea. Along with Pedro, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley and Mount, he will have to battle hard for a starting spot. He is without doubt ready to be the first bonafide American superstar in the PL and on the planet.

VAR is coming. Get ready.
Okay, get ready for VAR to dominate the majority of your conversations for the next 10 months. The Premier League has already said it will only use VAR for “clear and obvious errors” or “serious missed incidents” when it comes to four occasions: goals scored, direct red cards, penalty kicks being awarded and cases of mistaken identity. There will be delays and a little confusion, but messages will be relayed to fans inside the stadiums and it will be intriguing to see how the system works in the PL. After being used in major competitions and leagues across Europe and the rest of the world over the past few seasons, it is now the turn of the Premier League to embrace technology to help officials out. Let’s see if fans share this sentiment after the first few weeks of the season.

2:45 p.m. ET kick offs on Saturday are now a thing
For a handful of weeks this is a new feature for the 2019-20 campaign and the two seasons after that. Saturday evening games in the UK should see a bit of a party atmosphere take place, and like Friday night games being introduced a few years ago, it gives us another opportunity to make time in our lives to watch the PL. What more can you ask for? On a Saturday you can now get to the pub with your mates at 7:30 a.m. ET and be there until about 5 p.m. ET when the final game finishes. 10 hours of constant PL action on a Saturday is perfection.

Transfer records smashed all over the place
Harry Maguire: $97 million from Leicester City to Man United. Nicolas Pepe: $87 million from Lille to Arsenal. Rodri: $80 million from Atletico Madrid to Man City. Tanguy Ndombele: $80 million from Lyon to Tottenham. What do all those transfers have in common? They all happened this summer and they are all record deals. Maguire’s is the highest fee paid in history for a defender and Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham all broke their transfer records. Add into the mix that Sheffield United, Brighton, Leicester and Newcastle all broke their transfer records this summer too, and it’s clear to see PL clubs are spending big to stay in the top-flight.

Blades, Canaries and Villans
The new boys will all add something a little different to the PL in their own way. Aston Villa have spent big with over $160 million splashed on 12 new players, while Norwich have hardly spent anything and Sheffield United have added sensibly. Villa will entertain and a genuinely one of the biggest clubs in England, while the Blades will be led by a passionate home crowd and lean heavily on the players who have led them from the third tier. As for Norwich, they played scintillating attacking football last season but many are writing them off for instant relegation to underline their status as a yo-yo club. As always, all three new boys are favorites for the drop. Beware of the underdogs.

European glory to continue?
Liverpool are the reigning UEFA Champions League champions and Chelsea won the Europa League. Will we see the PL dominate Europe once again this season? Arsenal, Man United and Wolves will be among the favorites in the Europa League, while Man City and Liverpool will again led the way for the PL in the UCL. Spurs and Chelsea are also favored to reach at least the eight and with some of the big boys in Spain, Italy and Germany struggling a little, there’s a sense we are in the middle of English domination in Europe.

Returning stars could be rested early on
Something to keep an eye on, especially for those who play Premier League Fantasy. The likes of Liverpool and Man City have been impacted over the summer when it comes to star players coming back late from international duty. Roberto Firmino, Alisson, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have all missed a huge chunk of preseason for Liverpool, while Sergio Aguero, Ederson, Fernandinho and Riyad Mahrez have only just returned for City. Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will have to manage the minutes of those stars accordingly if they’re going to come good at the business end of the season. Players are not machines and their managers, thankfully, understand that. That won’t help your FPL team, but don’t be so selfish…

Marauding center backs the new norm
With Maguire and Virgil Van Dijk set to take center stage for Man United and Liverpool respectively, there’s a sense that this is the year of the marauding center backs. Given all of the money spent on attacking players, we’ve seen just how important it is to have a solid defensive unit. Man City have John Stones and Aymeric Laporte ready to play out of the back, but are they good enough defensively to lead a title challenge without legend Vincent Kompany organizing alongside them? This will be the season of the center back.

New managers, first full seasons
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is arriving to take charge of the Blues. Graham Potter is the new man in charge at Brighton. Steve Bruce has replaced Rafael Benitez at Newcastle after the Spaniard left. Brendan Rodgers be Leicester’s coach for a full season (he hopes), while Ralph Hasenhuttl is in his first full season as Saints boss. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also overseeing his first full campaign at Man United. Fresh starts and slates wiped clean are the order of the day.

#PLonNBC on location in England
Don’t forget, we are kicking the season off in the best possible way with our entire crew in England for opening weekend. From Liverpool v. Norwich to Tottenham v. Aston Villa and Manchester United v. Chelsea, our entire broadcast team will be on-site to celebrate the return of the Premier League? Pumped. Yep. Us too.