More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Transfer rumors: Eriksen to Man United; Lukaku uncertainty

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2019, 8:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Maybe Christian Eriksen isn’t staying at Tottenham after all.

Our partners Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester United are making a late move for the Danish international, with Eriksen, 27, out of contract next summer at Spurs.

Eriksen said at the end of last season that he thought it would be a good time for a fresh challenge, but reported moves to one of Real Madrid or Barcelona haven’t come to fruition over the summer.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire signed over the summer, Man United are making waves in this summer window under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Players will want to be a part of this new-look United side and Eriksen’s experience could be crucial.

But do United need Eriksen? They have Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Pogba in the attacking midfield positions so a late move for Eriksen could suggest that Pogba may be moving on after all…

Watch this space. Eriksen would be available for a cut-price $75 million due to having just one year left on his deal, but with United focusing on shoring up their defense this summer, the Danish playmaker would be more of a luxury signing.

Sticking with Man United, the future of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku remains unclear.

Lukaku, 26, is currently training with former club Anderlecht as Vincent Kompany has allowed the striker to join his team. But what next for Lukaku?

After United pulled out of a swap-deal with Juventus for Lukaku to trade places with Paulo Dybala, the former Chelsea and Everton forward is now stuck in limbo.

It seems like that a move to Inter Milan is most likely for Lukaku.

Inter have chased him all summer and Antonio Conte said over the weekend that he hoped a move for Lukaku could be arranged in the final days of the window.

For now, Anderlecht is training with Anderlecht for a second day with Man United refusing to comment.

Wayne Rooney signs for Derby County

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2019, 9:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Wayne Rooney has signed with Derby County. Yes. You read that correctly.

Rooney, 33, has signed an initial 18-month contract with the English second-tier team in a player-coach role, as he will play out the rest of the Major League Soccer season and arrive at Derby on January 1. There is an option to extend the contract by a further year.

England’s all-time leading goalscorer flew to the UK overnight and was spotted at London’s Heathrow airport before heading to Derby. Rooney was then seen at Derby’s training ground in the UK ahead of finalizing his shock move from D.C. United.

Speaking about his return to England, Rooney thanked D.C. United’s owners for allowing the move to happen.

“I am very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with,” Rooney said. “I am looking forward to joining Phillip Cocu, his coaching staff and the first-team squad from the start of January. I am sure I can make a big contribution and can’t wait to meet everyone, especially the supporters. I am equally excited to begin my coaching career at Derby County working with both the first team and Academy. I must also take this opportunity to thank DC United, their owners, executives and supporters who have been superb to work with. I want them to know that I will give my all in support of our push for the play-offs.”

D.C. United’s chairmen revealed that Rooney requested the move back to England duo to his family not settling in the USA following his move last summer.

“After speaking to Wayne and understanding his difficult situation of being so far away from his family, we have accepted that this is the best decision for all parties,” Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, D.C. United Co-Chairmen said.

Ola Kamara is set to replace Rooney, with the Norwegian international and former LA Galaxy star to head back to MLS from China for a transfer fee in the region of $2.5 million.

Derby owner Mel Morris spoke about another huge coup for the Rams, which follows the hiring of Frank Lampard last season before he moved on to coach Chelsea, then getting in Dutch legend Phillip Cocu to replace him.

“This is clearly an exciting signing for us, and Wayne’s presence will further enhance the club’s standing and its ability to perform both on and off the pitch. To have Wayne Rooney as a player, and equally as an aspiring coach, is incredible and I can only imagine the buzz this will generate amongst our supporters at home and internationally. First and foremost, Wayne is joining us as a player but he will also have coaching responsibilities too, particularly around the development of our younger players progressing towards the first-team from our Academy, as he looks to gain his relevant qualifications for a future coaching and management career. I would like to express a sincere thanks to DC United for their professionalism throughout this process. We wish them every success for the remainder of their season.”

This is  a huge blow for DCU’s hopes of winning the Eastern Conference this season and making a splash in the playoffs.

Rooney’s move to MLS was scrutinized by many after his minutes dwindled at both Man United and Everton over the past few seasons, but he’s been a star.

From goals inside his own half to stunning individual displays, Rooney has scored 25 goals in 45 appearances for D.C. United and dragged them from last in the East last season to the playoffs.

But the lure of returning to England to start his coaching career was too strong, as he’s spoken about a desire to coach on many occasions and he’ll be following in the footsteps of Lampard, John Terry, Steven Gerrard and others from England’s so-called ‘Golden Generation’ of players.

Report: Koscielny agrees terms with Bordeaux

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 5, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the blink of an eye, Laurent Koscielny has gone from one of Arsenal’s longest-serving players to potentially leaving the club this week.

[READ: Premier League season previews]

According to L’Equipe, Laurent Koscielny has agreed terms with Bordeaux, and is set to undergo a medical on Tuesday to determine if the transfer will go through. Koscielny is going into the last year of his contract at Arsenal, and he’s essentially walking out from  Arsenal during preseason.

Upset at not being offered a better new contract, the 33-year-old, who turns 34 in September, refused to go with Arsenal on its tour of the U.S. this summer.

Koscielny has been a key member of Arsenal’s squad since joining in 2010 from Lorient. He was a regular starter every year since then until April 2018, when he suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon. Since then, though he’s returned to the field, he has seemed to be a step slower than before, which is understandable.

Even so, it’s a huge blow to Arsenal. The Gunners have spent millions so far upgrading their squad in midfield and attacking areas, but defense is a huge question mark and the club hasn’t been successful signing a new player yet.

With the Premier League transfer window ending on Thursday, will Arsenal have time to sign a replacement? Or will Rob Holding and Calum Chambers he asked to take a huge jump in their careers and lead this team back to the Champions League.

Report: Balotelli in talks to sign in Brazil

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 5, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mario Balotelli may have a chance to revive his career across the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Brazilian publication Globo Esporte, Brazilian giant Flamengo is in talks to sign Balotelli. Balotelli is currently a free agent after spending the last five months with Marseille.

[READ: Premier League season previews]

Balotelli scored eight goals in 15 Ligue 1 games last season but wasn’t in Andre Villas-Boas’ plans. The move to a Marseille came after two and a half years with Nice, where it seemed Balotelli had gotten back on his feet.

The former Italian international, known for his outrageous skill as well as his outrageous behavior, struggled mightily between spells at AC Milan and Liverpool.

According to Globo Esporte, Flamengo’s new signing Gabriel “Gabigol” Barbosa recommended Balotelli from their time together at Milan.

Did Liverpool need to spend more this summer?

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 5, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After coming one point away from the Premier League title and winning the UEFA Champions League for a sixth time in club history, Liverpool did something few people expected.

It had a quiet summer.

To date, Liverpool has only signed a pair of teenagers, Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliot, along with goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer, to add to the squad. That’s instead of getting involved with the likes of Manchester City, Man United and Arsenal in making big-money transfers over the summer to bolster what’s already a strong team.

Earlier in the summer, manager Jurgen Klopp warned to Liverpool fans to not expect much this summer, even when rumors were swirling that Philippe Coutinho could make a sensational return to Anfield.

“…it will not be the biggest transfer window of LFC; we invested a lot in the team in the last two years, I would say, Klopp told Liverpool’s website on July 17. “We cannot spend every year in the same manner.

“People talk about it like, ‘Now another £300m or £200m’. There are maybe only two clubs in the world – it looks in the moment like Barcelona and [Real] Madrid can do the same – City and PSG that can do it every year.

“But we are fine. I’m happy with the team, we are really happy. We have to see if we find maybe one position, if we find something for it, but there’s no real pressure because it’s not about signing a player. We have solutions for all the situations.”

In a way, Klopp is correct. Liverpool has spent quite a bit in the transfer market, especially with the signings of defender Virgil Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Then again, the club were basically able to finance those purchases with the sale of the aforementioned Coutinho to Barcelona. In addition, the club earned more than $100 million last season between Premier League and UEFA Champions League rewards and television money.

But there is precedent that Liverpool’s strategy this summer isn’t a bad one.

The closest example is also the most recent. Tottenham went an entire calendar year, two transfer windows, without adding to their squad. Sure, they didn’t win the Premier League but they made the Champions League Final and still qualified for next year’s Champions League.

In another example from two seasons ago, Real Madrid didn’t make any major signings on its way to winning the 2018 Champions League title.

If you think about it, Liverpool certainly could have won the Premier League last season. If not for two dropped points at Man United, it may have been a double for the Reds. So why improve the squad when there’s no need to improve?

If everyone returns to peak form and fires on all cylinders, there’s no reason why this squad can’t push Man City again and make a deep Champions League run. Plus, with new contracts given over the past year to Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, and Divock Origi, the players are as motivated as ever to improve.

So should Liverpool have spent more this summer? Maybe. But maybe they have everything they already need.