Transfer rumors: Eriksen to Man United; Lukaku uncertainty

Maybe Christian Eriksen isn’t staying at Tottenham after all.
Our partners Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester United are making a late move for the Danish international, with Eriksen, 27, out of contract next summer at Spurs.
Eriksen said at the end of last season that he thought it would be a good time for a fresh challenge, but reported moves to one of Real Madrid or Barcelona haven’t come to fruition over the summer.
With Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire signed over the summer, Man United are making waves in this summer window under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Players will want to be a part of this new-look United side and Eriksen’s experience could be crucial.
But do United need Eriksen? They have Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Pogba in the attacking midfield positions so a late move for Eriksen could suggest that Pogba may be moving on after all…
Watch this space. Eriksen would be available for a cut-price $75 million due to having just one year left on his deal, but with United focusing on shoring up their defense this summer, the Danish playmaker would be more of a luxury signing.
Sticking with Man United, the future of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku remains unclear.
Lukaku, 26, is currently training with former club Anderlecht as Vincent Kompany has allowed the striker to join his team. But what next for Lukaku?
After United pulled out of a swap-deal with Juventus for Lukaku to trade places with Paulo Dybala, the former Chelsea and Everton forward is now stuck in limbo.
It seems like that a move to Inter Milan is most likely for Lukaku.
Inter have chased him all summer and Antonio Conte said over the weekend that he hoped a move for Lukaku could be arranged in the final days of the window.
For now, Anderlecht is training with Anderlecht for a second day with Man United refusing to comment.