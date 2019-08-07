More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Brazil’s Jesus suspended two months for bad behavior

Associated PressAug 7, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
sixthSAO PAULO — Striker Gabriel Jesus has been suspended from international matches with Brazil for two months because of bad behavior in the latest Copa America final.

The governing body of South American soccer, CONMEBOL, also announced Wednesday that it fined the 22-year-old Jesus $30,000 for actions it considers insulting and defamatory during Brazil’s 3-1 win over Peru in the July 7 decider.

Jesus was sent off after a second yellow card at the 70-minute mark in the South American cup final.

He protested the decision with hand gestures suggesting the referee had been paid off and then pushed the video assistant referee feed on the sidelines.

Brazil and Jesus can still appeal the decision.

If the punishment stands, Jesus will miss Brazil’s friendlies against Colombia and Peru in September. He could also be sidelined for another two matches in October.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
The opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season is here, and there are usually plenty of upsets in the opening round of games.

Remember that…

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Newcastle 0-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester 3-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Liverpool 6-1 Norwich – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man United 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Watford 1-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Ozil, Kolasinac unavailable over safety fears

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be available to play for Arsenal at Newcastle United this Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have released a statement on the situation, as both players were targeted in an attack in London last month and reports state they have been singled out again over the past few days.

During the attack in north London Ozil and his wife were trapped inside his car while Bosnian international defender Kolasinac grappled with the knife-wielding attackers in the street and the Arsenal stars then escaped to a nearby restaurant.

Here’s the update Arsenal gave on Ozil and Kolasinac ahead of the trip to St James’ Park:

“Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police. The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives. We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support. We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as son as possible. We will not be making any further comment on the matter.”

Explaining how VAR will work in Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
By now you know that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used for the first time in the Premier League this season.

But how exactly will it be used?

The VAR system will be used slightly different in the PL compared to how it is used elsewhere, so with that in mind below we have some helpful videos to explain what will happen during the 2019-20 campaign.

General information

Goals

Penalty kicks

Offside

Red cards

Referee Review Area

Bookmakers odds for Premier League title winners, relegation

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Who are the favorites to win the title? Which teams are expected to go down?

With the transfer window now shut, bookmakers have released their odds for the 2019-20 season. There are no 5000-1 shots a la Leicester City back in 2015, but Aston Villa fans may put a few bucks on them with odds of 1000-1…

Below is a look at the odds for both the PL title winners and relegation favorites…

Odds for each team to win Premier League title

Man City – 1/2
Liverpool – 5/2
Tottenham – 16/1
Man United – 40/1
Chelsea – 40/1
Arsenal – 40/1
Wolves – 200/1
Everton – 250/1
Leicester City – 250/1
West Ham United – 500/1
Aston Villa – 1000/1
Watford – 1000/1
Southampton – 1500/1
Newcastle – 1500/1
Crystal Palace – 1500/1
Bournemouth – 1500/1
Burnley – 2000/1
Brighton – 2000/1
Norwich – 2500/1
Sheffield United – 2500/1

Odds for relegation

Sheffield United – 8/11
Norwich City – 11/10
Brighton – 13/8
Burnley – 2/1
Newcastle – 2/1
Aston Villa – 9/4
Crystal Palace – 4/1
Bournemouth – 9/2
Southampton – 9/2
Watford – 11/2
West Ham – 14/1
Wolves – 25/1
Leicester – 28/1
Everton – 33/1
Arsenal – 500/1
Chelsea – 500/1
Man United – 750/1
Tottenham – 1000/1
Liverpool – 2500/1
Manchester City – 2500/1