Champions League wrap: Big day for the visitors

Celtic and Porto are among the Champions League hopefuls who survived away challenges with their advancement hopes in fine shape after first legs of the third qualifying round.

Many of the ties remain tight, as the first five matches did Tuesday.

Krasnodar 0-1 Porto

Sergio Oliveira smashed a 90th minute free kick home to give Porto a vital away goal heading back to Portugal.

CFR Cluj 1-1 Celtic

James Forrest’s equalizer stands as Celtic’s away goal heading into a second leg which is still very tight.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon said he hopes to reinvest money if Kieran Tierney is bought by Arsenal before the end of Thursday’s deadline, but is staying tight-lipped about any deal.

“I don’t know anything. I’ve said the last few days it wouldn’t surprise me (if Arsenal came with a better offer). I don’t have any confirmation of that at all.”

Istanbul Basaksehir 0-1 Olympiacos

The 10-man Turkish hosts missed a penalty kick in stoppage time to make Giorgos Masouras’ goal that much more powerful.

FC Basel 1-2 LASK

It could’ve been worse for the favored hosts, who were down 2-0 until Luca Zuffi scored in the 87th minute. at St. Jakob-Park.

Maribor 1-3 Rosenborg

Alexander Soderlund scored two of the Norwegians’ three goals to build a very comfortable lead heading back home.

