More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images

Is Man City’s defense strong enough, or deep enough?

By Andy EdwardsAug 7, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City’s chances of repeating (again) as Premier League champions in 2019-20 appears to hinge upon the performances of one unit in particular: the defense.

[ MORE: 2019-20 season preview: Manchester City ]

It’s a rather thin unit which could have probably used reinforcements during the summer transfer window, but with barely 24 hours to go before the window closes, that’s a largely moot point. They are who they are, and they’ll kick off their quest for a third straight PL title against West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Thanks in large part to Aymeric Laporte proving himself worth every last penny of the $65 million he cost, and in smaller part a renaissance of health from Vincent Kompany, Man City shaved four goals from the conceded column in defending their 2017-18 PL crown (when they conceded 27 times) with another triumph in 2018-19 (23, one more than Liverpool).

[ MORE: 3 days to go until new PL season: Will Man City 3-peat? ]

Now, though, Kompany is gone after taking over as player-manager at Anderlecht, and Man City went against conventional wisdom and signed no one to replace his on-field production, let alone his off-field leadership. If paying $97 million for Harry Maguire was their best, or only, option, perhaps they are better off going this route.

Given the personnel that Pep Guardiola has at his disposal, he faces one of two — or, potentially two of two — unsavory options for how to line up his defense.

  1. In a back-three, he’ll have just one backup (Nicolas Otamendi, most likely) for three positions, likely to be occupied by Laporte, John Stones and Kyle Walker
  2. In a back-four, he’ll have three options who fit (Laporte, Stones, Otamendi) for two positions and one who’ll be forced out to right back (Walker), at which point he’ll still have just one backup

[ MORE: Will big-spending Spurs be Premier League title contenders? ]

If Benjamin Mendy can stay healthy for a full season, the full backs are likely to be a non-issue; Joao Cancelo should lock down the starting spot at right back after arriving at a bargain price; Angeliño is the wild card of the bunch; and Oleksandr Zinchenko has been up to the test when called upon in the past.

With all of that said, Man City’s safest path to having one of the PL’s best defensive records yet again lies ahead of the backline. When — not if, but when — they’re able to dominate possession each and every game, City’s midfield and forward line will squeeze the life out of opponents and leave the three, or four, at the back with precious little to do.

[ MORE: Man United to fine Lukaku for missing training without permission ]

Defensive midfielder Fernandinho was arguably City’s most important player in 2018-19 but he began to show signs of slowing down toward the end of last season, so they were wise to sign Rodri from Atletico Madrid for $78 million. It’s true that Kompany’s departure leaves a broad hole in the backline, but Rodri, along with the embarrassment of attacking talent ahead of him, should more than make up for his absence and give City a real shot at back-to-back-to-back PL titles.

Watford sign Danny Welbeck on free transfer

Photo credit: @watfordfc
By Andy EdwardsAug 7, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Danny Welbeck‘s career has stalled in recent seasons due to a string of long-term injuries, but the 28-year-old England international had little trouble in finding work as he signed for Watford on Wednesday.

[ MORE: 2019-20 season preview: Watford ]

After running his contract all the way down at Arsenal, Welbeck spent the last two months as a free agent before agreeing the deal with the Hornets.

Welbeck suffered a broken ankle last November and hasn’t played in a competitive game since then. In 2015-16, Welbeck missed nine months with a serious knee injury. In 2016-17, Welbeck missed nine months with another knee injury.

[ MORE: 3 days to go until new PL season: Will Man City 3-peat? ]

Should Welbeck find a patch of good health and fitness, he could be a real coup of a signing for Watford. His talent is considerable and, all due respect to Watford, a level or two above the players they can typically attract.

Schalke chairman steps down following racism allegations

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 7, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Schalke chairman Clemens Tonnies has resisted calls to resign but is stepping down temporarily over comments he made last week that were widely condemned as racist.

The Gelsenkirchen-based soccer team has welcomed Tonnies’ decision to “resume in the same position” after three months. It says on the club website that allegations of racism are “unsubstantiated” but “allegations of having violated club policy and … non-discrimination principles are justified.”

Tonnies told a public meeting in Paderborn on Aug. 1 that tax increases to fight climate change were wrong and claimed it was better to finance 20 power plants a year in Africa.

“Then the Africans would stop cutting down trees, and they would stop making babies when it gets dark,” Tonnies said in comments first reported by the Neue Westfalische local newspaper.

Tonnies was speaking as head of the Tonnies Group, a meat-processing food giant with around 16,500 employees that specializes in the slaughter of pigs and cattle. The group posted revenues of 6.65 billion euros ($7.45 billion) last year.

Tonnies, who has been Schalke chairman since 2001, apologized for the comments but it wasn’t enough to stop widespread criticism. Germany’s justice minister Christine Lambrecht spoke of “hollow racism” and Sylvia Schenk of Transparency International Germany said Tonnies had a “highly problematic mentality.”

Criticism came from within soccer circles, too. Andreas Rettig of second-division side St. Pauli said Tonnies had displayed a “lord’s mentality,” while former Schalke forward Gerald Asamoah, now in charge of the club’s Under-23s, said he was “very surprised, shocked and also hurt.”

Nikolaus Schneider of the German soccer federation’s ethics commission told news agency dpa that it will be discussing the case on Aug. 15.

Schalke’s honorary board met to discuss the case on Tuesday evening, when Tonnies again expressed regret over the comments and acknowledged a violation of the club’s principles.

“Tonnies has therefore declared that he will take leave from the supervisory board and his position as chief for a three-month period, after which he will resume in the same position,” the club said. “The honorary board has welcomed Clemens Tonnies’ position and approved of both declarations.”

The club has since been widely criticized on Twitter by fans. Kicker magazine called the affair an “unbelievable farce.”

Man Utd to fine Lukaku for missing training without permission

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 7, 2019, 8:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United will fine Romelu Lukaku for missing training without permission as he makes one last push for a move away from Old Trafford before the end of the summer transfer window.

[ MORE: 2019-20 season preview: Manchester United ]

Juventus and Inter Milan have spent much of the summer pursuing Lukaku, but neither has been in successful in having a bid accept by Man United. The closest either side came was Inter’s bid of $67 million in July.

[ MORE: Analyzing Manchester United’s offseason with under 48 hours to go ]

Now, Lukaku appears to have taken a more extreme approach in a final attempt to force United’s hand in the matter. Lukaku has trained with one of his former clubs, Belgian side Anderlecht, the past two days. Lukaku did not feature in any of United’s preseason friendlies due to injury.

[ MORE: Will big-spending Spurs be Premier League title contenders? ]

The transfer window will remain open in Italy until Sept. 2 which leaves more than enough time for either one of Juve or Inter to complete a deal, but due to the fact that England’s window closes at 12 pm ET on Thursday, United would find it far less likely to let him leave now enough necessary time to sign a replacement.

Atlanta United tops Orlando to reach USOC Final (video)

Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Eric Remedi scored a goal and helped set up Emerson Hyndman for another as Atlanta United clinched a spot in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final with a 2-0 defeat of Orlando City SC in Florida on Tuesday.

The marker for Hyndman, the American midfielder on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth, was his first for the Five Stripes.

[ MORE: Bournemouth season preview ]

Remedi had one assist in nearly 1600 MLS season minutes heading into the match.

Minnesota United and Portland Timbers stage the other semifinal on Tuesday in Minnesota, and the winner with meet Atlanta on Aug. 27 or 28.