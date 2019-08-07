More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Man Utd to fine Lukaku for missing training without permission

By Andy EdwardsAug 7, 2019, 8:25 AM EDT
Manchester United will fine Romelu Lukaku for missing training without permission as he makes one last push for a move away from Old Trafford before the end of the summer transfer window.

Juventus and Inter Milan have spent much of the summer pursuing Lukaku, but neither has been in successful in having a bid accept by Man United. The closest either side came was Inter’s bid of $67 million in July.

Now, Lukaku appears to have taken a more extreme approach in a final attempt to force United’s hand in the matter. Lukaku has trained with one of his former clubs, Belgian side Anderlecht, the past two days. Lukaku did not feature in any of United’s preseason friendlies due to injury.

The transfer window will remain open in Italy until Sept. 2 which leaves more than enough time for either one of Juve or Inter to complete a deal, but due to the fact that England’s window closes at 12 pm ET on Thursday, United would find it far less likely to let him leave now enough necessary time to sign a replacement.

Atlanta United tops Orlando to reach USOC Final (video)

Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT
Eric Remedi scored a goal and helped set up Emerson Hyndman for another as Atlanta United clinched a spot in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final with a 2-0 defeat of Orlando City SC in Florida on Tuesday.

The marker for Hyndman, the American midfielder on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth, was his first for the Five Stripes.

Remedi had one assist in nearly 1600 MLS season minutes heading into the match.

Minnesota United and Portland Timbers stage the other semifinal on Tuesday in Minnesota, and the winner with meet Atlanta on Aug. 27 or 28.

3 days to go until new PL season: Will Man City 3-peat?

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT
Forgive the term 3-peat, but not too many teams win three consecutive titles in English football.

Manchester United did it from 1998-2001 and 2006-09, the only side to do it in the Premier League era. Before them, it was Liverpool (1981-84), Arsenal (1932-35), and Huddersfield (1923-26).

That’s it, so Manchester City is aiming to join pretty exclusive company when it tries to defend a trophy Liverpool as found as elusive company.

Last season finished tight. City’s incredible follow-up to an unprecedented season was again enough for first place. That was just one point more than the flashy Reds of Anfield, who threw away a big time Christmas lead about as quick as a kid tosses away the wrapping paper.

But Jurgen Klopp‘s men claimed the Champions League, and have shown the ability to hang with City, and Spurs look primed to mount a season-long challenge as opposed to their tremendous free fall of last season (which coincided with their appearance and deep run in the knockout rounds of the UCL).

Here’s the thing, though: City is potentially the deepest, best team since their manager’s first 3-peater at Barcelona (He’s since done the trick at Bayern Munich, too).

City has questions at left back between Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Angelino. Oddly enough, Angelino may be the answer for City. The 22-year-old was bought back from PSV Eindhoven last season after a 1-goal, 9-assist league season and impressive-enough job in the club’s UCL run.

But it also addressed its thin defensive midfielder corp by adding a potential decade-long component in Rodri. There will be growing pains, but he’s going to be quite good.

City also has a healthy, rested Kevin De Bruyne and another year under the belt of Phil Foden. The season is David Silva‘s victory lap, which is fine because that other Silva, Bernardo, might’ve been their top performer last season.

Here’s the good news for City fans who believe Liverpool is right on its tail: They aren’t. The expected goals table says City should’ve finished with 90 points last season, not 98, but that Liverpool’s 97 were an even bigger over performance. The Reds expected finish was 83 points.

City has the ball more than everyone else, passes more and better than everyone else, shoots more than everyone else, and scores more than everyone else. Incredibly, those totals are the same home and away. That was true in Guardiola’s first PL title campaign, too, with the exception of finishing fourth in shots per game while away from home. Oooooo-verrated.

That doesn’t mean that Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, or Manchester United won’t flip the script this season, that red cards or own goals won’t befuddle Guardiola’s quest. But you won’t find us betting against them.

Analyzing Manchester United's offseason with under 48 hours to go

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/International Champions Cup/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT
There is certain unease about Manchester United, whose fortunes have dipped wildly after a remarkable 20-year run as one of the best sides in the world.

The Red Devils’ have maintained their status as one of the biggest clubs in the world, but have finished 7th, 4th, 5th, 6th, 2nd, and 6th in the six seasons since it completed a run of 13 Premier League titles in 21 years.

At this point, it seems that United chairman Ed Woodward is more or less going all-in on the idea that his most recent firing, Jose Mourinho, was the problem and not the club he assembled for the Portuguese veteran, while also heeding Mourinho’s advice that the team badly needed to address the defense.

New boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s credentials going into the new season are three:

  1. He immediately led United on a 12-match unbeaten run against a lot of PL clubs he was supposed to beat, and Spurs.
  2. He engineered an unlikely comeback against Neymar-less PSG in the Champions League to bring some magic to Old Trafford.
  3. He’s not Jose Mourinho.

United has spent big on Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, two of the best in England at their respective positions, and also picked up young winger Daniel James from Swansea City.

Gone are Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia, a far cry from the expected departures when the window began earlier this summer.

The Red Devils have the talent to contend for a place in the Top Four, but they’ll need a lot of things to go their way including the continued development of young players. It would be a boon for Romelu Lukaku to remain at the club in the hopes of an expected bounce back season, but it seems that United believes Marcus Rashford will take even bigger strides after a pair of 13-goal seasons at Old Trafford.

They’ll need that, as well as continued growth from Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot (On the flip side, Alexis Sanchez turning back the hands of time sure would be nice).

There are two days left in the transfer window, one which as it stands has been a decent success. That could of course change if Pogba is sold, or if Lukaku lands them a haul such as the rumored Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi switch.

If not, was their offseason enough? You’d have to say probably not, or only if Paul Pogba asserts himself as one of the best midfielders in the world over 38 matches, seizing the chance to prove his doubters wrong.

And if the season does not deliver, then it might be the final straw for Woodward.

Man City reportedly gets Cancelo for head-scratching cost

Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

Despite what Morrissey’s sung about Manchester, it seems one of its football clubs just cannot get out of the sun shine and clear skies.

Take the latest rumored deal involving Manchester City, which involves Juventus dynamo Joao Cancelo arriving at the Etihad Stadium to fix what is one of the only questions on the road to a third-straight Premier League crown: full back depth.

[ MORE: Manchester City season preview ]

What will Juve take back? About $35 million and Danilo.

I bet Pep Guardiola demanded Juve stay on the line while he flew to the continent to make sure he was speaking to a representative of the club.

Now $35 million would make many of us retire. And I’m not dressing down Danilo, who’s a Brazilian international and an okay left back in his own right, but this is Joao Cancelo. Chelsea was going to pay about the same for him two summers ago — sans Danilo of course — and that was when Kyle Walker was costing almost double that fee.

While the 25-year-old Cancelo has missed a month in each of the last two seasons with knee injuries and that’s no small issue, he’s been among the best right backs in the world for all but one season of his career (and even that one, for Valencia, was still above average).

Look: Danilo will have much more stylistic success in Serie A than in the Premier League, and Cancelo may take some time to adjust to England. But this move is just a no-brainer, and we wonder how Juventus couldn’t get more out of mighty Man City.