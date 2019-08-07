More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
MLS Deadline Day sees Saints winger move to RBNY

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
We’ve had loads of moves on Deadline Day in Major League Soccer involving teams like Southampton, Barcelona, and Stoke City amongst others.

The Red Bulls have added Southampton’s Josh Sims on a short-term loan deal as a Young Designated Player.

It’s a little surprising we don’t see more of this from the Premier League to Major League Soccer, and Sims will hang out at Red Bull Arena before returning to Saints by New Year’s Day.

Sims, 22, plays right and left wing, and chipped in three assists in a half-season loan to Reading last season. He also played 208 Premier League minutes, picking up an assist, and has 27 first team appearances for Saints.

Montreal is turning to a familiar face in taking 20-year-old academy product Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla on loan from Barcelona.

The twice-capped Canadian international has three goals and two assists for Montreal before moving to the Camp Nou, where he’s been a fixture for Barcelona B, where Ballou has posted three goals and two assists as well.

Ballou may pair with Bojan, as the ex-Barcelona and Stoke City striker has also moved to Montreal.

The Houston Dynamo have acquired a seldom-used player with a good league track record in the form of Christian Ramirez.

It’s all about the GAM and TAM going back to LAFC, who have Adama Diomande and plenty of depth in attack. Then again, Houston’s got some spice, too.

DC United has added three players, the most prominent being former Galaxy and Crew striker Ola Kamara.

The Norwegian will buttress Wayne Rooney‘s game before taking the starring wheel from him after the season (Mesut Ozil has also been linked with a move to DC).

DC also acquired Felipe Martins from Vancouver and Emmanuel Boateng from the Galaxy.

Brazil’s Jesus suspended for 2 months for bad behavior

Associated PressAug 7, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Striker Gabriel Jesus has been suspended from international matches with Brazil for two months because of bad behavior in the latest Copa America final.

The governing body of South American soccer, CONMEBOL, also announced Wednesday that it fined the 22-year-old Jesus $30,000 for actions it considers insulting and defamatory during Brazil’s 3-1 win over Peru in the July 7 decider.

Jesus was sent off after a second yellow card at the 70-minute mark in the South American cup final.

He protested the decision with hand gestures suggesting the referee had been paid off and then pushed the video assistant referee feed on the sidelines.

Brazil and Jesus can still appeal the decision.

If the punishment stands, Jesus will miss Brazil’s friendlies against Colombia and Peru in September. He could also be sidelined for another two matches in October.

Which outsiders have hope of breaking into the Premier League’s Top Six?

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
With unproven managers at Chelsea and Manchester United and a possible David Luiz-Shkrodan Mustafi center back partnership at Arsenal, there are scenarios in which the seas part and a new team finishes in the Top Six for the first time since Chelsea and Liverpool crashed out of the picture in 2015-16.

Wolves will like their chances, having made Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker permanent members of the team and buying Patrick Cutrone, Pedro Neto, and Bruno Jordao from Serie A.

But they’ll face a loaded fixture list thanks to the Europa League (assuming they don’t exit at the hands of Armenia’s Pyunik in the third qualifying round or a similar foe in the playoff round). The first group stage date is sandwiched between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on the league docket, the second between Watford and Man City.

That’s a test of depth, one of which most of their players are taking for the first time.

Then there’s Everton, which has amassed some serious experience and guile even amongst its youngsters. Moise Kean arrives from Juventus, while Andre Gomes, Djibril Sidibe, and Fabian Delph are no strangers to silverware.

If Jean-Philippe Gbamin can quickly adapt to the league to combine with Delph and provide 75 percent of what Idrissa Gana Gueye gave the club, look out.

West Ham is another interesting one: Issa Diop was a revelation at center back and the club is close to keeping a hold of Felipe Anderson.

The Irons have finally added their prototypical center forward and should be nice and settled at the London Stadium. The question is whether West Ham can rewrite their organizational reputation this season.

There are arguments to be made for Watford and even Aston Villa, but those seem a bit farfetched unless the Hornets are seriously out-scouting the rest of the world.

So we’ll finish with Leicester City, who needs to hope that Jamie Vardy can keep holding off the hands of time and youngsters Youri Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi can take a hold of the team to take the next step as stars.

There are enough ancillary pieces in Ayoze Perez and Demarai Gray, as well as gleaming potential stars like Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

But the question of how they’ll replace Harry Maguire is a real one, as is the big Brendan Rodgers effort: Can he focus the club the way he did when Liverpool had a Europe-free year in 2013-14, and take advantage of the fixture list to ride into the top tier?

PST’s big Premier League preview roundtable

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
We’ve got six anxious writers and 16 burning questions ahead of the start of this Premier League season.

Let’s get after it.

The PL season is upon us. What’s the first storyline that pops into your head?

Joe Prince-Wright: So many right away! But the main one: Christian Pulisic is about to become a genuine American superstar.

Nick Mendola: As an American, I can’t help my mind jumping to Pulisic but really it’s all about whether Man City can become the fifth club to win three-straight top flight English titles. And if it does, City will have done it in the most difficult era to do so.

Andy Edwards: What kind of backwards world are we living in that just about everyone enters the PL season with “Spurs are clearly the third-best team and should finish third with no problem” in their mind?

Kyle Bonn: Liverpool vs Man City for the title. Starts there and finishes there.

Dan Karell: Can Man City do a three-peat and win the league yet again?

Joel Soria: A Champions League winner, Aston Villa, are back in the PL and have made some ambitious signings.

How many clubs have legitimate shot of winning the Premier League?

JPW: Three. Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham.

NM: Spurs, Liverpool, and Man City.

AE: Spurs might very well be the third-best team, but it’s a distant third.

KB: Two. Spurs is still changing its makeup enough that the club won’t last the full season.

DK: In reality – two. Manchester City and Liverpool. However, if Arsenal’s defense somehow comes together and the attack is as good as expected, perhaps they could be a dark horse. Also, if Harry Kane can stay healthy for the whole season, they can certainly challenge. But as of today, it’s Man City and Liverpool which are head and shoulders above everyone.

JS: Only three: Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Which of the Top Six is at biggest risk for dropping out of the Top Six?

JPW: Arsenal, because of their failure to strengthen their defense.

NM: Manchester United. Granted they lost the most man games to injury last season, but the reliance on Marcus Rashford at center forward is a question, as is the midfield and the ability of Paul Pogba to produce on a week-in, week-out basis.

AE: It seems like no one is considering just how big of an impact losing Eden Hazard will be for Chelsea. They haven’t been functional, let alone good, without him at his best for years now.

KB: Arsenal. The Gunners have a do or die season financially, and didn’t do squat to improve the defense. Really worried about them.

DK: Manchester United. Harry Maguire is an important signing to shore up the defense, but they still needed upgrades and changes in other positions. Plus Paul Pogba is still there and if true that he’s unhappy, that won’t help the locker room come together.

JS: Chelsea – there will be a lot on Lampard’s plate.

Wolves, Everton, West Ham, Watford, and Leicester City will like their odds of clipping a “down” Top Six challenger. Who finishes highest, and how high?

JPW: Wolves will finish in the top six, and Leicester will finish seventh.

NM: It’s between Wolves and Everton. Since our crew is heavy on Wolves praise, I’ll choose the latter. Richarlison‘s third season in the PL met by a relentless midfield and plenty of attacking assets.

AE: This is the year West Ham get all their ducks in a row from the start of the season and mount a truly impressive season. Of course, many have said this before and rued the day.

KB: Wolves at 6 again, the other 3 right behind. Wolves have the least flaws of the 4, but they’re all strong.

DK: As of today, I think Wolves habr the best chance, with a handful of Portugal national team players and lots of fun, young talent. However, if Everton can sign Wilfried Zaha and a couple of other late signings, they can certainly move into the top six.

JS: Wolves will finish fifth or higher, while Everton can crack within the Top 7.

How many goals and assists will Christian Pulisic collect for Chelsea in PL play?

JPW: 11 goals, 15 assists

NM: 7 goals and 12 assists

AE: 9 and 8.

KB: 12 goals 9 assists. Really high on CP this year.

DK: I think Pulisic can score 10 and create 10 assists. He looks very sharp early on and he’ll get plenty of playing time early in the season, if not all the way through. His speed is something that can’t be taught and he’s a stud in front of goal.

JS: Pulisic will wrap up his first season at Chelsea with 7 goals and 9 assists.

Predict your 2019-20 Premier League Best XI:

JPW: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Van Dijk, Robertson; Kante, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne; Salah, Kane, Sterling

NM: Ederson; Van Dijk, Laporte, Keane; Rodri, De Bruyne, Pogba, Bernardo Silva; Salah, Kane, Sterling

AE: Alisson; Van Dijk, Laporte, Alexander-Arnold; Keita, Kante, Torreira, De Bruyne; Sterling, Aubameyang, Son

KB: Alisson; Walker, Van Dijk, Laporte, Robertson; De Bruyne, Kante, B. Silva; Mane, Aubameyang, Sterling

DK: Alisson; Wan-Bissaka, Laporte, Van Dijk, Robertson; B. Silva, Ndombele, De Bruyne; Aguero, Kane, Aubameyang

JS: De Gea; Digne, Van Dijk, Stones, Alexander-Arnold; Jorginho, Kante, De Bruyne; Salah, Kane, Sterling

Who will win the Golden Boot?

JPW: Harry Kane

NM: Harry Kane

AE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

KB: Harry Kane if he can stay healthy all year. If not, Sadio Mane.

DK: I think with all the attention paid to his teammates Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can be the sole Golden Boot winner this coming season.

JS: Harry Kane

How many managers will be fired this season, and who will be the first to go?

JPW: 5. There seems to be fewer managers being sacked these days. Steve Bruce is already on the hot seat, so he will go first.

NM: Six, and Daniel Farke.

AE: Seven, and Steve Bruce.

KB: We’ll go with 6, and the first will be Chris Wilder. Steve Bruce right behind.

DK: As many as 7. Unfortunately, I think the first to go will be either Chris Wilder of Sheffield United, or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United.

JS: 4. If West Ham finds itself struggling mid-table again, I don’t see how Manuel Pellegrini makes it past Christmas.

Who gets relegated?

JPW: Norwich City, Sheffield United, Brighton

NM: Burnley, Sheffield United, Brighton

AE: Burnley, Bournemouth and Newcastle United

KB: Sheffield United, Newcastle United, Norwich City

DK: Sheffield United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace

JS: Sheffield United, Brighton, Norwich.

Who will go furthest in the UEFA Champions League?

JPW: Manchester City

NM: Manchester City

AE: Man City, winners

KB: Man City. This is their year, they can’t keep disappointing forever.

DK: Liverpool. With all the experience they have, why can’t they go to the final for a third-straight season?

JS: Liverpool

How many trophies will Manchester City win?

JPW: Three. Including the Champions League.

NM: Three.

AE: Two – Premier League and Champions League. Going out of the FA Cup and League Cup early will get them over the line.

KB: Two

DK: At least 2. I expect them to win the League Cup again as well as the Premier League. Could they add the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League as well?

JS: Two

How many trophies will Liverpool win?

JPW: One, but they‘ll have to settle for the FA Cup or League Cup.

NM: One of the ones that isn’t the league.

AE: One, FA Cup

KB: One.

DK: One. Liverpool will defend its Champions League title.

JS: Two, including the Premier League

Please rate Man City’s chances to “threepeat,” 1 being no chance and 10 being a virtual certainty.

JPW: 8.

NM: 8.

AE: 5.4. Slight favorites over Liverpool, but only slight.

KB: 7

DK: 7. Man City upgraded its squad this summer and should be just as incredible as in the past under Pep Guardiola. It’s up to Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League to keep up with them.

JS: 7

Who wins the league?

JPW: Man City.

NM: Manch3ster City

AE: Man City, by two or three points.

KB: Man City.

DK: I think Manchester City holds on for an incredible third-straight Premier League title.

JS: Liverpool

Make one crazy prediction for the 2019-20 season.

JPW: Wolves will be in the top 4 mix heading into the final week of the season.

NM: Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette both have more combined goals and assists than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Newcastle’s Joelinton has the highest total in the league (Shoulder shrug emoji).

AE: Mike Ashley will still own Newcastle at the end of the season. Wait, did you say crazy?

KB: Newcastle’s top scorer will be a defender

DK: By outscoring everyone, 4-3, in every game, Arsenal finishes in second place in the Premier League.

JS: Aston Villa qualifies for Europa League, one way or another.

Bonus: Who gets promoted from the Championship?

JPW: Leeds United, Derby County, Cardiff City

NM: Fulham, Stoke City, Leeds United

AE: Middlesbrough, Bristol City, West Brom

KB: Leeds United, Stoke City, Swansea City

DK: Derby County. Leeds United. Reading.

JS: Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County.

Champions League wrap: Big day for the visitors

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
Celtic and Porto are among the Champions League hopefuls who survived away challenges with their advancement hopes in fine shape after first legs of the third qualifying round.

Many of the ties remain tight, as the first five matches did Tuesday.

Krasnodar 0-1 Porto

Sergio Oliveira smashed a 90th minute free kick home to give Porto a vital away goal heading back to Portugal.

CFR Cluj 1-1 Celtic

James Forrest’s equalizer stands as Celtic’s away goal heading into a second leg which is still very tight.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon said he hopes to reinvest money if Kieran Tierney is bought by Arsenal before the end of Thursday’s deadline, but is staying tight-lipped about any deal.

“I don’t know anything. I’ve said the last few days it wouldn’t surprise me (if Arsenal came with a better offer). I don’t have any confirmation of that at all.”

Istanbul Basaksehir 0-1 Olympiacos

The 10-man Turkish hosts missed a penalty kick in stoppage time to make Giorgos Masouras’ goal that much more powerful.

FC Basel 1-2 LASK

It could’ve been worse for the favored hosts, who were down 2-0 until Luca Zuffi scored in the 87th minute. at St. Jakob-Park.

Maribor 1-3 Rosenborg

Alexander Soderlund scored two of the Norwegians’ three goals to build a very comfortable lead heading back home.