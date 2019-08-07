Report: Bayern move in jeopardy as Sane injury may involve ACL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That injury Leroy Sane suffered over the weekend is going to cost money, time, and perhaps a half-season.

The Manchester City man limped heavily off the field in a Community Shield defeat of Liverpool, immediately inspiring questions about a rumored move to Bayern Munich which would see City earns nine figures, Sane earn over $400,000 a week, and Bayern double down on favorite status in the Bundesliga.

But intrepid reporter Sam Lee of The Athletic says that Sane likely needs surgery to correct an ACL problem which could be a partial or full tear, and that Bayern would be buying a damaged player and investing a heck of a lot of money into him.

He’ll have more tests tomorrow but surgery is regarded as a likely option at the moment. Reports of fluid on his knee delaying full diagnosis could be true.

Remember that Bayern does have time to see how the surgery plays out, perhaps, as the Bundesliga transfer window has more time to run after the Premier League’s open season closes on Thursday evening.

On the flip side, will Pep Guardiola buy another winger on the sheer possibility that Sane’s absence will be lengthy.

