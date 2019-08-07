Report: Bayern move in jeopardy as Sane injury may involve ACL

That injury Leroy Sane suffered over the weekend is going to cost money, time, and perhaps a half-season.
The Manchester City man limped heavily off the field in a Community Shield defeat of Liverpool, immediately inspiring questions about a rumored move to Bayern Munich which would see City earns nine figures, Sane earn over $400,000 a week, and Bayern double down on favorite status in the Bundesliga.
But intrepid reporter Sam Lee of The Athletic says that Sane likely needs surgery to correct an ACL problem which could be a partial or full tear, and that Bayern would be buying a damaged player and investing a heck of a lot of money into him.
He’ll have more tests tomorrow but surgery is regarded as a likely option at the moment. Reports of fluid on his knee delaying full diagnosis could be true.
Remember that Bayern does have time to see how the surgery plays out, perhaps, as the Bundesliga transfer window has more time to run after the Premier League’s open season closes on Thursday evening.
On the flip side, will Pep Guardiola buy another winger on the sheer possibility that Sane’s absence will be lengthy.
We’ll wait to see where they fall on the scale of “winners and losers,” but Tottenham Hotspur has undoubtedly been the busiest club ahead of the deadline, according to reports from dozens of outlets from more than a handful of countries. We’ll start there.
According to the BBC, a fee has finally been agreed with Real Betis for 23-year-old midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. This one has been dragging on the entire summer. Perhaps we’ll soon find out which side caved, but don’t count on it being Daniel Levy.
From the same report, Spurs are also negotiating with 19-year-old left back Ryan Sessegnon, who spent last season in the PL with Fulham before being relegated. Both deals are expected to be completed and announced ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
Arsenal’s desperate need for a center back is yet to be addressed, but there’s a last-minute rumor doing the rounds that Chelsea’s David Luiz sits high atop the Gunners’ list. Luiz’s current contract runs two more seasons. The 32-year-old Brazilian didn’t take part in any part of Chelsea training on Wednesday.