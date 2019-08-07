More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Report: Bayern move in jeopardy as Sane injury may involve ACL

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
That injury Leroy Sane suffered over the weekend is going to cost money, time, and perhaps a half-season.

The Manchester City man limped heavily off the field in a Community Shield defeat of Liverpool, immediately inspiring questions about a rumored move to Bayern Munich which would see City earns nine figures, Sane earn over $400,000 a week, and Bayern double down on favorite status in the Bundesliga.

But intrepid reporter Sam Lee of The Athletic says that Sane likely needs surgery to correct an ACL problem which could be a partial or full tear, and that Bayern would be buying a damaged player and investing a heck of a lot of money into him.

From The Athletic:

He’ll have more tests tomorrow but surgery is regarded as a likely option at the moment. Reports of fluid on his knee delaying full diagnosis could be true.

Remember that Bayern does have time to see how the surgery plays out, perhaps, as the Bundesliga transfer window has more time to run after the Premier League’s open season closes on Thursday evening.

On the flip side, will Pep Guardiola buy another winger on the sheer possibility that Sane’s absence will be lengthy.

Champions League wrap: Big day for the visitors

AP Photo/Mircea Rosca
By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
Celtic and Porto are among the Champions League hopefuls who survived away challenges with their advancement hopes in fine shape after first legs of the third qualifying round.

Many of the ties remain tight, as the first five matches did Tuesday.

Krasnodar 0-1 Porto

Sergio Oliveira smashed a 90th minute free kick home to give Porto a vital away goal heading back to Portugal.

CFR Cluj 1-1 Celtic

James Forrest’s equalizer stands as Celtic’s away goal heading into a second leg which is still very tight.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon said he hopes to reinvest money if Kieran Tierney is bought by Arsenal before the end of Thursday’s deadline, but is staying tight-lipped about any deal.

“I don’t know anything. I’ve said the last few days it wouldn’t surprise me (if Arsenal came with a better offer). I don’t have any confirmation of that at all.”

Istanbul Basaksehir 0-1 Olympiacos

The 10-man Turkish hosts missed a penalty kick in stoppage time to make Giorgos Masouras’ goal that much more powerful.

FC Basel 1-2 LASK

It could’ve been worse for the favored hosts, who were down 2-0 until Luca Zuffi scored in the 87th minute. at St. Jakob-Park.

Maribor 1-3 Rosenborg

Alexander Soderlund scored two of the Norwegians’ three goals to build a very comfortable lead heading back home.

Man City unveils Cancelo after Danilo swap

Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
Manchester City met Juventus’ asking price for dynamic right back Joao Cancelo by including a player it didn’t really want anymore.

Danilo and $35 million are heading to Turin in exchange for the 25-year-old right back Cancelo, who has consistently produced the top Serie A seasons at his position.

Cancelo’s was the 15th ranked player in Serie A last season according to WhoScored, and is a stunning dribbler.

He doesn’t have the defensive stats of Kyle Walker, but his passing is significantly better. That’s not a huge surprise considering he’s played plenty of right midfield.

He’ll wear No. 27 for Pep Guardiola‘s men.

As a side note, I like the idea of Guardiola getting something out of Kyle Walker as a center back at least a few matches out of the year. Just saying.

Reports: Man Utd to buy $99M Williams as Lukaku leaves

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
Antonio Conte is getting his man, and that man is going to cost him a lot of money.

Now how will Manchester United react?

Romelu Lukaku will go to Inter Milan for around $94 million, according to Sky Sports, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Marcus Rashford and not much else at center forward.

While Lukaku struggled last season, at least according to his usual playmaking standards, his 12 goals are still more than Rashford has recorded in a PL season.

Rashford recorded 10 goals and 7 assists in just over 2,300 minutes last season, while Lukaku had 12 and 1 in a bit more than 2,100.

A Sunday Express report says that Ed Woodward will respond by pulling the trigger on a near $99 million deal for Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams, who is Lukaku’s junior by 13 months.

Williams, 25, scored 13 times with four assists in La Liga play last season, including three against Atletico Madrid and two against Sevilla (though he was pretty streaky).

He’s also played just under half of his career matches at right wing, and he’s been plenty productive in the assist department when away from center forward.

Transfer rumor roundup: Spurs get Lo Celso, Sessegnon; Luiz to Arsenal

Photo by Lucas Uebel/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 7, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT
A roundup of Wednesday’s biggest transfer rumors from around the world, including those involving a few Premier League clubs, less than 24 hours before Thursday’s deadline at 5 p.m. ET…

We’ll wait to see where they fall on the scale of “winners and losers,” but Tottenham Hotspur has undoubtedly been the busiest club ahead of the deadline, according to reports from dozens of outlets from more than a handful of countries. We’ll start there.

According to the BBC, a fee has finally been agreed with Real Betis for 23-year-old midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. This one has been dragging on the entire summer. Perhaps we’ll soon find out which side caved, but don’t count on it being Daniel Levy.

Whether or not it’s related to Lo Celso, Spurs have also ended their pursuit of Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho. Paulo Dybala: also off. Manchester United’s pursuit of Christian Eriksen is also reportedly over.

From the same report, Spurs are also negotiating with 19-year-old left back Ryan Sessegnon, who spent last season in the PL with Fulham before being relegated. Both deals are expected to be completed and announced ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Arsenal’s desperate need for a center back is yet to be addressed, but there’s a last-minute rumor doing the rounds that Chelsea’s David Luiz sits high atop the Gunners’ list. Luiz’s current contract runs two more seasons. The 32-year-old Brazilian didn’t take part in any part of Chelsea training on Wednesday.

According to Sky Sports, Wilfried Zaha handed in an official transfer request as he makes one final effort to force through a move to Everton.

The Toffees were also reportedly rejected in bids for Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) and Chris Smalling (Manchester United).