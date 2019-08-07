Toye leads Minnesota United into U.S. Open Cup Final

Toye, 20, scored his sixth goal in under 1,000 minutes with the Loons this season, a classy bit of finishing behind the back line.
The 7th overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, Toye didn’t score in 18 appearances last season.
The Indiana University and New York Red Bulls Academy has been quite good, and has to be on the radar of Gregg Berhalter ahead of January camp (and perhaps clubs overseas as well if he finishes how he’s started the season).
The final will be Aug. 27 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Striker Gabriel Jesus has been suspended from international matches with Brazil for two months because of bad behavior in the latest Copa America final.
The governing body of South American soccer, CONMEBOL, also announced Wednesday that it fined the 22-year-old Jesus $30,000 for actions it considers insulting and defamatory during Brazil’s 3-1 win over Peru in the July 7 decider.
With unproven managers at Chelsea and Manchester United and a possible David Luiz-Shkrodan Mustafi center back partnership at Arsenal, there are scenarios in which the seas part and a new team finishes in the Top Six for the first time since Chelsea and Liverpool crashed out of the picture in 2015-16.
Wolves will like their chances, having made Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker permanent members of the team and buying Patrick Cutrone, Pedro Neto, and Bruno Jordao from Serie A.
But they’ll face a loaded fixture list thanks to the Europa League (assuming they don’t exit at the hands of Armenia’s Pyunik in the third qualifying round or a similar foe in the playoff round). The first group stage date is sandwiched between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on the league docket, the second between Watford and Man City.
That’s a test of depth, one of which most of their players are taking for the first time.
Then there’s Everton, which has amassed some serious experience and guile even amongst its youngsters. Moise Kean arrives from Juventus, while Andre Gomes, Djibril Sidibe, and Fabian Delph are no strangers to silverware.
If Jean-Philippe Gbamin can quickly adapt to the league to combine with Delph and provide 75 percent of what Idrissa Gana Gueye gave the club, look out.
West Ham is another interesting one: Issa Diop was a revelation at center back and the club is close to keeping a hold of Felipe Anderson.
The Irons have finally added their prototypical center forward and should be nice and settled at the London Stadium. The question is whether West Ham can rewrite their organizational reputation this season.
There are arguments to be made for Watford and even Aston Villa, but those seem a bit farfetched unless the Hornets are seriously out-scouting the rest of the world.
So we’ll finish with Leicester City, who needs to hope that Jamie Vardy can keep holding off the hands of time and youngsters Youri Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi can take a hold of the team to take the next step as stars.
But the question of how they’ll replace Harry Maguire is a real one, as is the big Brendan Rodgers effort: Can he focus the club the way he did when Liverpool had a Europe-free year in 2013-14, and take advantage of the fixture list to ride into the top tier?
It’s a little surprising we don’t see more of this from the Premier League to Major League Soccer, and Sims will hang out at Red Bull Arena before returning to Saints by New Year’s Day.
Sims, 22, plays right and left wing, and chipped in three assists in a half-season loan to Reading last season. He also played 208 Premier League minutes, picking up an assist, and has 27 first team appearances for Saints.
Montreal is turning to a familiar face in taking 20-year-old academy product Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla on loan from Barcelona.
The twice-capped Canadian international has three goals and two assists for Montreal before moving to the Camp Nou, where he’s been a fixture for Barcelona B, where Ballou has posted three goals and two assists as well.
Ballou may pair with Bojan, as the ex-Barcelona and Stoke City striker has also moved to Montreal.
The Houston Dynamo have acquired a seldom-used player with a good league track record in the form of Christian Ramirez.
It’s all about the GAM and TAM going back to LAFC, who have Adama Diomande and plenty of depth in attack. Then again, Houston’s got some spice, too.
DC United has added three players, the most prominent being former Galaxy and Crew striker Ola Kamara.
The Norwegian will buttress Wayne Rooney‘s game before taking the starring wheel from him after the season (Mesut Ozil has also been linked with a move to DC).
DC also acquired Felipe Martins from Vancouver and Emmanuel Boateng from the Galaxy.
We’ve got six anxious writers and 16 burning questions ahead of the start of this Premier League season.
Let’s get after it.
The PL season is upon us. What’s the first storyline that pops into your head?
Joe Prince-Wright: So many right away! But the main one: Christian Pulisic is about to become a genuine American superstar.
Nick Mendola: As an American, I can’t help my mind jumping to Pulisic but really it’s all about whether Man City can become the fifth club to win three-straight top flight English titles. And if it does, City will have done it in the most difficult era to do so.
Andy Edwards: What kind of backwards world are we living in that just about everyone enters the PL season with “Spurs are clearly the third-best team and should finish third with no problem” in their mind?
Kyle Bonn: Liverpool vs Man City for the title. Starts there and finishes there.
Dan Karell: Can Man City do a three-peat and win the league yet again?
Joel Soria: A Champions League winner, Aston Villa, are back in the PL and have made some ambitious signings.
How many clubs have legitimate shot of winning the Premier League?
JPW: Three. Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham.
NM: Spurs, Liverpool, and Man City.
AE: Spurs might very well be the third-best team, but it’s a distant third.
KB: Two. Spurs is still changing its makeup enough that the club won’t last the full season.
DK: In reality – two. Manchester City and Liverpool. However, if Arsenal’s defense somehow comes together and the attack is as good as expected, perhaps they could be a dark horse. Also, if Harry Kane can stay healthy for the whole season, they can certainly challenge. But as of today, it’s Man City and Liverpool which are head and shoulders above everyone.
JS: Only three: Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham.
Which of the Top Six is at biggest risk for dropping out of the Top Six?
JPW: Arsenal, because of their failure to strengthen their defense.
NM: Manchester United. Granted they lost the most man games to injury last season, but the reliance on Marcus Rashford at center forward is a question, as is the midfield and the ability of Paul Pogba to produce on a week-in, week-out basis.
AE: It seems like no one is considering just how big of an impact losing Eden Hazard will be for Chelsea. They haven’t been functional, let alone good, without him at his best for years now.
KB: Arsenal. The Gunners have a do or die season financially, and didn’t do squat to improve the defense. Really worried about them.
DK: Manchester United. Harry Maguire is an important signing to shore up the defense, but they still needed upgrades and changes in other positions. Plus Paul Pogba is still there and if true that he’s unhappy, that won’t help the locker room come together.
JS: Chelsea – there will be a lot on Lampard’s plate.
Wolves, Everton, West Ham, Watford, and Leicester City will like their odds of clipping a “down” Top Six challenger. Who finishes highest, and how high?
JPW: Wolves will finish in the top six, and Leicester will finish seventh.
NM: It’s between Wolves and Everton. Since our crew is heavy on Wolves praise, I’ll choose the latter. Richarlison‘s third season in the PL met by a relentless midfield and plenty of attacking assets.
AE: This is the year West Ham get all their ducks in a row from the start of the season and mount a truly impressive season. Of course, many have said this before and rued the day.
KB: Wolves at 6 again, the other 3 right behind. Wolves have the least flaws of the 4, but they’re all strong.
DK: As of today, I think Wolves habr the best chance, with a handful of Portugal national team players and lots of fun, young talent. However, if Everton can sign WilfriedZaha and a couple of other late signings, they can certainly move into the top six.
JS: Wolves will finish fifth or higher, while Everton can crack within the Top 7.
How many goals and assists will Christian Pulisic collect for Chelsea in PL play?
JPW: 11 goals, 15 assists
NM: 7 goals and 12 assists
AE: 9 and 8.
KB: 12 goals 9 assists. Really high on CP this year.
DK: I think Pulisic can score 10 and create 10 assists. He looks very sharp early on and he’ll get plenty of playing time early in the season, if not all the way through. His speed is something that can’t be taught and he’s a stud in front of goal.
JS: Pulisic will wrap up his first season at Chelsea with 7 goals and 9 assists.
Predict your 2019-20 Premier League Best XI:
JPW: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Van Dijk, Robertson; Kante, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne; Salah, Kane, Sterling