More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo credit: @watfordfc

Watford sign Danny Welbeck on free transfer

By Andy EdwardsAug 7, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Danny Welbeck‘s career has stalled in recent seasons due to a string of long-term injuries, but the 28-year-old England international had little trouble in finding work as he signed for Watford on Wednesday.

[ MORE: 2019-20 season preview: Watford ]

After running his contract all the way down at Arsenal, Welbeck spent the last two months as a free agent before agreeing the deal with the Hornets.

Welbeck suffered a broken ankle last November and hasn’t played in a competitive game since then. In 2015-16, Welbeck missed nine months with a serious knee injury. In 2016-17, Welbeck missed nine months with another knee injury.

[ MORE: 3 days to go until new PL season: Will Man City 3-peat? ]

Should Welbeck find a patch of good health and fitness, he could be a real coup of a signing for Watford. His talent is considerable and, all due respect to Watford, a level or two above the players they can typically attract.

Schalke chairman steps down following racism allegations

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 7, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Schalke chairman Clemens Tonnies has resisted calls to resign but is stepping down temporarily over comments he made last week that were widely condemned as racist.

The Gelsenkirchen-based soccer team has welcomed Tonnies’ decision to “resume in the same position” after three months. It says on the club website that allegations of racism are “unsubstantiated” but “allegations of having violated club policy and … non-discrimination principles are justified.”

Tonnies told a public meeting in Paderborn on Aug. 1 that tax increases to fight climate change were wrong and claimed it was better to finance 20 power plants a year in Africa.

“Then the Africans would stop cutting down trees, and they would stop making babies when it gets dark,” Tonnies said in comments first reported by the Neue Westfalische local newspaper.

Tonnies was speaking as head of the Tonnies Group, a meat-processing food giant with around 16,500 employees that specializes in the slaughter of pigs and cattle. The group posted revenues of 6.65 billion euros ($7.45 billion) last year.

Tonnies, who has been Schalke chairman since 2001, apologized for the comments but it wasn’t enough to stop widespread criticism. Germany’s justice minister Christine Lambrecht spoke of “hollow racism” and Sylvia Schenk of Transparency International Germany said Tonnies had a “highly problematic mentality.”

Criticism came from within soccer circles, too. Andreas Rettig of second-division side St. Pauli said Tonnies had displayed a “lord’s mentality,” while former Schalke forward Gerald Asamoah, now in charge of the club’s Under-23s, said he was “very surprised, shocked and also hurt.”

Nikolaus Schneider of the German soccer federation’s ethics commission told news agency dpa that it will be discussing the case on Aug. 15.

Schalke’s honorary board met to discuss the case on Tuesday evening, when Tonnies again expressed regret over the comments and acknowledged a violation of the club’s principles.

“Tonnies has therefore declared that he will take leave from the supervisory board and his position as chief for a three-month period, after which he will resume in the same position,” the club said. “The honorary board has welcomed Clemens Tonnies’ position and approved of both declarations.”

The club has since been widely criticized on Twitter by fans. Kicker magazine called the affair an “unbelievable farce.”

Man Utd to fine Lukaku for missing training without permission

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 7, 2019, 8:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United will fine Romelu Lukaku for missing training without permission as he makes one last push for a move away from Old Trafford before the end of the summer transfer window.

[ MORE: 2019-20 season preview: Manchester United ]

Juventus and Inter Milan have spent much of the summer pursuing Lukaku, but neither has been in successful in having a bid accept by Man United. The closest either side came was Inter’s bid of $67 million in July.

[ MORE: Analyzing Manchester United’s offseason with under 48 hours to go ]

Now, Lukaku appears to have taken a more extreme approach in a final attempt to force United’s hand in the matter. Lukaku has trained with one of his former clubs, Belgian side Anderlecht, the past two days. Lukaku did not feature in any of United’s preseason friendlies due to injury.

[ MORE: Will big-spending Spurs be Premier League title contenders? ]

The transfer window will remain open in Italy until Sept. 2 which leaves more than enough time for either one of Juve or Inter to complete a deal, but due to the fact that England’s window closes at 12 pm ET on Thursday, United would find it far less likely to let him leave now enough necessary time to sign a replacement.

Atlanta United tops Orlando to reach USOC Final (video)

Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Eric Remedi scored a goal and helped set up Emerson Hyndman for another as Atlanta United clinched a spot in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final with a 2-0 defeat of Orlando City SC in Florida on Tuesday.

The marker for Hyndman, the American midfielder on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth, was his first for the Five Stripes.

[ MORE: Bournemouth season preview ]

Remedi had one assist in nearly 1600 MLS season minutes heading into the match.

Minnesota United and Portland Timbers stage the other semifinal on Tuesday in Minnesota, and the winner with meet Atlanta on Aug. 27 or 28.

3 days to go until new PL season: Will Man City 3-peat?

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 6, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Forgive the term 3-peat, but not too many teams win three consecutive titles in English football.

Manchester United did it from 1998-2001 and 2006-09, the only side to do it in the Premier League era. Before them, it was Liverpool (1981-84), Arsenal (1932-35), and Huddersfield (1923-26).

That’s it, so Manchester City is aiming to join pretty exclusive company when it tries to defend a trophy Liverpool as found as elusive company.

[ MORE: Manchester City season preview ]

Last season finished tight. City’s incredible follow-up to an unprecedented season was again enough for first place. That was just one point more than the flashy Reds of Anfield, who threw away a big time Christmas lead about as quick as a kid tosses away the wrapping paper.

But Jurgen Klopp‘s men claimed the Champions League, and have shown the ability to hang with City, and Spurs look primed to mount a season-long challenge as opposed to their tremendous free fall of last season (which coincided with their appearance and deep run in the knockout rounds of the UCL).

Here’s the thing, though: City is potentially the deepest, best team since their manager’s first 3-peater at Barcelona (He’s since done the trick at Bayern Munich, too).

City has questions at left back between Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Angelino. Oddly enough, Angelino may be the answer for City. The 22-year-old was bought back from PSV Eindhoven last season after a 1-goal, 9-assist league season and impressive-enough job in the club’s UCL run.

But it also addressed its thin defensive midfielder corp by adding a potential decade-long component in Rodri. There will be growing pains, but he’s going to be quite good.

City also has a healthy, rested Kevin De Bruyne and another year under the belt of Phil Foden. The season is David Silva‘s victory lap, which is fine because that other Silva, Bernardo, might’ve been their top performer last season.

Here’s the good news for City fans who believe Liverpool is right on its tail: They aren’t. The expected goals table says City should’ve finished with 90 points last season, not 98, but that Liverpool’s 97 were an even bigger over performance. The Reds expected finish was 83 points.

City has the ball more than everyone else, passes more and better than everyone else, shoots more than everyone else, and scores more than everyone else. Incredibly, those totals are the same home and away. That was true in Guardiola’s first PL title campaign, too, with the exception of finishing fourth in shots per game while away from home. Oooooo-verrated.

That doesn’t mean that Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, or Manchester United won’t flip the script this season, that red cards or own goals won’t befuddle Guardiola’s quest. But you won’t find us betting against them.