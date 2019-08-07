More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Which outsiders have hope of breaking into Premier League’s Top Six?

By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

With unproven managers at Chelsea and Manchester United and a possible David Luiz-Shkrodan Mustafi center back partnership at Arsenal, there are scenarios in which the seas part and a new team finishes in the Top Six for the first time since Chelsea and Liverpool crashed out of the picture in 2015-16.

Wolves will like their chances, having made Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker permanent members of the team and buying Patrick Cutrone, Pedro Neto, and Bruno Jordao from Serie A.

But they’ll face a loaded fixture list thanks to the Europa League (assuming they don’t exit at the hands of Armenia’s Pyunik in the third qualifying round or a similar foe in the playoff round). The first group stage date is sandwiched between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on the league docket, the second between Watford and Man City.

That’s a test of depth, one of which most of their players are taking for the first time.

Then there’s Everton, which has amassed some serious experience and guile even amongst its youngsters. Moise Kean arrives from Juventus, while Andre Gomes, Djibril Sidibe, and Fabian Delph are no strangers to silverware.

If Jean-Philippe Gbamin can quickly adapt to the league to combine with Delph and provide 75 percent of what Idrissa Gana Gueye gave the club, look out.

West Ham is another interesting one: Issa Diop was a revelation at center back and the club is close to keeping a hold of Felipe Anderson.

The Irons have finally added their prototypical center forward and should be nice and settled at the London Stadium. The question is whether West Ham can rewrite their organizational reputation this season.

There are arguments to be made for Watford and even Aston Villa, but those seem a bit farfetched unless the Hornets are seriously out-scouting the rest of the world.

So we’ll finish with Leicester City, who needs to hope that Jamie Vardy can keep holding off the hands of time and youngsters Youri Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi can take a hold of the team to take the next step as stars.

There are enough ancillary pieces in Ayoze Perez and Demarai Gray, as well as gleaming potential stars like Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

But the question of how they’ll replace Harry Maguire is a real one, as is the big Brendan Rodgers effort: Can he focus the club the way he did when Liverpool had a Europe-free year in 2013-14, and take advantage of the fixture list to ride into the top tier?

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
The opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season is here, and there are usually plenty of upsets in the opening round of games.

Remember that…

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Newcastle 0-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester 3-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Liverpool 6-1 Norwich – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man United 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Watford 1-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Ozil, Kolasinac unavailable over safety fears

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be available to play for Arsenal at Newcastle United this Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have released a statement on the situation, as both players were targeted in an attack in London last month and reports state they have been singled out again over the past few days.

Ozil and his wife were trapped inside his car while Bosnian international defender Kolasinac grappled with the knife-wielding attackers in the street and the Arsenal stars then escaped to a nearby restaurant.

Here’s the update Arsenal gave on Ozil and Kolasinac ahead of the trip to St James’ Park:

“Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police. The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives. We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support. We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as son as possible. We will not be making any further comment on the matter.”

Explaining how VAR will work in Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
By now you know that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used for the first time in the Premier League this season.

But how exactly will it be used?

The VAR system will be used slightly different in the PL compared to how it is used elsewhere, so with that in mind below we have some helpful videos to explain what will happen during the 2019-20 campaign.

General information

Goals

Penalty kicks

Offside

Red cards

Referee Review Area

Bookmakers odds for Premier League title winners, relegation

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Who are the favorites to win the title? Which teams are expected to go down?

With the transfer window now shut, bookmakers have released their odds for the 2019-20 season. There are no 5000-1 shots a la Leicester City back in 2015, but Aston Villa fans may put a few bucks on them with odds of 1000-1…

Below is a look at the odds for both the PL title winners and relegation favorites…

Odds for each team to win Premier League title

Man City – 1/2
Liverpool – 5/2
Tottenham – 16/1
Man United – 40/1
Chelsea – 40/1
Arsenal – 40/1
Wolves – 200/1
Everton – 250/1
Leicester City – 250/1
West Ham United – 500/1
Aston Villa – 1000/1
Watford – 1000/1
Southampton – 1500/1
Newcastle – 1500/1
Crystal Palace – 1500/1
Bournemouth – 1500/1
Burnley – 2000/1
Brighton – 2000/1
Norwich – 2500/1
Sheffield United – 2500/1

Odds for relegation

Sheffield United – 8/11
Norwich City – 11/10
Brighton – 13/8
Burnley – 2/1
Newcastle – 2/1
Aston Villa – 9/4
Crystal Palace – 4/1
Bournemouth – 9/2
Southampton – 9/2
Watford – 11/2
West Ham – 14/1
Wolves – 25/1
Leicester – 28/1
Everton – 33/1
Arsenal – 500/1
Chelsea – 500/1
Man United – 750/1
Tottenham – 1000/1
Liverpool – 2500/1
Manchester City – 2500/1