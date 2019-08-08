More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
1 days to go until new PL season: Who’s the No. 1 player?

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT
Some seasons, in some leagues, there’s no doubt to the identity of the No. 1 attraction.

Take this year: Lionel Messi remains the brightest star in the world La Liga, and Kylian Mbappe is in France with hopes of joining his orbit. Cristiano Ronaldo is probably still the one in Serie A.

The Premier League’s had that before, though surely the partisan world might argue with the statuses of Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, and even Eden Hazard.

This year, though? Good luck.

A refreshed and healthy Kevin De Bruyne remains a wonder, Raheem Sterling has become one of the most complete attackers in the world, and there’s an argument to be made that Bernardo Silva is the straw that stirs Man City’s drink. And if you have trouble picking between three guys on a single team’s attack, it’s probably unfair to say either is the top dog for the league.

Celebrating Virgil Van Dijk as a potential Ballon d’Or winner is righteous in a year in which Liverpool was able to eliminate the best player in the world from the Champions League, but Mohamed Salah is still rightly the most watched man at Anfield. The Reds don’t get anywhere prominent without either.

A certain tall Englishman from North London would love you to consider his credentials, even if his health has stopped him from producing truly gaudy numbers. Harry Kane missed eight matches and still finished within five goals of a Golden Boot, a season after bagging 30 but being overshadowed by Salah’s 32.

Paul Pogba is still a wizard, and last season saw him finally put up some numbers resembling the player purchased from Juventus on the heels of an eight-goal, 12-assist season.

Which point of Arsenal’s three-pronged attack is its sharpest? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the most powerful players of his generation, while Alexandre Lacazette‘s intelligence as a creator is next level. And yet new boy Nicolas Pepe may end up being the best of the bunch, an attacker who willed Lille to second in Ligue 1 and had more total goals and assists than any player not named Mbappe.

There are other names people will want to read here. Kante remains a machine at the heart of anything Chelsea wants to achieve in a season. Ederson is Brazil’s answer to Manuel Neuer in his prime, but Liverpool supporters see Alisson Becker as a fabled hero (and we know a goalkeeper isn’t the answer to this question).

Top 15 deals of the Premier League transfer window

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT
Deals? Yeah, friends, there were a lot of deals.

The Premier League’s summer transfer window closed on Thursday, but not until a wide array of deals came through the door.

More than half of the Premier League’s teams broke transfer records in 2019. Half! Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle, Watford, Spurs, West Ham, Wolves, Leicester City, and Aston Villa.

But what were the best ones, at least in our opinions? Let’s tick some people off.

First off, we’re going to exclude two signings because they were loan deals sorted into permanent moves. Leicester City’s addition of Youri Tielemans would’ve just edged Wolves’ buy of Raul Jimenez.

15. Aaron Mooy, Brighton and Hove Albion (loan) — A workhorse for the center of the park who may just sort out the Seagulls attacking players.

14. Phil Jagielka, Sheffield United — Coming home with a wealth of Premier League knowledge is a nice nod.

13. Tom Heaton, Aston Villa — As good as the Villans may be for a promoted team, they’ll need a veteran boss between the sticks and Heaton fits the bill.

12. Danny Drinkwater, Burnley (loan) — Sean Dyche‘s men are going to be up against it this year, and Drinkwater has a chance to reclaim his England momentum.

11. Moise Kean, Everton — The chance that Kean is Everton’s striker for the next 3-5 years just moves him ahead of the Alex Iwobi purchase.

10. Giovani Lo Celso, Tottenham Hotspur (loan) — Lo Celso isn’t just a potential star; He gives Spurs valuable depth in all competitions.

9. Sebastien Haller, West Ham United — Possibly the answer to West Ham’s long search for a center piece center forward.

8. Joelinton, Newcastle United — A major statement from the beleaguered owner of a downtrodden former power.

7. Ismaila Sarr, Watford — The sort of attacker who can take a team from midtable to a Top Six discussion.

6. Rodri, Man City — A monumental need met on the hopeful path to a 3-peat.

5. Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal — The number of players involved in more Ligue 1 goals last season? Just one. Kylian Mbappe.

4. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United — Not just the answer for a short-term question, but possibly the club’s next anchor right back.

3. Tanguy Ndombele, Tottenham Hotspur — Should give Spurs a reliable answer to its center of the park question.

2. Harry Maguire, Manchester United — The cost was outrageous, but United needed to make this move a full year earlier (though perhaps that would’ve saved Jose Mourinho).

  1. Joao Cancelo, Man City — This may seem nuts. But you’ll see.

The current transfer records for all 20 Premier League clubs

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
More than of the Premier League’s teams broke transfer records in 2019. Half!

Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle, Watford, Spurs, West Ham, Man City, Wolves, Leicester City, and Aston Villa all have new top record holders, but where do those (reported) fees line up in comparison to other clubs’ records?

Wait no further, friends. Here are all the club transfer records for all 20 teams, with all transfers over $70 million included in the interest of perspective.

Fees are rounded to the nearest American million, using the current exchange rate. Values for Top 100 all-time transfers come from Transfermarkt, the rest via reports:

Manchester United – Paul Pogba (2016) – $108M

Manchester United – Harry Maguire (2019) – $99M

Manchester United – Romelu Lukaku (2017) – $97M

Liverpool – Virgil Van Dijk (2018) – $91M

Chelsea – Kepa Arrizabalaga (2018) – $91M

Arsenal – Nicolas Pepe (2019) – $88M

Man City – Rodri (2019) – $80M

Man City – Riyad Mahrez (2018) – $77M

Man City – Kevin De Bruyne (2015) – $75M

Chelsea – Alvaro Morata (2017) – $75M

Man City – Joao Cancelo (2019) – $74M

Man City – Aymeric Laporte (2017) – $74M

Chelsea – Christian Pulisic (2019) – $73M

Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2017) – $73M

Man City – Raheem Sterling (2015) – $73M

Liverpool – Alisson Becker (2018) – $71M

Spurs – Tanguy Ndombele (2019) – $68M

Everton – Gylfi Sigurdsson (2017) – $56M

Leicester City – Youri Tielemans (2019) – $51M

Newcastle United – Joelinton (2019) – $50M

Watford- Ismaila Sarr (2019) – $49M

West Ham – Sebastien Haller (2019) – $46M

Wolves – Raul Jimenez (2019) – $43M

Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke (2016) – $33M

Bournemouth – Jefferson Lerma (2017) – $30M

Southampton – Jannik Vestergaard (2018) – $29M

Aston Villa – Wesley (2019) – $27M

Brighton – Neil Maupay and Adam Webster (2019) – $24M each

Sheffield United – Oli McBurnie (2019) – $24M

Burnley – Ben Gibson (2018) and Chris Wood (2017) – $18M each

Norwich City – Steven Naismith (2016) and Tim Klose (2016) – $12M each

Jimenez, Jota lead Wolves to Europa League blowout

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
Nothing’s impossible, but Wolves built an improbable lead after one leg to take a step closer to the Europa League group stage.

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez scored twice and Diogo Jota had three assists as Wolves buried Armenian side Pyunik 4-0 in Yerevan on Thursday.

The second leg comes at the Molineux in one week, and Wolves begin the Premier League season on Sunday morning with a visit to Leicester City (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com)

Matt Doherty and Ruben Neves also scored, as Wolves led 2-0 at the break following Raul’s 42nd minute goal. He completed his brace one minute after halftime.

Should Wolves manage its lead, it will have to win more round to reach the group stage.

Everton seals move for Arsenal’s $40M Iwobi

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT
Everton added another key piece to its Top Six hunt with the addition of Nigerian winger Alex Iwobi from Arsenal.

The deal is for a rumored $46 million, which is nice for Arsenal, and the Toffees will love the addition of another electric dribbler with pace to burn.

Iwobi had six goals and nine assists for the Gunners last season, and played in each of Nigeria’s seven matches at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Super Eagles veteran has 36 caps and six goals.

From EvertonFC.com:

“It was important for me to have one more quality option for our attacking positions to add to what we have with Richarlison, Bernard and Theo Walcott.

“Alex fits exactly the profile of player I want in my model. He is hungry to join Everton and take the next step in his career, to help us compete with the strongest teams in the league and reach his potential at our club.”

This is a nice move for the Toffees, who have the attacking depth to make the Europa League via the league or cup route.