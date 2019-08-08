Andy Carroll set for shock return to Newcastle

Wow. This is a surprise, but would be a tidy piece of business for Newcastle United.
Andy Carroll, 30, is Newcastle born and bred and is currently a free agent after leaving West Ham at the end of his contract last month.
[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]
Watch our special Deadline Day show live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com from 11 a.m. ET, right here.
The England international arrived at St James’ Park on transfer Deadline Day to discuss a deal with his former club, as Newcastle manager Steve Bruce aims to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new campaign.
If Carroll can stay fit, and that’s a big if, there’s no doubt this will be a great move for the Magpies.
After losing Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez over the summer, Newcastle spent over $50 million to sign Brazilian striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim.
[ MORE: PL season previews ]
But Carroll represents an experienced head and given his affinity for the club and the realization that injuries have wrecked the last few years of his career, he may well sign on reduced wages or on a pay-as-you-play contract. Of course, with Carroll a free agent he could sign for Newcastle in the coming days and weeks outside of the summer window, but it is likely they will want to get him signed up before the start of the new seasons.
Following Rafael Benitez’s departure as manager this summer and plenty of attacking stars following him out of the door, there was plenty of doom and gloom around Newcastle. But the arrivals of Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jethro Williams and Emil Krafth, plus the potential return of Carroll, would certainly lift some of that gloom.