Arsenal sign Tierney for $30 million

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arsenal have finally signed Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

The Gunners have their long-term left back.

Tierney, 22, has arrived from the Scottish champions for a transfer fee of $30 million as Arsenal finally agreed to Celtic’s demands.

Watch our special Deadline Day show live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com from 11 a.m. ET, right here.

Tierney is now the most expensive Scottish player in history and many believe he can follow in the footsteps of Andrew Robertson who has been a revelation in the Premier League, first with Hull City and then Liverpool.

With Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac as options in the left back area, Tierney will be their left back for many years to come.

Able to attack down the left flank, Tierney’s quality is undoubted and although it will be a big step up for the young Scotsman it seems like Arsenal finally have a plan to strengthen their defense.

With young center back William Saliba, 18, signed over the summer then loaned back to Saint-Ettiene for this season, Arsenal are taking care of adding young talented players to their defense.

Let’s see if Tierney can help shore up a Gunners defense which conceded 51 goals last season as they failed to finish in the top four.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports