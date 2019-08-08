More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Current transfer records for all 20 Premier League clubs

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
More than half of the Premier League’s teams broke transfer records in 2019. Half!

Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle, Watford, Spurs, West Ham, Man City, Wolves, Leicester City, and Aston Villa all have new top record holders, but where do those (reported) fees line up in comparison to other clubs’ records?

Wait no further, friends. Here are all the club transfer records for all 20 teams, with all transfers over $70 million included in the interest of perspective.

Fees are rounded to the nearest American million, using the current exchange rate. Values for Top 100 all-time transfers come from Transfermarkt, the rest via reports:

Manchester United – Paul Pogba (2016) – $108M

Manchester United – Harry Maguire (2019) – $99M

Manchester United – Romelu Lukaku (2017) – $97M

Liverpool – Virgil Van Dijk (2018) – $91M

Chelsea – Kepa Arrizabalaga (2018) – $91M

Arsenal – Nicolas Pepe (2019) – $88M

Man City – Rodri (2019) – $80M

Man City – Riyad Mahrez (2018) – $77M

Chelsea – Alvaro Morata (2017) – $75M

Man City – Joao Cancelo (2019) – $74M

Man City – Aymeric Laporte (2017) – $74M

Chelsea – Christian Pulisic (2019) – $73M

Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2017) – $73M

Man City – Raheem Sterling (2015) – $73M

Liverpool – Alisson Becker (2018) – $71M

Man City – Kevin De Bruyne (2015) – $70M

Spurs – Tanguy Ndombele (2019) – $68M

Everton – Gylfi Sigurdsson (2017) – $56M

Leicester City – Youri Tielemans (2019) – $51M

Newcastle United – Joelinton (2019) – $50M

Watford- Ismaila Sarr (2019) – $49M

West Ham – Sebastien Haller (2019) – $46M

Wolves – Raul Jimenez (2019) – $43M

Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke (2016) – $33M

Bournemouth – Jefferson Lerma (2017) – $30M

Southampton – Jannik Vestergaard (2018) – $29M

Aston Villa – Wesley (2019) – $27M

Brighton – Neil Maupay and Adam Webster (2019) – $24M each

Sheffield United – Oli McBurnie (2019) – $24M

Burnley – Ben Gibson (2018) and Chris Wood (2017) – $18M each

Norwich City – Steven Naismith (2016) and Tim Klose (2016) – $12M each

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
The opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season is here, and there are usually plenty of upsets in the opening round of games.

Remember that…

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Newcastle 0-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Leicester 3-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, CNBC)

West Ham 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Liverpool 6-1 Norwich – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man United 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) 

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Burnley 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Watford 1-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Ozil, Kolasinac unavailable over safety fears

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be available to play for Arsenal at Newcastle United this Sunday.

The Gunners have released a statement on the situation, as both players were targeted in an attack in London last month and reports state they have been singled out again over the past few days.

Ozil and his wife were trapped inside his car while Bosnian international defender Kolasinac grappled with the knife-wielding attackers in the street and the Arsenal stars then escaped to a nearby restaurant.

Here’s the update Arsenal gave on Ozil and Kolasinac ahead of the trip to St James’ Park:

“Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police. The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives. We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support. We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as son as possible. We will not be making any further comment on the matter.”

Explaining how VAR will work in Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
By now you know that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used for the first time in the Premier League this season.

But how exactly will it be used?

The VAR system will be used slightly different in the PL compared to how it is used elsewhere, so with that in mind below we have some helpful videos to explain what will happen during the 2019-20 campaign.

General information

Goals

Penalty kicks

Offside

Red cards

Referee Review Area

Bookmakers odds for Premier League title winners, relegation

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Who are the favorites to win the title? Which teams are expected to go down?

With the transfer window now shut, bookmakers have released their odds for the 2019-20 season. There are no 5000-1 shots a la Leicester City back in 2015, but Aston Villa fans may put a few bucks on them with odds of 1000-1…

Below is a look at the odds for both the PL title winners and relegation favorites…

Odds for each team to win Premier League title

Man City – 1/2
Liverpool – 5/2
Tottenham – 16/1
Man United – 40/1
Chelsea – 40/1
Arsenal – 40/1
Wolves – 200/1
Everton – 250/1
Leicester City – 250/1
West Ham United – 500/1
Aston Villa – 1000/1
Watford – 1000/1
Southampton – 1500/1
Newcastle – 1500/1
Crystal Palace – 1500/1
Bournemouth – 1500/1
Burnley – 2000/1
Brighton – 2000/1
Norwich – 2500/1
Sheffield United – 2500/1

Odds for relegation

Sheffield United – 8/11
Norwich City – 11/10
Brighton – 13/8
Burnley – 2/1
Newcastle – 2/1
Aston Villa – 9/4
Crystal Palace – 4/1
Bournemouth – 9/2
Southampton – 9/2
Watford – 11/2
West Ham – 14/1
Wolves – 25/1
Leicester – 28/1
Everton – 33/1
Arsenal – 500/1
Chelsea – 500/1
Man United – 750/1
Tottenham – 1000/1
Liverpool – 2500/1
Manchester City – 2500/1