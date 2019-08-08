Current transfer records for all 20 Premier League clubs

More than half of the Premier League’s teams broke transfer records in 2019. Half!
Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle, Watford, Spurs, West Ham, Man City, Wolves, Leicester City, and Aston Villa all have new top record holders, but where do those (reported) fees line up in comparison to other clubs’ records?
Wait no further, friends. Here are all the club transfer records for all 20 teams, with all transfers over $70 million included in the interest of perspective.
Fees are rounded to the nearest American million, using the current exchange rate. Values for Top 100 all-time transfers come from Transfermarkt, the rest via reports:
Manchester United – Paul Pogba (2016) – $108M
Manchester United – Harry Maguire (2019) – $99M
Manchester United – Romelu Lukaku (2017) – $97M
Liverpool – Virgil Van Dijk (2018) – $91M
Chelsea – Kepa Arrizabalaga (2018) – $91M
Arsenal – Nicolas Pepe (2019) – $88M
Man City – Rodri (2019) – $80M
Man City – Riyad Mahrez (2018) – $77M
Chelsea – Alvaro Morata (2017) – $75M
Man City – Joao Cancelo (2019) – $74M
Man City – Aymeric Laporte (2017) – $74M
Chelsea – Christian Pulisic (2019) – $73M
Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2017) – $73M
Man City – Raheem Sterling (2015) – $73M
Liverpool – Alisson Becker (2018) – $71M
Man City – Kevin De Bruyne (2015) – $70M
Spurs – Tanguy Ndombele (2019) – $68M
Everton – Gylfi Sigurdsson (2017) – $56M
Leicester City – Youri Tielemans (2019) – $51M
Newcastle United – Joelinton (2019) – $50M
Watford- Ismaila Sarr (2019) – $49M
West Ham – Sebastien Haller (2019) – $46M
Wolves – Raul Jimenez (2019) – $43M
Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke (2016) – $33M
Bournemouth – Jefferson Lerma (2017) – $30M
Southampton – Jannik Vestergaard (2018) – $29M
Aston Villa – Wesley (2019) – $27M
Brighton – Neil Maupay and Adam Webster (2019) – $24M each
Sheffield United – Oli McBurnie (2019) – $24M
Burnley – Ben Gibson (2018) and Chris Wood (2017) – $18M each
Norwich City – Steven Naismith (2016) and Tim Klose (2016) – $12M each