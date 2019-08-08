More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Fifty fearful predictions for 2019-20 Premier League season

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT
4 Comments

We’re about to start 250-plus days of frenetic, teeth-grinding, pulsating days of Premier League football, so what do you say we have a little fun with what could happen over the next nine months.

[ MORE: Transfer records for all 20 PL clubs ]

1. Virgil Van Dijk will win the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

2. Arsenal will be better than most expect en route to winning a trophy this year.

3. Man City and Spurs will make the deepest runs in the UEFA Champions League (unless drawn against each other early in the knockouts).

4. Harry Kane will be near the top of the Premier League goal charts in August, bucking his early season trend.

5. He won’t win the Golden Boot, though, as Mohamed Salah earns that honor.

6. Christian Pulisic will register double-digit assists for Chelsea, but finish just shy of double-digit goals.

(Photo by David Geieregger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

7. It will be the other way around for Newcastle record signing Joelinton.

8. Aston Villa’s Dean Smith will finish second in PL Manager of the Year voting, and only because not enough voters will select someone outside the Top Four.

9. Ederson will win the Premier League’s Golden Glove.

10. Norwich City will be the first team to sack its manager.

11. Alexandre Lacazette will have more total goals+assists than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

12. So will Nicolas Pepe.

13. But Aubameyang will finish tied with Harry Kane for second-most goals in the Premier League.

14. Raheem Sterling will win Premier League Players’ Player of the Year.

15. Dele Alli will start less than half of Spurs league matches.

16. A team will be relegated despite reaching the 40 point mark.

17. Watford will lead the league in yellow and red cards.

18. Either Burnley’s Sean Dyche or Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe will take a new coaching job before the end of the season.

19. Ruben Loftus-Cheek will return from injury in the winter and become a key piece of some team’s season, whether at Chelsea or on a half-season loan.

20. Arsenal will lead the league in expected goals per game.

21. Everton will be in the Top Four come Nov. 2’s visit from Tottenham.

22. Liverpool will lose the UEFA Super Cup to Chelsea in penalty kicks, and penalty kicks v. Liverpool will become just about the most useless, annoying buzz topic in English football.

23. Man City won’t lose until Dec. 14 at Arsenal.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

24. At least one $30 million-plus summer transfer will be sold or loaned in January.

25. Once healthy, Kieran Tierney will have a better first 22 games at Arsenal than fellow Scottish import fullback Andy Robertson had at Liverpool.

26. Sheffield United will be top half of the table at the first international break.

27. Marcus Rashford will score 10 goals and 10 assists for Manchester United, but it will be regarded as not enough due to unrealistic expectations.

28. Burnley will not sit above 10th at any point after Week 1.

29. Brighton’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh will rise from his terribly disappointing debut season in England to score at least one otherworldly goal.

30. Mike Ashley will start a new or renewed takeover rumor right before the January transfer window.

31. Marko Arnautovic‘s brother will link his brother with a return to the Premier League in January.

32. VAR will decide a critical, hairline goal in a Man City-Liverpool match.

33. Liverpool will go unbeaten at home.

34. Everton will win a Merseyside Derby.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

35. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have as many assists as Trent Alexander-Arnold.

36. Josh Sims‘ loan stint with the New York Red Bulls will make him an in-demand transfer target for a PL team in January.

37. Speaking of Southampton, Saints will be in the conversation for a Europa League place before the festive season (Ultimately, the season flames out).

38. At least one non-Top Six team will win a domestic cup.

39. Watford and Crystal Palace see the biggest drop in point total from last season to this.

40. Southampton and Everton make the biggest leap in point total from last season to this.

41. Alexis Sanchez will end up starting matches for Manchester United.

42. Olivier Giroud will match his Premier League best for goals in a season (16, twice).

43. Everton will qualify for Europe.

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

44. Andy Carroll will score against former clubs West Ham and Liverpool.

45. Ismaila Sarr will score 10 goals as Watford’s record transfer.

46. It will be a breakout season in England for Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, who will look more like the force he was in the Bundesliga.

47. Gabriel Jesus will return to double-digit goals for Man City.

48. West Ham’s Felipe Anderson will post the most assists of any player not on Liverpool or Man City.

49. Jonas Lossl will start 10 or more matches for Everton.

50. Man City will threepeat, and the title will be decided before the final week of the season.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season is here, and there are usually plenty of upsets in the opening round of games.

Remember that…

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Newcastle 0-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester 3-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Liverpool 6-1 Norwich – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man United 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Watford 1-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Ozil, Kolasinac unavailable over safety fears

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be available to play for Arsenal at Newcastle United this Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have released a statement on the situation, as both players were targeted in an attack in London last month.

Ozil and his wife were trapped inside his car while Bosnian international defender Kolasinac grappled with the knife-wielding attackers in the street and the Arsenal stars then escaped to a nearby restaurant.

Here’s the update Arsenal gave on Ozil and Kolasinac ahead of the trip to St James’ Park:

“Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police. The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives. We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support. We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as son as possible. We will not be making any further comment on the matter.”

Explaining how VAR will work in Premier League

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

By now you know that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used for the first time in the Premier League this season.

But how exactly will it be used?

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

The VAR system will be used slightly different in the PL compared to how it is used elsewhere, so with that in mind below we have some helpful videos to explain what will happen during the 2019-20 campaign.

General information

Goals

Penalty kicks

Offside

Red cards

Referee Review Area

Bookmakers odds for Premier League title winners, relegation

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Who are the favorites to win the title? Which teams are expected to go down?

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

With the transfer window now shut, bookmakers have released their odds for the 2019-20 season. There are no 5000-1 shots a la Leicester City back in 2015, but Aston Villa fans may put a few bucks on them with odds of 1000-1…

Below is a look at the odds for both the PL title winners and relegation favorites…

Odds for each team to win Premier League title

Man City – 1/2
Liverpool – 5/2
Tottenham – 16/1
Man United – 40/1
Chelsea – 40/1
Arsenal – 40/1
Wolves – 200/1
Everton – 250/1
Leicester City – 250/1
West Ham United – 500/1
Aston Villa – 1000/1
Watford – 1000/1
Southampton – 1500/1
Newcastle – 1500/1
Crystal Palace – 1500/1
Bournemouth – 1500/1
Burnley – 2000/1
Brighton – 2000/1
Norwich – 2500/1
Sheffield United – 2500/1

Odds for relegation

Sheffield United – 8/11
Norwich City – 11/10
Brighton – 13/8
Burnley – 2/1
Newcastle – 2/1
Aston Villa – 9/4
Crystal Palace – 4/1
Bournemouth – 9/2
Southampton – 9/2
Watford – 11/2
West Ham – 14/1
Wolves – 25/1
Leicester – 28/1
Everton – 33/1
Arsenal – 500/1
Chelsea – 500/1
Man United – 750/1
Tottenham – 1000/1
Liverpool – 2500/1
Manchester City – 2500/1