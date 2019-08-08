Inter Milan sign Lukaku for $90 million

Romelu Lukaku has sealed his move to Inter Milan.
The Belgian striker, 26, arrived in Milan on transfer Deadline Day and has completed his $90 million switch from Manchester United to Inter.
Lukaku didn’t feature at all during Man United’s preseason and has been training with his former club Anderlecht in Belgium over the past few days, as his relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has completely broken down.
In the end, this move works out well for everyone. There are no losers here.
United get back the majority of the transfer fee they paid Everton for Lukaku in the summer of 2017. Antonio Conte and Inter get a star striker to build their attack around. And Lukaku lands at a club which adores him.
Despite scoring 42 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions for United over the last two seasons, Lukaku has often been lambasted by United’s fans for his hold-up play and he lost his place in the starting lineup under Solskjaer.
With Marcus Rashford set to be the main for United up top this season, plus the likes of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard preferred and Mason Greenwood breaking through, Lukaku was the odd man out.
At the San Siro he will spearhead Inter’s Serie A title challenge, while Conte’s side are in the Champions League once again and they have huge aspirations of making a splash this season.
No matter what you think about Lukaku as a player, he has scored goals wherever he has gone. That is why the former Chelsea and Everton striker has been sold for close to $90 million.