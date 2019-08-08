Lukaku, Rojo on way out; Mandzukic update

Manchester United are still looking to shuffle their pack in the final hours of the window.

After a $87 million fee was agreed with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku to leave Old Trafford, Sky Sports are reporting that the Red Devils are in talks with Everton to sell Marcos Rojo.

When it comes to Lukaku, he is in Milan for a medical ahead of finalizing the deal as the Belgian striker has wanted to leave United all summer and finally the two clubs have agreed a deal. The 26-year-old will be integral to Antonio Conte‘s new-look attack at Inter and even though he was lambasted by many United fans, he did score 42 goals in 96 appearances over two seasons for United.

As for Rojo, the Argentine defender, 29, only signed a new contract in March 2018. But with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones also signing new deals at the end of last season, plus Harry Maguire arriving for a world-record fee of $103 million earlier this week and Victor Lindelof a mainstay in defense, it is safe to say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has too many center backs in his squad.

At the other end of the pitch, United were said to be pushing to bring in Mario Mandzukic from Juventus.

The veteran striker, 34, has been a star at Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and now Juve, but the Croatian forward was linked as part of the possible swap deal with Lukaku joining Juve. With Lukaku now heading to Inter, United have gone back to Juve and are keen to add another player to their attacking unit.

One of the latest updates is that Mandzukic may end up staying at Juve as a deal has been revived too late in the window.

Right now they have Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial who can play as central strikers, so having a more experienced head in attack a la Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be very beneficial for these young United forwards to learn from.

