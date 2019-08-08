More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Lukaku, Rojo on way out; Mandzukic update

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2019, 8:24 AM EDT
Manchester United are still looking to shuffle their pack in the final hours of the window.

[ MORE: PL season previews ]

After a $87 million fee was agreed with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku to leave Old Trafford, Sky Sports are reporting that the Red Devils are in talks with Everton to sell Marcos Rojo.

Watch our special Deadline Day show live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com from 11 a.m. ET, plus Sky Sports news from 9 a.m. ET, right here.

When it comes to Lukaku, he is in Milan for a medical ahead of finalizing the deal as the Belgian striker has wanted to leave United all summer and finally the two clubs have agreed a deal. The 26-year-old will be integral to Antonio Conte‘s new-look attack at Inter and even though he was lambasted by many United fans, he did score 42 goals in 96 appearances over two seasons for United.

As for Rojo, the Argentine defender, 29, only signed a new contract in March 2018. But with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones also signing new deals at the end of last season, plus Harry Maguire arriving for a world-record fee of $103 million earlier this week and Victor Lindelof a mainstay in defense, it is safe to say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has too many center backs in his squad.

At the other end of the pitch, United were said to be pushing to bring in Mario Mandzukic from Juventus.

The veteran striker, 34, has been a star at Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and now Juve, but the Croatian forward was linked as part of the possible swap deal with Lukaku joining Juve. With Lukaku now heading to Inter, United have gone back to Juve and are keen to add another player to their attacking unit.

One of the latest updates is that Mandzukic may end up staying at Juve as a deal has been revived too late in the window.

Right now they have Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial who can play as central strikers, so having a more experienced head in attack a la Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be very beneficial for these young United forwards to learn from.

Dybala’s transfer to Tottenham called off

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
Paulo Dybala is not heading to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine playmaker looked set to join Spurs from Juventus for $78 million on transfer deadline day but the 25-year-old has seen another move to the Premier League breakdown.

Watch our special Deadline Day show live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com from 11 a.m. ET, plus Sky Sports news from 9 a.m. ET, right here.

Sky Italy are saying that Juve will not allow him to leave as they haven’t got a replacement for him lined up, while other reports suggest the deal is too complicated for Spurs to complete due to image rights.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Dybala was included in a possible swap deal to Manchester United with Romelu Lukaku heading to Juve but that broke down due to his wage demands, his agents’ fee and over image rights. It appears he will now stay in Italy.

Spurs are on the hunt for a playmaker with Giovani Lo Celso and Philippe Coutinho both linked with a move to Mauricio Pochettino‘s side, and it appears Lo Celso is likely to join with Dybala and Coutinho not heading to White Hart Lane.

Given Christian Eriksen‘s intentions to move on before the end of the European window closing in September, Spurs are desperate to replace the Danish wizard. The clock is ticking for Daniel Levy to get a deal done…

Toye leads Minnesota United into U.S. Open Cup Final

AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King
By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT
The biggest stars for Portland and Minnesota showed up, but it’s a young man making a name for himself who came up with the winner in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Darwin Quintero and Bryan Fernandez traded goals, but Mason Toye’s goal was the difference as Minnesota United clinched a berth against Atlanta United in the final.

[ MORE: PST's PL preview roundtable ]

Toye, 20, scored his sixth goal in under 1,000 minutes with the Loons this season, a classy bit of finishing behind the back line.

The 7th overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, Toye didn’t score in 18 appearances last season.

The Indiana University and New York Red Bulls Academy has been quite good, and has to be on the radar of Gregg Berhalter ahead of January camp (and perhaps clubs overseas as well if he finishes how he’s started the season).

The final will be Aug. 27 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Brazil’s Jesus suspended for 2 months for bad behavior

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Associated PressAug 7, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
sixthSAO PAULO (AP) Striker Gabriel Jesus has been suspended from international matches with Brazil for two months because of bad behavior in the latest Copa America final.

The governing body of South American soccer, CONMEBOL, also announced Wednesday that it fined the 22-year-old Jesus $30,000 for actions it considers insulting and defamatory during Brazil’s 3-1 win over Peru in the July 7 decider.

[ MORE: PST's PL preview roundtable ]

Jesus was sent off after a second yellow card at the 70-minute mark in the South American cup final.

He protested the decision with hand gestures suggesting the referee had been paid off and then pushed the video assistant referee feed on the sidelines.

Brazil and Jesus can still appeal the decision.

If the punishment stands, Jesus will miss Brazil’s friendlies against Colombia and Peru in September. He could also be sidelined for another two matches in October.

Which outsiders have hope of breaking into the Premier League’s Top Six?

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 7, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
With unproven managers at Chelsea and Manchester United and a possible David Luiz-Shkrodan Mustafi center back partnership at Arsenal, there are scenarios in which the seas part and a new team finishes in the Top Six for the first time since Chelsea and Liverpool crashed out of the picture in 2015-16.

Wolves will like their chances, having made Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker permanent members of the team and buying Patrick Cutrone, Pedro Neto, and Bruno Jordao from Serie A.

[ MORE: PST's PL preview roundtable ]

But they’ll face a loaded fixture list thanks to the Europa League (assuming they don’t exit at the hands of Armenia’s Pyunik in the third qualifying round or a similar foe in the playoff round). The first group stage date is sandwiched between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on the league docket, the second between Watford and Man City.

That’s a test of depth, one of which most of their players are taking for the first time.

Then there’s Everton, which has amassed some serious experience and guile even amongst its youngsters. Moise Kean arrives from Juventus, while Andre Gomes, Djibril Sidibe, and Fabian Delph are no strangers to silverware.

If Jean-Philippe Gbamin can quickly adapt to the league to combine with Delph and provide 75 percent of what Idrissa Gana Gueye gave the club, look out.

West Ham is another interesting one: Issa Diop was a revelation at center back and the club is close to keeping a hold of Felipe Anderson.

The Irons have finally added their prototypical center forward and should be nice and settled at the London Stadium. The question is whether West Ham can rewrite their organizational reputation this season.

There are arguments to be made for Watford and even Aston Villa, but those seem a bit farfetched unless the Hornets are seriously out-scouting the rest of the world.

So we’ll finish with Leicester City, who needs to hope that Jamie Vardy can keep holding off the hands of time and youngsters Youri Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi can take a hold of the team to take the next step as stars.

There are enough ancillary pieces in Ayoze Perez and Demarai Gray, as well as gleaming potential stars like Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

But the question of how they’ll replace Harry Maguire is a real one, as is the big Brendan Rodgers effort: Can he focus the club the way he did when Liverpool had a Europe-free year in 2013-14, and take advantage of the fixture list to ride into the top tier?