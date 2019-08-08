More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Man City confirm Leroy Sane suffers ACL injury

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This is terrible news for Manchester City and Leroy Sane.

City confirmed on Thursday that the German star suffered damage to the ACL in his right knee during their FA Community Shield win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Sane, 23, has been linked with a huge move to Bayern Munich all summer, as the Bundesliga giants were said to be willing to spend over $130 million.

The German international will now have surgery and will be missing for several months, just at the point when it was expected he would leave City for Bayern.

City confirmed the news in a statement on their website:

“Sane has undergone testing throughout the week, with a specialist doctor travelling to Manchester for further examinations to understand the extent of the injury. Leroy will have surgery in the coming week. Manchester City will provide Leroy with all the support and guidance he needs, and everyone connected with the Club wishes him a quick and full recovery.”

Carroll has “unfinished business” at Newcastle

Twitter/Newcastle United
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Newcastle United have shocked everyone to bring Andy Carroll home.

Carroll, 30, is Newcastle born and bred and was a free agent after leaving West Ham at the end of his contract last month.

He signed a one-year contract with the Magpies on Thursday, with the former Newcastle forward eager to return to his hometown.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Watch our special Deadline Day show live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com from 11 a.m. ET, right here.

“Coming back is something that only dreams are made of,” Carroll told Sky Sports News. “It’s an amazing feeling to be back. On the way up it was just butterflies in the stomach. I couldn’t believe it really. Now it’s finally happened it’s a great feeling.” 

Carroll left Newcastle in 2011 for Liverpool, when he signed for a then British record transfer fee of $42.5 million, but has spent the past few seasons on the injury table at Wembley.

The England international arrived at St James’ Park on transfer Deadline Day to discuss a deal, and talks didn’t take long as new Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has bolstered his attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

If Carroll can stay fit, and that’s a big if, there’s no doubt this will be a great move for the Magpies.

After losing Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez over the summer, Newcastle spent over $50 million to sign Brazilian striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim.

[ MORE: PL season previews ] 

Carroll represents an experienced head and given his affinity for the club and the realization that injuries have wrecked the last few years of his career, he may well have signed on reduced wages or on a pay-as-you-play contract.

The return of one of the most talented players to come out of Newcastle’s academy is a feel-good story. It will stay that way if Carroll can score goals and stay fit this season.

He is perfect for a Plan B situation as the big man up front, or just generally a good fit for the way Bruce sets his teams up with a direct style of play.

Sometimes romantic moves work.

Tottenham sign Giovani Lo Celso, Sessegnon

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur have pounced to make two signings on transfer Deadline Day.

They have their new playmaker and they have a new star in the making too.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Watch our special Deadline Day show live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com from 11 a.m. ET, right here.

Spurs have been chasing Paulo Dybala, Bruno Fernandes and Philippe Coutinho in the last few days, but they’ve signed the man they’ve been after all summer long.

Giovani Lo Celso has signed for Spurs from Real Betis, initially joining on a season-long loan.

The deal for the Argentine international is expected to be made permanent next summer for a fee of $65 million.

Lo Celso, 23, will be the like-for-like replacement for Christian Eriksen, who is set to leave later this summer with the transfer window open until the start of September for most European clubs.

His silky skills and wand of a left foot will mean he is the perfect replacement for Eriksen who has repeated his desire to seek a fresh challenge away from Tottenham.

Spurs have also announced the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham, with the 19-year-old finally moving across London after a lengthy pursuit.

Tottenham have chased the England youth international for several years and he has joined Spurs for a fee believed to be in the region of $33 million with Josh Onomah joining Fulham as part of the deal.

Sessegnon will compete with Danny Rose and Ben Davies for the left back spot, with the youngster able to play as a winger too.

Arsenal sign Tierney for $30 million

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal have finally signed Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

The Gunners have their long-term left back.

Tierney, 22, has arrived from the Scottish champions for a transfer fee of $30 million as Arsenal finally agreed to Celtic’s demands.

Watch our special Deadline Day show live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com from 11 a.m. ET, right here

Tierney is now the most expensive Scottish player in history and many believe he can follow in the footsteps of Andrew Robertson who has been a revelation in the Premier League, first with Hull City and then Liverpool.

With Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac as options in the left back area, Tierney will be their left back for many years to come.

Able to attack down the left flank, Tierney’s quality is undoubted and although it will be a big step up for the young Scotsman it seems like Arsenal finally have a plan to strengthen their defense.

With young center back William Saliba, 18, signed over the summer then loaned back to Saint-Ettiene for this season, Arsenal are taking care of adding young talented players to their defense.

Let’s see if Tierney can help shore up a Gunners defense which conceded 51 goals last season as they failed to finish in the top four.

Inter Milan sign Lukaku for $90 million

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Romelu Lukaku has sealed his move to Inter Milan.

The Belgian striker, 26, arrived in Milan on transfer Deadline Day and has completed his $90 million switch from Manchester United to Inter.

Lukaku didn’t feature at all during Man United’s preseason and has been training with his former club Anderlecht in Belgium over the past few days, as his relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has completely broken down.

In the end, this move works out well for everyone. There are no losers here.

United get back the majority of the transfer fee they paid Everton for Lukaku in the summer of 2017. Antonio Conte and Inter get a star striker to build their attack around. And Lukaku lands at a club which adores him.

Despite scoring 42 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions for United over the last two seasons, Lukaku has often been lambasted by United’s fans for his hold-up play and he lost his place in the starting lineup under Solskjaer.

With Marcus Rashford set to be the main for United up top this season, plus the likes of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard preferred and Mason Greenwood breaking through, Lukaku was the odd man out.

At the San Siro he will spearhead Inter’s Serie A title challenge, while Conte’s side are in the Champions League once again and they have huge aspirations of making a splash this season.

No matter what you think about Lukaku as a player, he has scored goals wherever he has gone. That is why the former Chelsea and Everton striker has been sold for close to $90 million.