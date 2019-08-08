More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Matt McNulty/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Top 15 deals of the Premier League transfer window

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT
Deals? Yeah, friends, there were a lot of deals.

The Premier League’s summer transfer window closed on Thursday, but not until a wide array of deals came through the door.

More than half of the Premier League’s teams broke transfer records in 2019. Half! Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle, Watford, Spurs, West Ham, Wolves, Leicester City, and Aston Villa.

But what were the best ones, at least in our opinions? Let’s tick some people off.

First off, we’re going to exclude two signings because they were loan deals sorted into permanent moves. Leicester City’s addition of Youri Tielemans would’ve just edged Wolves’ buy of Raul Jimenez.

15. Aaron Mooy, Brighton and Hove Albion (loan) — A workhorse for the center of the park who may just sort out the Seagulls attacking players.

14. Phil Jagielka, Sheffield United — Coming home with a wealth of Premier League knowledge is a nice nod.

13. Tom Heaton, Aston Villa — As good as the Villans may be for a promoted team, they’ll need a veteran boss between the sticks and Heaton fits the bill.

12. Danny Drinkwater, Burnley (loan) — Sean Dyche‘s men are going to be up against it this year, and Drinkwater has a chance to reclaim his England momentum.

11. Moise Kean, Everton — The chance that Kean is Everton’s striker for the next 3-5 years just moves him ahead of the Alex Iwobi purchase.

10. Giovani Lo Celso, Tottenham Hotspur (loan) — Lo Celso isn’t just a potential star; He gives Spurs valuable depth in all competitions.

9. Sebastien Haller, West Ham United — Possibly the answer to West Ham’s long search for a center piece center forward.

8. Joelinton, Newcastle United — A major statement from the beleaguered owner of a downtrodden former power.

(Photo by Alan Rennie/Action Plus via Getty Images)

7. Ismaila Sarr, Watford — The sort of attacker who can take a team from midtable to a Top Six discussion.

6. Rodri, Man City — A monumental need met on the hopeful path to a 3-peat.

5. Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal — The number of players involved in more Ligue 1 goals last season? Just one. Kylian Mbappe.

4. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United — Not just the answer for a short-term question, but possibly the club’s next anchor right back.

3. Tanguy Ndombele, Tottenham Hotspur — Should give Spurs a reliable answer to its center of the park question.

2. Harry Maguire, Manchester United — The cost was outrageous, but United needed to make this move a full year earlier (though perhaps that would’ve saved Jose Mourinho).

  1. Joao Cancelo, Man City — This may seem nuts. But you’ll see.

The current transfer records for all 20 Premier League clubs

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
More than of the Premier League’s teams broke transfer records in 2019. Half!

Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle, Watford, Spurs, West Ham, Man City, Wolves, Leicester City, and Aston Villa all have new top record holders, but where do those (reported) fees line up in comparison to other clubs’ records?

Wait no further, friends. Here are all the club transfer records for all 20 teams, with all transfers over $70 million included in the interest of perspective.

Fees are rounded to the nearest American million, using the current exchange rate. Values for Top 100 all-time transfers come from Transfermarkt, the rest via reports:

Manchester United – Paul Pogba (2016) – $108M

Manchester United – Harry Maguire (2019) – $99M

Manchester United – Romelu Lukaku (2017) – $97M

Liverpool – Virgil Van Dijk (2018) – $91M

Chelsea – Kepa Arrizabalaga (2018) – $91M

Arsenal – Nicolas Pepe (2019) – $88M

Man City – Rodri (2019) – $80M

Man City – Riyad Mahrez (2018) – $77M

Man City – Kevin De Bruyne (2015) – $75M

Chelsea – Alvaro Morata (2017) – $75M

Man City – Joao Cancelo (2019) – $74M

Man City – Aymeric Laporte (2017) – $74M

Chelsea – Christian Pulisic (2019) – $73M

Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2017) – $73M

Man City – Raheem Sterling (2015) – $73M

Liverpool – Alisson Becker (2018) – $71M

Spurs – Tanguy Ndombele (2019) – $68M

Everton – Gylfi Sigurdsson (2017) – $56M

Leicester City – Youri Tielemans (2019) – $51M

Newcastle United – Joelinton (2019) – $50M

Watford- Ismaila Sarr (2019) – $49M

West Ham – Sebastien Haller (2019) – $46M

Wolves – Raul Jimenez (2019) – $43M

Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke (2016) – $33M

Bournemouth – Jefferson Lerma (2017) – $30M

Southampton – Jannik Vestergaard (2018) – $29M

Aston Villa – Wesley (2019) – $27M

Brighton – Neil Maupay and Adam Webster (2019) – $24M each

Sheffield United – Oli McBurnie (2019) – $24M

Burnley – Ben Gibson (2018) and Chris Wood (2017) – $18M each

Norwich City – Steven Naismith (2016) and Tim Klose (2016) – $12M each

Jimenez, Jota lead Wolves to Europa League blowout

Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
Nothing’s impossible, but Wolves built an improbable lead after one leg to take a step closer to the Europa League group stage.

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez scored twice and Diogo Jota had three assists as Wolves buried Armenian side Pyunik 4-0 in Yerevan on Thursday.

The second leg comes at the Molineux in one week, and Wolves begin the Premier League season on Sunday morning with a visit to Leicester City (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com)

Matt Doherty and Ruben Neves also scored, as Wolves led 2-0 at the break following Raul’s 42nd minute goal. He completed his brace one minute after halftime.

Should Wolves manage its lead, it will have to win more round to reach the group stage.

Everton seals move for Arsenal’s $40M Iwobi

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT
Everton added another key piece to its Top Six hunt with the addition of Nigerian winger Alex Iwobi from Arsenal.

The deal is for a rumored $46 million, which is nice for Arsenal, and the Toffees will love the addition of another electric dribbler with pace to burn.

Iwobi had six goals and nine assists for the Gunners last season, and played in each of Nigeria’s seven matches at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Super Eagles veteran has 36 caps and six goals.

From EvertonFC.com:

“It was important for me to have one more quality option for our attacking positions to add to what we have with Richarlison, Bernard and Theo Walcott.

“Alex fits exactly the profile of player I want in my model. He is hungry to join Everton and take the next step in his career, to help us compete with the strongest teams in the league and reach his potential at our club.”

This is a nice move for the Toffees, who have the attacking depth to make the Europa League via the league or cup route.

Arsenal gets Chelsea mainstay Luiz for reported $10M

arsenal.com
By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT
David Luiz is doing a bit of a Petr Cech, moving from Chelsea to Arsenal down the home stretch of his career

The deal is for a reported $10 million.

Luiz instantly strengthens Arsenal’s back line, and brings a respected trophy case which includes a Premier League title, a Champions League title, two Ligue 1 crowns, and two Europa League crowns.

The 32-year-old defender chewed up minutes for the Blues last season, playing over 4,000, and was the club’s third-best rated player in Premier League play (WhoScored.com).

But Frank Lampard has a good batch of center backs in the fold, including a player who did very well on loan last season: Kurt Zouma. Also amongst Chelsea’s center backs options are Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Canadian-born Fikayo Tomori (who was on loan at Derby County under Lampard last season).

The deal is mutually beneficial, much like the Cech move.