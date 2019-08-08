Tottenham sign Giovani Lo Celso, Sessegnon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur have pounced to make two signings on transfer Deadline Day.

They have their new playmaker and they have a new star in the making too.

Spurs have been chasing Paulo Dybala, Bruno Fernandes and Philippe Coutinho in the last few days, but they’ve signed the man they’ve been after all summer long.

Giovani Lo Celso has signed for Spurs from Real Betis, initially joining on a season-long loan.

The deal for the Argentine international is expected to be made permanent next summer for a fee of $65 million.

Lo Celso, 23, will be the like-for-like replacement for Christian Eriksen, who is set to leave later this summer with the transfer window open until the start of September for most European clubs.

His silky skills and wand of a left foot will mean he is the perfect replacement for Eriksen who has repeated his desire to seek a fresh challenge away from Tottenham.

Spurs have also announced the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham, with the 19-year-old finally moving across London after a lengthy pursuit.

Tottenham have chased the England youth international for several years and he has joined Spurs for a fee believed to be in the region of $33 million with Josh Onomah joining Fulham as part of the deal.

Sessegnon will compete with Danny Rose and Ben Davies for the left back spot, with the youngster able to play as a winger too.

