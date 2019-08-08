Transfer Deadline Day moves: Luiz, Tierney to Arsenal; Lo Celso, Zaha latest

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Plenty of deals are being lined up on Deadline Day across the Premier League, so now seems like a good time to round up the transfers developing in the final few hours of the window.

Below is an update on what is going on, right now:

David Luiz, Kieran Tierney having medical at Arsenal

Everton aim to sign Wilfried Zaha, Marcos Rojo

Leicester City agree fee for Sampdoria’s Dennis Praet

Tottenham close to signing Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso

Brighton close in on Aaron Mooy

Andy Carroll could head to Newcastle on free transfer

Burnley close in on loan move for Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater

Southampton’s Charlie Austin heading to either West Brom or Bristol City

Man City to sign veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson

The big deals in the list include David Luiz and Kieran Tierney heading to Arsenal, with both having medicals at the Gunners. Luiz, 32, is expected to complete a shock $10 million move from Chelsea, while left back Tierney will arrive from Celtic after Arsenal’s summer-long pursuit looks set to end in a $30 million purchase of the 22-year-old.

While Everton aim to bring in Zaha and Rojo to strengthen at both ends of the pitch. Zaha trained alone at Crystal Palace on Thursday, but it will be a race against time for the Toffees to seal this move.

Tottenham are set to be busy with Fulham youngster Sessegnon having a medical and a deal agreed for Lo Celso to arrive in England from Real Betis.

One of the surprise deals of the day is Andy Carroll heading back home to Newcastle United. The injury-hit forward is a free agent after leaving West Ham last month but Carroll, 30, has a strong desire to play for his hometown club and Newcastle can take their time on this deal as he is a free agent.

Leicester have agreed a fee with Sampdoria for Belgian midfielder Praet, as Brendan Rodgers spends some of that Harry Maguire money.

Charlie Austin is leaving Southampton, with both West Brom and Bristol City from the Championship wanting to seal a permanent deal. Danny Drinkwater is set to swap Chelsea for Burnley, initially on loan. Huddersfield and Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is close to signing for Brighton.

Tottenham and USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to sign for Stoke City on yet another loan deal from Spurs.

