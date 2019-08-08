More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Transfer Deadline Day moves: Luiz, Tierney to Arsenal; Lo Celso, Zaha latest

By Joe Prince-Wright, Aug 8, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
Plenty of deals are being lined up on Deadline Day across the Premier League, so now seems like a good time to round up the transfers developing in the final few hours of the window.

Below is an update on what is going on, right now:

  • David Luiz, Kieran Tierney having medical at Arsenal
  • Everton aim to sign Wilfried Zaha, Marcos Rojo
  • Leicester City agree fee for Sampdoria’s Dennis Praet
  • Tottenham close to signing Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso
  • Brighton close in on Aaron Mooy
  • Andy Carroll could head to Newcastle on free transfer
  • Burnley close in on loan move for Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater
  • Southampton’s Charlie Austin heading to either West Brom or Bristol City
  • Man City to sign veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson

The big deals in the list include David Luiz and Kieran Tierney heading to Arsenal, with both having medicals at the Gunners. Luiz, 32, is expected to complete a shock $10  million move from Chelsea, while left back Tierney will arrive from Celtic after Arsenal’s summer-long pursuit looks set to end in a $30 million purchase of the 22-year-old.

While Everton aim to bring in Zaha and Rojo to strengthen at both ends of the pitch. Zaha trained alone at Crystal Palace on Thursday, but it will be a race against time for the Toffees to seal this move.

Tottenham are set to be busy with Fulham youngster Sessegnon having a medical and a deal agreed for Lo Celso to arrive in England from Real Betis.

One of the surprise deals of the day is Andy Carroll heading back home to Newcastle United. The injury-hit forward is a free agent after leaving West Ham last month but Carroll, 30, has a strong desire to play for his hometown club and Newcastle can take their time on this deal as he is a free agent.

Leicester have agreed a fee with Sampdoria for Belgian midfielder Praet, as Brendan Rodgers spends some of that Harry Maguire money.

Charlie Austin is leaving Southampton, with both West Brom and Bristol City from the Championship wanting to seal a permanent deal. Danny Drinkwater is set to swap Chelsea for Burnley, initially on loan. Huddersfield and Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is close to signing for Brighton.

Tottenham and USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to sign for Stoke City on yet another loan deal from Spurs.

By Joe Prince-Wright, Aug 8, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
David Luiz in an Arsenal shirt? Giovani Le Celso at Tottenham? Wilfried Zaha to leave Crystal Palace?

There is still plenty to sort out in the final hours of the summer transfer window, and our partners at Sky Sports will guide you through all of the developing deals from 9-10 a.m. ET.

Click on the link above to stream their transfer show live, while you can also turn on NBCSN to catch up with all the latest transfers ahead of the new Premier League season.

Expect the unexpected ahead of the window shutting at 12 p.m. ET.

Lukaku, Rojo on way out; Mandzukic update

By Joe Prince-Wright, Aug 8, 2019, 8:24 AM EDT
Manchester United are still looking to shuffle their pack in the final hours of the window.

After a $87 million fee was agreed with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku to leave Old Trafford, Sky Sports are reporting that the Red Devils are in talks with Everton to sell Marcos Rojo.

When it comes to Lukaku, he is in Milan for a medical ahead of finalizing the deal as the Belgian striker has wanted to leave United all summer and finally the two clubs have agreed a deal. The 26-year-old will be integral to Antonio Conte‘s new-look attack at Inter and even though he was lambasted by many United fans, he did score 42 goals in 96 appearances over two seasons for United.

As for Rojo, the Argentine defender, 29, only signed a new contract in March 2018. But with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones also signing new deals at the end of last season, plus Harry Maguire arriving for a world-record fee of $103 million earlier this week and Victor Lindelof a mainstay in defense, it is safe to say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has too many center backs in his squad.

At the other end of the pitch, United were said to be pushing to bring in Mario Mandzukic from Juventus.

The veteran striker, 34, has been a star at Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and now Juve, but the Croatian forward was linked as part of the possible swap deal with Lukaku joining Juve. With Lukaku now heading to Inter, United have gone back to Juve and are keen to add another player to their attacking unit.

One of the latest updates is that Mandzukic may end up staying at Juve as a deal has been revived too late in the window.

Right now they have Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial who can play as central strikers, so having a more experienced head in attack a la Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be very beneficial for these young United forwards to learn from.

Dybala’s transfer to Tottenham called off

By Joe Prince-Wright, Aug 8, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
Paulo Dybala is not heading to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine playmaker looked set to join Spurs from Juventus for $78 million on transfer deadline day but the 25-year-old has seen another move to the Premier League breakdown.

Sky Italy are saying that Juve will not allow him to leave as they haven’t got a replacement for him lined up, while other reports suggest the deal is too complicated for Spurs to complete due to image rights.

Dybala was included in a possible swap deal to Manchester United with Romelu Lukaku heading to Juve but that broke down due to his wage demands, his agents’ fee and over image rights. It appears he will now stay in Italy.

Spurs are on the hunt for a playmaker with Giovani Lo Celso and Philippe Coutinho both linked with a move to Mauricio Pochettino‘s side, and it appears Lo Celso is likely to join with Dybala and Coutinho not heading to White Hart Lane.

Given Christian Eriksen‘s intentions to move on before the end of the European window closing in September, Spurs are desperate to replace the Danish wizard. The clock is ticking for Daniel Levy to get a deal done…

Toye leads Minnesota United into U.S. Open Cup Final

By Nicholas Mendola, Aug 7, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT
The biggest stars for Portland and Minnesota showed up, but it’s a young man making a name for himself who came up with the winner in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Darwin Quintero and Bryan Fernandez traded goals, but Mason Toye’s goal was the difference as Minnesota United clinched a berth against Atlanta United in the final.

Toye, 20, scored his sixth goal in under 1,000 minutes with the Loons this season, a classy bit of finishing behind the back line.

The 7th overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, Toye didn’t score in 18 appearances last season.

The Indiana University and New York Red Bulls Academy has been quite good, and has to be on the radar of Gregg Berhalter ahead of January camp (and perhaps clubs overseas as well if he finishes how he’s started the season).

The final will be Aug. 27 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.