Watford break transfer record to sign Sarr

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
Watford have smashed their transfer record to sign exciting Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr, who has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets are believed to have paid Ligue 1 club Rennes a whopping $35 million for Sarr. The 21-year-old led Rennes to French Cup glory and a deep run in the UEFA Europa League last season, and he stood out at the 2018 World Cup in Russia last summer.

Sarr is a tricky winger who is lethal in the final third and he will strengthen Watford’s attacking options further.

With Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra out wide, plus Troy Deeney and Andre Gray up top, Watford boss Javi Gracia has bought in Danny Welbeck on a free transfer this summer and the arrival of Sarr is a huge statement of intent from the Hertfordshire club.

After reaching the FA Cup final last season and being in and around the top seven of the PL for most of the campaign, Watford will be looking to push for European qualification this season.

Sarr’s arrival underlines that ambition.

Zaha sent home, but staying at Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
Wilfried Zaha may not be happy with it, but he is staying at Crystal Palace.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson spoke to Sky Sports News outside of their training ground on transfer Deadline Day and confirmed he had sent Zaha home from training on Thursday as he “wasn’t in the right frame of mind” to train.

Hodgson said that Palace are “satisfied with what they’ve been able to do” in the window, but most of all they are delighted to keep Zaha at Selhurst Park as several clubs failed to stump up the $100 million they wanted for their star winger.

“Yes he is staying. Absolutely. We are pleased about that,” Hodgson said. “He is an important player for the club. We are looking forward to him doing this season what he has done for the last two seasons… Obviously, today he wasn’t in the right frame of mind. I sent him home today which is understandable. Last day. Transfer window. It has been well documented that he has wanted to leave. It’s not worked out for him in that respect. He is a professional and has a good contract with us. He is very much a player that we respect, and I believe he respects us here. We expect him to come back and do what he does. We are looking forward to having a season with us again.”

Hodgson went on to say that he has a very positive relationship with the Ivory Coast international, but that probably isn’t the same with the owners and chairman Steve Parrish as both Everton and Arsenal wanted to sign Zaha but he is still a Palace player.

“Everyone here has a good relationship with him here. There is not a problem with that. His beef is with the owners and chairman of the club,” Hodgson said. “He has wanted to leave and they haven’t received the offer they think is sufficient to allow him to leave. He has to come to terms with that. When you sign long-term contracts you are expected to honor them. We certainly expect him to do that. I don’t have any issues with him at all but today wasn’t the right day. I’m looking forward to seeing him tomorrow and hopefully he comes to terms with the fact that he has another season with Crystal Palace.”

Even though Napoli have put in a bid for Palace’s star player in the past, he is not expected to leave before the start of September when the summer window closes in Italy.

Zaha, 26, has spoken publicly about his desire to leave Palace this summer and chase UEFA Champions League action but he hasn’t got his wish.

It will be intriguing to see how this plays out and if Zaha can refocus and lift Palace away from a relegation scrap and towards the top 10.

Watch Live: Special transfer Deadline Day show

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
David Luiz in an Arsenal shirt? Giovani Le Celso at Tottenham? Wilfried Zaha to leave Crystal Palace?

There is still plenty to sort out in the final hours of the summer transfer window, and our broadcast team will guide you through the final hour of the window from Sky Sports’ studios in London.

Click on the link above to stream their transfer show live, while you can also turn on NBCSN to catch up with all the latest transfers ahead of the new Premier League season.

Andy Carroll set for shock return to Newcastle

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
Wow. This is a surprise, but would be a tidy piece of business for Newcastle United.

Andy Carroll, 30, is Newcastle born and bred and is currently a free agent after leaving West Ham at the end of his contract last month.

The England international arrived at St James’ Park on transfer Deadline Day to discuss a deal with his former club, as Newcastle manager Steve Bruce aims to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

If Carroll can stay fit, and that’s a big if, there’s no doubt this will be a great move for the Magpies.

After losing Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez over the summer, Newcastle spent over $50 million to sign Brazilian striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim.

But Carroll represents an experienced head and given his affinity for the club and the realization that injuries have wrecked the last few years of his career, he may well sign on reduced wages or on a pay-as-you-play contract. Of course, with Carroll a free agent he could sign for Newcastle in the coming days and weeks outside of the summer window, but it is likely they will want to get him signed up before the start of the new seasons.

Following Rafael Benitez’s departure as manager this summer and plenty of attacking stars following him out of the door, there was plenty of doom and gloom around Newcastle. But the arrivals of Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jethro Williams and Emil Krafth, plus the potential return of Carroll, would certainly lift some of that gloom.

Transfer Deadline Day moves: Luiz, Tierney to Arsenal; Lo Celso, Zaha latest

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 8, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
Plenty of deals are being lined up on Deadline Day across the Premier League, so now seems like a good time to round up the transfers developing in the final few hours of the window.

Below is an update on what is going on, right now:

  • David Luiz, Kieran Tierney having medical at Arsenal
  • Everton aim to sign Wilfried Zaha, Marcos Rojo
  • Leicester City agree fee for Sampdoria’s Dennis Praet
  • Tottenham close to signing Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso
  • Brighton close in on Aaron Mooy
  • Andy Carroll could head to Newcastle on free transfer
  • Burnley close in on loan move for Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater
  • Southampton’s Charlie Austin heading to either West Brom or Bristol City
  • Man City to sign veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson

The big deals in the list include David Luiz and Kieran Tierney heading to Arsenal, with both having medicals at the Gunners. Luiz, 32, is expected to complete a shock $10  million move from Chelsea, while left back Tierney will arrive from Celtic after Arsenal’s summer-long pursuit looks set to end in a $30 million purchase of the 22-year-old.

While Everton aim to bring in Zaha and Rojo to strengthen at both ends of the pitch. Zaha trained alone at Crystal Palace on Thursday, but it will be a race against time for the Toffees to seal this move.

Tottenham are set to be busy with Fulham youngster Sessegnon having a medical and a deal agreed for Lo Celso to arrive in England from Real Betis.

One of the surprise deals of the day is Andy Carroll heading back home to Newcastle United. The injury-hit forward is a free agent after leaving West Ham last month but Carroll, 30, has a strong desire to play for his hometown club and Newcastle can take their time on this deal as he is a free agent.

Leicester have agreed a fee with Sampdoria for Belgian midfielder Praet, as Brendan Rodgers spends some of that Harry Maguire money.

Charlie Austin is leaving Southampton, with both West Brom and Bristol City from the Championship wanting to seal a permanent deal. Danny Drinkwater is set to swap Chelsea for Burnley, initially on loan. Huddersfield and Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is close to signing for Brighton.

Tottenham and USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to sign for Stoke City on yet another loan deal from Spurs.