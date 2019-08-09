Alisson injury update: Klopp says ‘it is not good’

Liverpool’s 4-1 season-opening victory over Norwich City was perfect in every possible way, save for goalkeeper Alisson leaving the game with an apparent leg injury late in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp issued the first update of Alisson’s status after the game, and, in Klopp’s words, “it is not good.” Former West Ham goalkeeper, and recent free-agent signing, Adrian replace him in goal. Alisson, who left the field with a bit of assistance, will undergo scans on his right calf this weekend to determine the severity of the injury — quotes from the BBC:

“With Alisson it is not good but we will find a solution and move on. He felt his calf. He looked behind him because he thought something hit him. “But Adrian is a good goalie. In possession he is calm and he is good at shot-stopping, that’s why we signed him. It’s good for him but we have a little problem with Ali.”

“He looked behind him because he thought something hit him” is easily the most worrying part of what Klopp said. Oftentimes when an athlete suffers an achilles injury, they report a similar sensation and reaction, most notably in a non-contact situation, as was the case with Alisson.

As for the rest of the game, Klopp was thoroughly pleased with his side’s performance for the first hour, but he felt they fell off a little bit in the final half-hour, though he feels that par for the course early in the season.

“For 60 minutes, we looked very sharp, then we have to control the game a bit more. Norwich have all my respect. They stayed cheeky, they enjoyed their football. “At the start of the second half we could have scored a fifth or sixth goal, then Norwich scored. After that we were never in danger but had to work hard to keep the score what it was. “But tonight is positive. For 60 minutes, we played super football and the last half an hour is normal in the early stages.” … “There is a lot of space for improvement we know that but a lot of things were there tonight. The next game is a different game and we have to defend well. “The main problem today was the reaction on the second balls. All respect to Norwich if they can keep playing like that they will have a good future. I am happy with the physical things I saw because for 60 minutes we were spot on.”

Up next for Liverpool is the European Super Cup on Wednesday, when the reigning Champions League winners will take on Europa League winners Chelsea in Istanbul, Turkey, before visiting Southampton in Premier League action on Saturday.

