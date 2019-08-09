More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alisson injury update: Klopp says ‘it is not good’

By Andy EdwardsAug 9, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
Liverpool’s 4-1 season-opening victory over Norwich City was perfect in every possible way, save for goalkeeper Alisson leaving the game with an apparent leg injury late in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp issued the first update of Alisson’s status after the game, and, in Klopp’s words, “it is not good.” Former West Ham goalkeeper, and recent free-agent signing, Adrian replace him in goal. Alisson, who left the field with a bit of assistance, will undergo scans on his right calf this weekend to determine the severity of the injury — quotes from the BBC:

“With Alisson it is not good but we will find a solution and move on. He felt his calf. He looked behind him because he thought something hit him.

“But Adrian is a good goalie. In possession he is calm and he is good at shot-stopping, that’s why we signed him. It’s good for him but we have a little problem with Ali.”

“He looked behind him because he thought something hit him” is easily the most worrying part of what Klopp said. Oftentimes when an athlete suffers an achilles injury, they report a similar sensation and reaction, most notably in a non-contact situation, as was the case with Alisson.

As for the rest of the game, Klopp was thoroughly pleased with his side’s performance for the first hour, but he felt they fell off a little bit in the final half-hour, though he feels that par for the course early in the season.

“For 60 minutes, we looked very sharp, then we have to control the game a bit more. Norwich have all my respect. They stayed cheeky, they enjoyed their football.

“At the start of the second half we could have scored a fifth or sixth goal, then Norwich scored. After that we were never in danger but had to work hard to keep the score what it was.

“But tonight is positive. For 60 minutes, we played super football and the last half an hour is normal in the early stages.”

“There is a lot of space for improvement we know that but a lot of things were there tonight. The next game is a different game and we have to defend well.

“The main problem today was the reaction on the second balls. All respect to Norwich if they can keep playing like that they will have a good future. I am happy with the physical things I saw because for 60 minutes we were spot on.”

Up next for Liverpool is the European Super Cup on Wednesday, when the reigning Champions League winners will take on Europa League winners Chelsea in Istanbul, Turkey, before visiting Southampton in Premier League action on Saturday.

New boys Norwich thrashed by Liverpool (video)

By Andy EdwardsAug 9, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
Liverpool’s bid for the 2019-20 Premier League title is off to a flying start, as Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds dismantled newly promoted Norwich City, 4-1 at Anfield in the season-opening fixture at Anfield on Friday.

Norwich’s return to the PL began as disastrously as it could have done, gifting the European champions an own goal (courtesy of Grant Hanley) inside the season’s first seven minutes. Things only got worse from there.

Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 just 12 minutes later, and the rout was officially on.

Nine minutes later, Virgil Van Dijk made it 3-0.

14 minutes later, it was 4-0 through Divock Origi.

Three things we learned
1. No change of identity for Liverpool, who will continue to suffocate opponents with defensive pressure and attack relentlessly after they win the ball.
2. Liverpool didn’t make any major first-team signings this summer, and that has them looking like a squad that bonded together long ago.
3. Norwich’s commitment to playing (trying to, at least) progressive, attacking soccer is laudable, but might just see them blitzed on a number of occasions this season.

Man of the Match
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – A goal and an assist for the 2017-18 Player of the Year, and he — along with his teammates in red — never had to leave second gear.

Origi was the architect on the opening goal, as he worked his way down the left side of the penalty area and hit a low cross into the six-yard box. Hanley went for the right-footed clearance but shanked 180 degrees in the wrong direction.

Salah made it three straight seasons of scoring a goal in Liverpool’s PL opener (his fourth straight season, including his final campaign at Roma) and he needed just 19 minutes to do. Roberto Firmino slipped the Egyptian a through ball and Salah stroked it home to double Liverpool’s lead (WATCH HERE).

Van Dijk headed home from Salah’s corner kick just before the half-hour mark (WATCH HERE), the final nail in the coffin of Norwich’s hopes for a shocking comeback. Origi waltzed toward the penalty spot and headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s brilliant bullet cross three minutes before halftime, for good measure.

The worst news for Liverpool came in the form of a curious injury to goalkeeper Alisson. Upon taking a goal kick, the Brazilian appeared to injure his right leg. The pain appeared to affect him prior to kicking the ball, as he quickly glanced over his shoulder as if something or someone had touched him from behind.

Norwich’s Teemu Pukki led the EFL Championship with 29 goals last season, and the Finnish forward picked up right where he left off with a goal in his PL debut, in the 64th minute. It was the lone bright spot of the day for the Canaries, but perhaps a comforting sign they’ve got a consistent goalscorer in the top flight.

AT THE HALF: Liverpool rampant, Norwich nightmare in PL opener

By Andy EdwardsAug 9, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
This is probably not how Norwich City saw their return to the Premier League going: down 1-0 after seven minutes; down 2-0 after 19 minutes; down 3-0 after 28 minutes; down 4-0 after 42 minutes.

Alas, that’s the reality of visiting Anfield, home of European champions Liverpool, on the opening day of the 2019-20 season. Daniel Farke’s side, which stormed to the EFL Championship title last season, has been undressed and badly exposed by one of the world’s best teams — no shame in that, but the goal-differential column is taking a hammering already.

A quick rundown of the goalscorers (thus far): Grant Hanley (own goal), Mohamed Salah (WATCH BELOW), Virgil Van Dijk (WATCH ABOVE) and Divock Origi.

Hit the link above to watch the second half, and check back on PST for a full recap and reaction from players and managers after the final whistle.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Norwich City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
Liverpool host Norwich City at Anfield on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) to kick off the 2019-20 Premier League season.

All of the talking is now over as the new PL campaign begins, and two very different seasons await these two teams. For Liverpool, the reigning European champions, they are expected to be pushing Man City all the way for the Premier League title once again. For Norwich, if Daniel Farke can keep them up it will be like winning the league.

In team news Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has Sadio Mane on the bench, while Joe Gomez starts ahead of Joel Matip at center back.

Norwich have a defensive lineup with both Hernandez and Leitner on the bench.

LINEUPS

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
The opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season is here, and there are usually plenty of upsets in the opening round of games.

Remember that…

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Newcastle 0-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester 3-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Liverpool 6-1 Norwich – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man United 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Watford 1-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM