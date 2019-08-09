More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

AT THE HALF: Liverpool rampant, Norwich nightmare in PL opener

By Andy EdwardsAug 9, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
This is probably not how Norwich City saw their return to the Premier League going: down 1-0 after seven minutes; down 2-0 after 19 minutes; down 3-0 after 28 minutes; down 4-0 after 42 minutes.

Alas, that’s the reality of visiting Anfield, home of European champions Liverpool, on the opening day of the 2019-20 season. Daniel Farke’s side, which stormed to the EFL Championship title last season, has been undressed and badly exposed by one of the world’s best teams — no shame in that, but the goal-differential column is taking a hammering already.

A quick rundown of the goalscorers (thus far): Grant Hanley (own goal), Mohamed Salah (WATCH BELOW), Virgil Van Dijk (WATCH ABOVE) and Divock Origi.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Norwich City

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
Liverpool host Norwich City at Anfield on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) to kick off the 2019-20 Premier League season.

All of the talking is now over as the new PL campaign begins, and two very different seasons await these two teams. For Liverpool, the reigning European champions, they are expected to be pushing Man City all the way for the Premier League title once again. For Norwich, if Daniel Farke can keep them up it will be like winning the league.

In team news Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has Sadio Mane on the bench, while Joe Gomez starts ahead of Joel Matip at center back.

Norwich have a defensive lineup with both Hernandez and Leitner on the bench.

LINEUPS

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
The opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season is here, and there are usually plenty of upsets in the opening round of games.

Remember that…

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Newcastle 0-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester 3-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, CNBC)

West Ham 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Liverpool 6-1 Norwich – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man United 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Burnley 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 2-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Watford 1-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Ozil, Kolasinac unavailable over safety fears

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be available to play for Arsenal at Newcastle United this Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have released a statement on the situation, as both players were targeted in an attack in London last month and reports state they have been singled out again over the past few days.

During the attack in north London Ozil and his wife were trapped inside his car while Bosnian international defender Kolasinac grappled with the knife-wielding attackers in the street and the Arsenal stars then escaped to a nearby restaurant.

Here’s the update Arsenal gave on Ozil and Kolasinac ahead of the trip to St James’ Park:

“Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police. The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives. We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support. We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as son as possible. We will not be making any further comment on the matter.”

Explaining how VAR will work in Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
By now you know that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used for the first time in the Premier League this season.

But how exactly will it be used?

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

The VAR system will be used slightly different in the PL compared to how it is used elsewhere, so with that in mind below we have some helpful videos to explain what will happen during the 2019-20 campaign.

General information

Goals

Penalty kicks

Offside

Red cards

Referee Review Area