Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Norwich boss Farke ‘totally in love with this team’ despite defeat

By Andy EdwardsAug 9, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
Daniel Farke insists he won’t be deterred by one bad result upon Norwich City’s return to the Premier League.

Sure, Farke’s side was beaten 4-1 by Liverpool on Friday — it was 4-0 by halftime — but the German manager remains “totally in love with this team,” a group that he says approached the 2019-20 Premier League season’s curtain-raiser with a “greedy” mentality and showed no fear in facing the reigning European champions and PL title chasers — quotes from the BBC:

“We’re disappointed. We were greedy, we wanted to be the first team in two and a half years to win here. But I’m totally in love with this team. The mentality to win the second half in front of an excited home crowd, we showed great character.

“No one wanted to hear it at halftime but I told them we had the same possession and had created more chances. Liverpool had scored four, though. It was tough to take but I felt we were not too far away from a good result.”

Norwich won’t be the last side to be completely overwhelmed by Liverpool — they just so happened to be the first — but the Reds barely had to move out of first gear to establish a three-goal lead inside the opening half-hour. Opening-day nerves — inside the cauldron of Anfield, no less — unquestionably played a part in the Canaries’ slow start, but their commitment to playing attacking soccer will surely cause plenty of problems for more than a few sides this season.

Neymar: Rape investigation closed; fan files lawsuit for violent outburst

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 9, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) The Rennes supporter who was hit in the face by Neymar last season has filed a lawsuit against the Brazil star.

The fan’s lawyer, Philippe Ohayon, told L’Equipe newspaper that his client, whose identity has not been revealed, decided to take legal action after a meeting between members of Neymar’s entourage and the alleged victim failed to ease tensions.

Ohayon was not immediately available for further comment.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker was given a three-game ban for lashing out at the fan following a loss in the French Cup final in April. After Rennes beat PSG 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the final at the Stade de France, Neymar reacted angrily (WATCH HERE) to the man who was filming and verbally goading players as they walked up the stairs to collect their runner-up medals. Neymar exchanged a few words with the supporter and then raised his hand to him.

In a separate case, a Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from prosecutors Thursday to close the investigation of Neymar on a rape allegation on the grounds of there being a lack of evidence against him. A woman had accused Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. Neymar denied the accusation and said his relations with the woman were consensual.

Alisson injury update: Klopp says ‘it is not good’

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 9, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
Liverpool’s 4-1 season-opening victory over Norwich City was perfect in every possible way, save for goalkeeper Alisson leaving the game with an apparent leg injury late in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp issued the first update of Alisson’s status after the game, and, in Klopp’s words, “it is not good.” Former West Ham goalkeeper, and recent free-agent signing, Adrian replace him in goal. Alisson, who left the field with a bit of assistance, will undergo scans on his right calf this weekend to determine the severity of the injury — quotes from the BBC:

“With Alisson it is not good but we will find a solution and move on. He felt his calf. He looked behind him because he thought something hit him.

“But Adrian is a good goalie. In possession he is calm and he is good at shot-stopping, that’s why we signed him. It’s good for him but we have a little problem with Ali.”

“He looked behind him because he thought something hit him” is easily the most worrying part of what Klopp said. Oftentimes when an athlete suffers an achilles injury, they report a similar sensation and reaction, most notably in a non-contact situation, as was the case with Alisson.

As for the rest of the game, Klopp was thoroughly pleased with his side’s performance for the first hour, but he felt they fell off a little bit in the final half-hour, though he feels that par for the course early in the season.

“For 60 minutes, we looked very sharp, then we have to control the game a bit more. Norwich have all my respect. They stayed cheeky, they enjoyed their football.

“At the start of the second half we could have scored a fifth or sixth goal, then Norwich scored. After that we were never in danger but had to work hard to keep the score what it was.

“But tonight is positive. For 60 minutes, we played super football and the last half an hour is normal in the early stages.”

“There is a lot of space for improvement we know that but a lot of things were there tonight. The next game is a different game and we have to defend well.

“The main problem today was the reaction on the second balls. All respect to Norwich if they can keep playing like that they will have a good future. I am happy with the physical things I saw because for 60 minutes we were spot on.”

Up next for Liverpool is the European Super Cup on Wednesday, when the reigning Champions League winners will take on Europa League winners Chelsea in Istanbul, Turkey, before visiting Southampton in Premier League action on Saturday.

New boys Norwich thrashed by Liverpool (video)

By Andy EdwardsAug 9, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
Liverpool’s bid for the 2019-20 Premier League title is off to a flying start, as Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds dismantled newly promoted Norwich City, 4-1 at Anfield in the season-opening fixture at Anfield on Friday.

Norwich’s return to the PL began as disastrously as it could have done, gifting the European champions an own goal (courtesy of Grant Hanley) inside the season’s first seven minutes. Things only got worse from there.

Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 just 12 minutes later, and the rout was officially on.

Nine minutes later, Virgil Van Dijk made it 3-0.

14 minutes later, it was 4-0 through Divock Origi.

Three things we learned
1. No change of identity for Liverpool, who will continue to suffocate opponents with defensive pressure and attack relentlessly after they win the ball.
2. Liverpool didn’t make any major first-team signings this summer, and that has them looking like a squad that bonded together long ago.
3. Norwich’s commitment to playing (trying to, at least) progressive, attacking soccer is laudable, but might just see them blitzed on a number of occasions this season.

Man of the Match
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – A goal and an assist for the 2017-18 Player of the Year, and he — along with his teammates in red — never had to leave second gear.

Origi was the architect on the opening goal, as he worked his way down the left side of the penalty area and hit a low cross into the six-yard box. Hanley went for the right-footed clearance but shanked 180 degrees in the wrong direction.

Salah made it three straight seasons of scoring a goal in Liverpool’s PL opener (his fourth straight season, including his final campaign at Roma) and he needed just 19 minutes to do. Roberto Firmino slipped the Egyptian a through ball and Salah stroked it home to double Liverpool’s lead (WATCH HERE).

Van Dijk headed home from Salah’s corner kick just before the half-hour mark (WATCH HERE), the final nail in the coffin of Norwich’s hopes for a shocking comeback. Origi waltzed toward the penalty spot and headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s brilliant bullet cross three minutes before halftime, for good measure.

The worst news for Liverpool came in the form of a curious injury to goalkeeper Alisson. Upon taking a goal kick, the Brazilian appeared to injure his right leg. The pain appeared to affect him prior to kicking the ball, as he quickly glanced over his shoulder as if something or someone had touched him from behind.

Norwich’s Teemu Pukki led the EFL Championship with 29 goals last season, and the Finnish forward picked up right where he left off with a goal in his PL debut, in the 64th minute. It was the lone bright spot of the day for the Canaries, but perhaps a comforting sign they’ve got a consistent goalscorer in the top flight.

AT THE HALF: Liverpool rampant, Norwich nightmare in PL opener

By Andy EdwardsAug 9, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
This is probably not how Norwich City saw their return to the Premier League going: down 1-0 after seven minutes; down 2-0 after 19 minutes; down 3-0 after 28 minutes; down 4-0 after 42 minutes.

Alas, that’s the reality of visiting Anfield, home of European champions Liverpool, on the opening day of the 2019-20 season. Daniel Farke’s side, which stormed to the EFL Championship title last season, has been undressed and badly exposed by one of the world’s best teams — no shame in that, but the goal-differential column is taking a hammering already.

A quick rundown of the goalscorers (thus far): Grant Hanley (own goal), Mohamed Salah (WATCH BELOW), Virgil Van Dijk (WATCH ABOVE) and Divock Origi.

Hit the link above to watch the second half, and check back on PST for a full recap and reaction from players and managers after the final whistle.