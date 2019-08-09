Predictions for 2019-20 Premier League table

1. Man City
2. Tottenham
3. Liverpool
4. Man United
5. Chelsea
6. Wolves
7. Arsenal
8. Everton
9. Leicester
10. West Ham
11. Aston Villa
12. Southampton
13. Watford
14. Burnley
15. Bournemouth
16. Newcastle
17. Crystal Palace
18. Sheffield United
19. Brighton
20. Norwich City
Nick Mendola
1. Man City
2. Tottenham
3. Liverpool
4. Chelsea
5. Man United
6. Arsenal
7. Everton
8. Wolves
9. West Ham
10. Leicester City
11. Watford
12. Aston Villa
13. Newcastle
14. Southampton
15. Crystal Palace
16. Bournemouth
17. Norwich City
18. Brighton
19. Burnley
20. Sheffield United
Andy Edwards
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Tottenham
4. Man United
5. Arsenal
6. Chelsea
7. West Ham
8. Everton
9. Wolves
10. Watford
11. Crystal Palace
12. Leicester
13. Sheffield United
14. Brighton
15. Southampton
16. Aston Villa
17. Norwich City
18. Bournemouth
19. Newcastle
20. Burnley
Kyle Bonn
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Tottenham
4. Chelsea
5. Man United
6. Arsenal
7. Wolves
8. Everton
9. Leicester
10. Watford
11. West Ham
12. Bournemouth
13. Crystal Palace
14. Southampton
15. Aston Villa
16. Burnley
17. Brighton
18. Norwich City
19. Newcastle
20. Sheffield United
Dan Karell
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Arsenal
4. Tottenham
5. Chelsea
6. Everton
7. Man United
8. Wolves
9. Leicester City
10. West Ham
11. Bournemouth
12. Watford
13. Aston Villa
14. Southampton
15. Newcastle
16. Burnley
17. Norwich City
18. Crystal Palace
19. Sheffield United
20. Brighton
Joel Soria
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Tottenham
4. Arsenal
5. Wolves
6. Man Utd
7. Chelsea
8. Everton
9. Leicester City
10. West Ham
11. Watford
12. Aston Villa
13. Bournemouth
14. Crystal Palace
15. Newcastle
16. Southampton
17. Burnley
18. Norwich
19. Brighton
20 Sheffield United
West Ham United host Manchester City on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the London Stadium, as the Hammers aim to spring an upset on the opening weekend of the season.
Pellegrini happy with West Ham’s summer: “I’m happy because we’ve completed the squad in the way I wanted: we have two players in each position – good players. I always think that the best way to deliver good performances from players is to have competition for their positions in the starting eleven, so we’ve done all that we needed to do.”
Guardiola on the goals for this season: “Tomorrow is trying to win, playing well, making mistakes to improve for the next time and trying to do that and play better in the next game. That is the only way to arrive in April or May, to try and have success. Sometimes you have a good result, but you don’t play well. You don’t have success. The key point from our point of view is always to play better, individually and collectively. That is the only secret we have. Understand the game, make the players feel they need each other.”
Prediction
Man City may be a little sluggish due to a lot of their players linking up with the team later in preseason, but they should take care of business quite comfortably. West Ham have upgraded their attack this offseason and there is a renewed sense of belief in east London that they can break into the top six. City will win this, 3-1.
16 hours after the summer transfer window shut, Southampton have their man.
Due to a delay over international clearance and paperwork, Saints had to wait until the morning after the window shut to announce the signing of Austrian international Kevin Danso.
The 20-year-old initially joins on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side Augsburg and Saints have an exclusive option to buy the center back/defensive midfielder next summer.
Born in Austria, Danso moved to England as a youngster and came through the ranks at MK Dons’ academy before moving to Germany. He is happy to be back in the UK.
“I’m delighted to join a club that has produced a lot of great players. I’m ready for the challenge and really excited to get started, and also to get to know the fans and the rest of the lads too,” Danso said. “I’m looking forward to working with such a great coach in Ralph Hasenhuttl as well. He has produced a lot of young players and showed a huge amount of belief in them, so I hope I can be another one who can benefit from him. It’s a great opportunity for me to show what I can do. Southampton is a great club, the manager is a great coach, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”
Danso fits Saints’ needs perfectly. It is believed he will primarily play as a center back and his no-nonsense style of play will strengthen Southampton’s defensive unit. Alongside Jan Bednarek, Janik Vestergaard and Maya Yoshida, he will battle for one of the three center back slots in Saints’ 5-3-2 system.
Hasenhuttl revealed it was imperative Saints strengthened their defense which leaked 65 goals last season.
“We have made some good additions in our attack during the transfer window, with Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo, and, like them, Kevin is another signing that fits our model of being a talented, young player who adds quality to our first-team squad. He will improve our defensive options, so this is an excellent way for us to finish our business,” Hasenhuttl added.
Southampton are moving back to their model of signing young, hungry players and dangling the carrot of regular PL minutes in front of them. We all know that the likes of Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk and Victor Wanyama have gone on to great things after leaving Saints, and Hasenhuttl will be hoping Adams, Djenepo and now Danso can follow in their footsteps.
Overall, a solid window for Southampton was just made a lot better thanks to a much-needed defensive reinforcement.
Cecchini, 22, has been under Malaga’s control since 2017 but he spent most of his time on loan. Cecchini first went on loan with Club Leon in Liga MX then went back to his hometown club of Banfield in Argentina.
Silva, 30, returns to MLS after spending this season with FC Honka in the first division in Finland. Silva had three goals in 13 appearances.
Silva has spent eight seasons in MLS with Real Salt Lake, D.C. United and Toronto. Silva has 32 goals and 16 assists in 158 career MLS regular season games.