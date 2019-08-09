More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League Preview: West Ham v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 9:38 AM EDT
  • Man City aiming for three-peat
  • West Ham debuts for Fornals, Haller
  • City have 7-straight wins v. West Ham

West Ham United host Manchester City on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the London Stadium, as the Hammers aim to spring an upset on the opening weekend of the season.

Pep Guardiola and Man City are coming off the back of winning the FA Community Shield, as they look to get started on the right path this season. These two teams have already met in preseason, with City beating West Ham 4-1 in the PL Asia Trophy in China.

As for former Man City boss Manuel Pellegrini, he has loaded up his West Ham attack with Sebastian Haller and Pablo Fornals in line to make their debuts this weekend.

City have outscored West Ham 17-1 on their four previous visits to the London Stadium and it has been a happy hunting ground for Guardiola.

In team news City will be without Leroy Sane who has undergone ACL surgery on his right knee, while West Ham will be without skipper Mark Noble who has a dead leg.

Projected lineups

West Ham: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Balbuena, Masuaku; Rice, Wilshere; Anderson, Fornals, Antonio; Haller

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, David Silva, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling

What they’re saying

Pellegrini happy with West Ham’s summer: “I’m happy because we’ve completed the squad in the way I wanted: we have two players in each position – good players. I always think that the best way to deliver good performances from players is to have competition for their positions in the starting eleven, so we’ve done all that we needed to do.”

Guardiola on the goals for this season: “Tomorrow is trying to win, playing well, making mistakes to improve for the next time and trying to do that and play better in the next game. That is the only way to arrive in April or May, to try and have success. Sometimes you have a good result, but you don’t play well. You don’t have success. The key point from our point of view is always to play better, individually and collectively. That is the only secret we have. Understand the game, make the players feel they need each other.”

Prediction

Man City may be a little sluggish due to a lot of their players linking up with the team later in preseason, but they should take care of business quite comfortably. West Ham have upgraded their attack this offseason and there is a renewed sense of belief in east London that they can break into the top six. City will win this, 3-1.

Predictions for 2019-20 Premier League table

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
This is it.

With the 2019-20 Premier League season almost here and the transfer window closed, it is now time to predict how things will play out.

Below our writers revealed their 1-20 in terms of where they think each team will finish this season.

I’m sure you will agree with their selections, but if you don’t, pop your prediction in the comments section below.

Joe Prince-Wright

1. Man City
2. Tottenham
3. Liverpool
4. Man United
5. Chelsea
6. Wolves
7. Arsenal
8. Everton
9. Leicester
10. West Ham
11. Aston Villa
12. Southampton
13. Watford
14. Burnley
15. Bournemouth
16. Newcastle
17. Crystal Palace
18. Sheffield United
19. Brighton
20. Norwich City

Nick Mendola

1. Man City
2. Tottenham
3. Liverpool
4. Chelsea
5. Man United
6. Arsenal
7. Everton
8. Wolves
9. West Ham
10. Leicester City
11. Watford
12. Aston Villa
13. Newcastle
14. Southampton
15. Crystal Palace
16. Bournemouth
17. Norwich City
18. Brighton
19. Burnley
20. Sheffield United

Andy Edwards

1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Tottenham
4. Man United
5. Arsenal
6. Chelsea
7. West Ham
8. Everton
9. Wolves
10. Watford
11. Crystal Palace
12. Leicester
13. Sheffield United
14. Brighton
15. Southampton
16. Aston Villa
17. Norwich City
18. Bournemouth
19. Newcastle
20. Burnley

Kyle Bonn

1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Tottenham
4. Chelsea
5. Man United
6. Arsenal
7. Wolves
8. Everton
9. Leicester
10. Watford
11. West Ham
12. Bournemouth
13. Crystal Palace
14. Southampton
15. Aston Villa
16. Burnley
17. Brighton
18. Norwich City
19. Newcastle
20. Sheffield United

Dan Karell

1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Arsenal
4. Tottenham
5. Chelsea
6. Everton
7. Man United
8. Wolves
9. Leicester City
10. West Ham
11. Bournemouth
12. Watford
13. Aston Villa
14. Southampton
15. Newcastle
16. Burnley
17. Norwich City
18. Crystal Palace
19. Sheffield United
20. Brighton

Joel Soria

1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Tottenham
4. Arsenal
5. Wolves
6. Man Utd
7. Chelsea
8. Everton
9. Leicester City
10. West Ham
11. Watford
12. Aston Villa
13. Bournemouth
14. Crystal Palace
15. Newcastle
16. Southampton
17. Burnley
18. Norwich
19. Brighton
20 Sheffield United

Kevin Danso signs for Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
16 hours after the summer transfer window shut, Southampton have their man.

Due to a delay over international clearance and paperwork, Saints had to wait until the morning after the window shut to announce the signing of Austrian international Kevin Danso.

The 20-year-old initially joins on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side Augsburg and Saints have an exclusive option to buy the center back/defensive midfielder next summer.

Born in Austria, Danso moved to England as a youngster and came through the ranks at MK Dons’ academy before moving to Germany. He is happy to be back in the UK.

“I’m delighted to join a club that has produced a lot of great players. I’m ready for the challenge and really excited to get started, and also to get to know the fans and the rest of the lads too,” Danso said. “I’m looking forward to working with such a great coach in Ralph Hasenhuttl as well. He has produced a lot of young players and showed a huge amount of belief in them, so I hope I can be another one who can benefit from him. It’s a great opportunity for me to show what I can do. Southampton is a great club, the manager is a great coach, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”

Danso fits Saints’ needs perfectly. It is believed he will primarily play as a center back and his no-nonsense style of play will strengthen Southampton’s defensive unit. Alongside Jan Bednarek, Janik Vestergaard and Maya Yoshida, he will battle for one of the three center back slots in Saints’ 5-3-2 system.

Hasenhuttl revealed it was imperative Saints strengthened their defense which leaked 65 goals last season.

“We have made some good additions in our attack during the transfer window, with Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo, and, like them, Kevin is another signing that fits our model of being a talented, young player who adds quality to our first-team squad. He will improve our defensive options, so this is an excellent way for us to finish our business,” Hasenhuttl added.

Southampton are moving back to their model of signing young, hungry players and dangling the carrot of regular PL minutes in front of them. We all know that the likes of Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk and Victor Wanyama have gone on to great things after leaving Saints, and Hasenhuttl will be hoping Adams, Djenepo and now Danso can follow in their footsteps.

Overall, a solid window for Southampton was just made a lot better thanks to a much-needed defensive reinforcement.

Sounders land Cecchini, Silva before transfer deadline

Associated PressAug 8, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT
SEATTLE (AP) The Seattle Sounders have acquired midfielder Emanuel Cecchini on loan from Spanish side Malaga and signed forward/midfielder Luis Silva ahead of the summer transfer window.

Cecchini’s loan from Malaga will cover the rest of this season and all of the 2020 season.

Cecchini, 22, has been under Malaga’s control since 2017 but he spent most of his time on loan. Cecchini first went on loan with Club Leon in Liga MX then went back to his hometown club of Banfield in Argentina.

Silva, 30, returns to MLS after spending this season with FC Honka in the first division in Finland. Silva had three goals in 13 appearances.

Silva has spent eight seasons in MLS with Real Salt Lake, D.C. United and Toronto. Silva has 32 goals and 16 assists in 158 career MLS regular season games.

Fifty fearful predictions for the 2019-20 Premier League season

By Nicholas MendolaAug 8, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT
We’re about to start 250-plus days of frenetic, teeth-grinding, pulsating days of Premier League football, so what do you say we have a little fun with what could happen over the next nine months.

[ MORE: Transfer records for all 20 PL clubs ]

1. Virgil Van Dijk will win the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

2. Arsenal will be better than most expect en route to winning a trophy this year.

3. Man City and Spurs will make the deepest runs in the UEFA Champions League (unless drawn against each other early in the knockouts).

4. Harry Kane will be near the top of the Premier League goal charts in August, bucking his early season trend.

5. He won’t win the Golden Boot, though, as Mohamed Salah earns that honor.

6. Christian Pulisic will register double-digit assists for Chelsea, but finish just shy of double-digit goals.

7. It will be the other way around for Newcastle record signing Joelinton.

8. Aston Villa’s Dean Smith will finish second in PL Manager of the Year voting, and only because not enough voters will select someone outside the Top Four.

9. Ederson will win the Premier League’s Golden Glove.

10. Norwich City will be the first team to sack its manager.

11. Alexandre Lacazette will have more total goals+assists than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

12. So will Nicolas Pepe.

13. But Aubameyang will finish tied with Harry Kane for second-most goals in the Premier League.

14. Raheem Sterling will win Premier League Players’ Player of the Year.

15. Dele Alli will start less than half of Spurs league matches.

16. A team will be relegated despite reaching the 40 point mark.

17. Watford will lead the league in yellow and red cards.

18. Either Burnley’s Sean Dyche or Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe will take a new coaching job before the end of the season.

19. Ruben Loftus-Cheek will return from injury in the winter and become a key piece of some team’s season, whether at Chelsea or on a half-season loan.

20. Arsenal will lead the league in expected goals per game.

21. Everton will be in the Top Four come Nov. 2’s visit from Tottenham.

22. Liverpool will lose the UEFA Super Cup to Chelsea in penalty kicks, and penalty kicks v. Liverpool will become just about the most useless, annoying buzz topic in English football.

23. Man City won’t lose until Dec. 14 at Arsenal.

24. At least one $30 million-plus summer transfer will be sold or loaned in January.

25. Once healthy, Kieran Tierney will have a better first 22 games at Arsenal than fellow Scottish import fullback Andy Robertson had at Liverpool.

26. Sheffield United will be top half of the table at the first international break.

27. Marcus Rashford will score 10 goals and 10 assists for Manchester United, but it will be regarded as not enough due to unrealistic expectations.

28. Burnley will not sit above 10th at any point after Week 1.

29. Brighton’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh will rise from his terribly disappointing debut season in England to score at least one otherworldly goal.

30. Mike Ashley will start a new or renewed takeover rumor right before the January transfer window.

31. Marko Arnautovic‘s brother will link his brother with a return to the Premier League in January.

32. VAR will decide a critical, hairline goal in a Man City-Liverpool match.

33. Liverpool will go unbeaten at home.

34. Everton will win a Merseyside Derby.

35. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have as many assists as Trent Alexander-Arnold.

36. Josh Sims‘ loan stint with the New York Red Bulls will make him an in-demand transfer target for a PL team in January.

37. Speaking of Southampton, Saints will be in the conversation for a Europa League place before the festive season (Ultimately, the season flames out).

38. At least one non-Top Six team will win a domestic cup.

39. Watford and Crystal Palace see the biggest drop in point total from last season to this.

40. Southampton and Everton make the biggest leap in point total from last season to this.

41. Alexis Sanchez will end up starting matches for Manchester United.

42. Olivier Giroud will match his Premier League best for goals in a season (16, twice).

43. Everton will qualify for Europe.

44. Andy Carroll will score against former clubs West Ham and Liverpool.

45. Ismaila Sarr will score 10 goals as Watford’s record transfer.

46. It will be a breakout season in England for Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, who will look more like the force he was in the Bundesliga.

47. Gabriel Jesus will return to double-digit goals for Man City.

48. West Ham’s Felipe Anderson will post the most assists of any player not on Liverpool or Man City.

49. Jonas Lossl will start 10 or more matches for Everton.

50. Man City will threepeat, and the title will be decided before the final week of the season.