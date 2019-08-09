More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Top PL storylines for opening weekend

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
The opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season is here, and there are so many storylines swirling around.

Here are a few you need to focus on over the next few days.

Let’s go.

Christian Pulisic‘s debut

  • Man United v. Chelsea, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

The USMNT star is set to start for Chelsea at Man United on Sunday, and Christian Pulisic has had a very impressive preseason for the Blues. After starring for the U.S. at the Gold Cup this summer, he cut short his summer break to head straight on Chelsea’s preseason tour of Japan. He scored twice against Red Bull Salzburg and his pace and trickery has impressed Frank Lampard. There’s a window of opportunity for Pulisic at the start of the season as Willian returned late from international duty with Brazil this summer, so the Pennsylvanian native has to hit the ground running. The American superstar, 20, is about to announce himself to the world. He will get plenty of chances to shine for Chelsea this season but adapting quickly to life in the PL is key. He is the first bonafide U.S. superstar in the PL and his potential is limitless. Pulisic has plenty of expectations on his shoulders.

Stars may be eased in

  • Liverpool v. Norwich, Friday, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN
  • West Ham v. Man City, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Both Liverpool and Man City have been missing stars for most of preseason and we are likely to see Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola manage the minutes of their key men early in the season. Salah, Mane, Firmino and Alisson all returned late to preseason, and Liverpool’s front three may have a slightly different look, with Mane potentially coming off the bench on Friday. Man City will have to decide whether to risk the likes of Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho against West Ham, and there is probably no need to risk them. Liverpool and Man City should get off to flying starts to the new season and having their stars fresh for the festive period and final months of the campaign is more important than the first few weeks of August.

First-look at new signings

  • Newcastle v. Arsenal, Sunday, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN
  • Tottenham v. Aston Villa, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

The likes of Harry Maguire, Giovani Lo Celso, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Alex Iwobi will all get the chance to play for their new teams this weekend and it will be very exciting to see how they fare. Record amounts of money were spent this summer and plenty of new faces have arrived in the PL. Get ready for snap judgments from fans on new players within the first 15 minutes of the first game of the season. That’s just how things work. For players, how you start a campaign usually sets the tone for what’s to come.

Promoted teams have taken different paths

  • Bournemouth v. Sheffield United, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Norwich have spent hardly anything. Sheffield United have spent a little. Aston Villa have spent a lot. All three newly-promoted teams have approached life back in the PL differently and Villa’s 12 new signings seems to have strengthened their squad considerably. Norwich have kept the bulk of their squad together as they rely on Pukki to score the goals. Sheffield United’s marauding center backs will cause quite a stir in the PL this season, as Chris Wilder has brought in plenty of lower-league talents. All in all, you never know how the new boys teams will settle and how much momentum they will have from promotion over the summer. Getting off to a fast start is crucial for all three teams.

Early audition for top six hopefuls

  • Leicester v. Wolves, Sunday, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Both Wolves and Leicester fancy their chances of breaking up the top six monopoly this season, and they square off on Sunday at the King Power Stadium. Wolves travelled to Armenia on Thursday as they continue their Europa League qualifying campaign, and juggling Europe and the PL will impact Nuno Espirito Santo‘s rather small squad. As for Leicester, they’ve lost Harry Maguire but Brendan Rodgers has added real quality in Tielemans and Praet in midfield and Perez up top. Leicester and Wolves, along with Everton and West Ham, are primed to push the top six all the way this season. A Midlands derby will be a good indicator as to which team is better prepared to crack the top six, or go even higher, this season.

Bookmakers odds for Premier League title winners, relegation

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Who are the favorites to win the title? Which teams are expected to go down?

With the transfer window now shut, bookmakers have released their odds for the 2019-20 season. There are no 5000-1 shots a la Leicester City back in 2015, but Aston Villa fans may put a few bucks on them with odds of 1000-1…

Below is a look at the odds for both the PL title winners and relegation favorites…

Odds for each team to win Premier League title

Man City – 1/2
Liverpool – 5/2
Tottenham – 16/1
Man United – 40/1
Chelsea – 40/1
Arsenal – 40/1
Wolves – 200/1
Everton – 250/1
Leicester City – 250/1
West Ham United – 500/1
Aston Villa – 1000/1
Watford – 1000/1
Southampton – 1500/1
Newcastle – 1500/1
Crystal Palace – 1500/1
Bournemouth – 1500/1
Burnley – 2000/1
Brighton – 2000/1
Norwich – 2500/1
Sheffield United – 2500/1

Odds for relegation

Sheffield United – 8/11
Norwich City – 11/10
Brighton – 13/8
Burnley – 2/1
Newcastle – 2/1
Aston Villa – 9/4
Crystal Palace – 4/1
Bournemouth – 9/2
Southampton – 9/2
Watford – 11/2
West Ham – 14/1
Wolves – 25/1
Leicester – 28/1
Everton – 33/1
Arsenal – 500/1
Chelsea – 500/1
Man United – 750/1
Tottenham – 1000/1
Liverpool – 2500/1
Manchester City – 2500/1

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
The Premier League is back! The 2019-20 kicks off on Friday and opening weekend has plenty of intriguing matches to set us up nicely for the new season.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Norwich City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Sheffield United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Aston Villa – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
9 a.m. ET: Leicester v. Wolves – CNBC [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Man United v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Premier League Preview: West Ham v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 9:38 AM EDT
  • Man City aiming for three-peat
  • West Ham debuts for Fornals, Haller
  • City have 7-straight wins v. West Ham

West Ham United host Manchester City on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the London Stadium, as the Hammers aim to spring an upset on the opening weekend of the season.

Pep Guardiola and Man City are coming off the back of winning the FA Community Shield, as they look to get started on the right path this season. These two teams have already met in preseason, with City beating West Ham 4-1 in the PL Asia Trophy in China.

As for former Man City boss Manuel Pellegrini, he has loaded up his West Ham attack with Sebastian Haller and Pablo Fornals in line to make their debuts this weekend.

City have outscored West Ham 17-1 on their four previous visits to the London Stadium and it has been a happy hunting ground for Guardiola.

In team news City will be without Leroy Sane who has undergone ACL surgery on his right knee, while West Ham will be without skipper Mark Noble who has a dead leg.

Projected lineups

West Ham: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Balbuena, Masuaku; Rice, Wilshere; Anderson, Fornals, Antonio; Haller

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, David Silva, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling

What they’re saying

Pellegrini happy with West Ham’s summer: “I’m happy because we’ve completed the squad in the way I wanted: we have two players in each position – good players. I always think that the best way to deliver good performances from players is to have competition for their positions in the starting eleven, so we’ve done all that we needed to do.”

Guardiola on the goals for this season: “Tomorrow is trying to win, playing well, making mistakes to improve for the next time and trying to do that and play better in the next game. That is the only way to arrive in April or May, to try and have success. Sometimes you have a good result, but you don’t play well. You don’t have success. The key point from our point of view is always to play better, individually and collectively. That is the only secret we have. Understand the game, make the players feel they need each other.”

Prediction

Man City may be a little sluggish due to a lot of their players linking up with the team later in preseason, but they should take care of business quite comfortably. West Ham have upgraded their attack this offseason and there is a renewed sense of belief in east London that they can break into the top six. City will win this, 3-1.

Predictions for 2019-20 Premier League table

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 9, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
This is it.

With the 2019-20 Premier League season almost here and the transfer window closed, it is now time to predict how things will play out.

[ MORE: PL season previews

Below our writers revealed their 1-20 in terms of where they think each team will finish this season.

I’m sure you will agree with their selections, but if you don’t, pop your prediction in the comments section below.

Joe Prince-Wright

1. Man City
2. Tottenham
3. Liverpool
4. Man United
5. Chelsea
6. Wolves
7. Arsenal
8. Everton
9. Leicester
10. West Ham
11. Aston Villa
12. Southampton
13. Watford
14. Burnley
15. Bournemouth
16. Newcastle
17. Crystal Palace
18. Sheffield United
19. Brighton
20. Norwich City

Nick Mendola

1. Man City
2. Spurs
3. Liverpool
4. Arsenal
5. Chelsea
6. Everton
7. Manchester United
8. West Ham United
9. Wolves
10. Leicester City
11. Watford
12. Newcastle United
13. Southampton
14. Aston Villa
15. Bournemouth
16. Crystal Palace
17. Burnley
18. Norwich City
19. Brighton and Hove Albion
20. Sheffield United

Andy Edwards

1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Tottenham
4. Man United
5. Arsenal
6. Chelsea
7. West Ham
8. Everton
9. Wolves
10. Watford
11. Crystal Palace
12. Leicester
13. Sheffield United
14. Brighton
15. Southampton
16. Aston Villa
17. Norwich City
18. Bournemouth
19. Newcastle
20. Burnley

Kyle Bonn

1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Tottenham
4. Chelsea
5. Man United
6. Arsenal
7. Wolves
8. Everton
9. Leicester
10. Watford
11. West Ham
12. Bournemouth
13. Crystal Palace
14. Southampton
15. Aston Villa
16. Burnley
17. Brighton
18. Norwich City
19. Newcastle
20. Sheffield United

Dan Karell

1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Arsenal
4. Tottenham
5. Chelsea
6. Everton
7. Man United
8. Wolves
9. Leicester City
10. West Ham
11. Bournemouth
12. Watford
13. Aston Villa
14. Southampton
15. Newcastle
16. Burnley
17. Norwich City
18. Crystal Palace
19. Sheffield United
20. Brighton

Joel Soria

1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Tottenham
4. Arsenal
5. Wolves
6. Man Utd
7. Chelsea
8. Everton
9. Leicester City
10. West Ham
11. Watford
12. Aston Villa
13. Bournemouth
14. Crystal Palace
15. Newcastle
16. Southampton
17. Burnley
18. Norwich
19. Brighton
20 Sheffield United