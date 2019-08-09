Watch Live: Liverpool v. Norwich City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool host Norwich City at Anfield on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) to kick off the 2019-20 Premier League season.

All of the talking is now over as the new PL campaign begins, and two very different seasons await these two teams. For Liverpool, the reigning European champions, they are expected to be pushing Man City all the way for the Premier League title once again. For Norwich, if Daniel Farke can keep them up it will be like winning the league.

In team news Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has Sadio Mane on the bench, while Joe Gomez starts ahead of Joel Matip at center back.

Norwich have a defensive lineup with both Hernandez and Leitner on the bench.

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 Our first line-up of the new @premierleague season 👊 #LIVNOR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019

