Alisson Becker set for 4-8 weeks on sidelines

Traveling Brighton and Hove Albion fans saw their side score 16 goals last season away from the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls scored three at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Graham Potter and his boys beat Watford 3-0 in a win which will almost certainly have Brighton supporters daydreaming that their new boss is the British Pep Guardiola.

They have the same initials, after all.

Here’s record signing Neal Maupay who, along with Florin Andone, came off the bench to score in the win:

“We have a new manager and he has got his vision of football,” Maupay said. “We have been trying to play like that. The boys are behind the manager and agree with his ideas. We have to be ready on the bench. The gaffer made two changes and we both scored. It is good to have good players on and off the pitch.”

For Potter, he clearly sees a group of players who underachieved last season and are capable of so much more.

Playing with five at the back for much of the game, Brighton often had Watford at sixes and sevens. Potter’s been hailed for his tactical approach to the game, and his men were ready for Vicarage Road. From Sky Sports:

“We know there is a good foundation here with a really good group of players – the job is to help them improve and get better. We must now dust ourselves done and not get carried away. We know we can improve. We need to focus on another tough match on Saturday.”

An amazing start to the season for a side which scored 35 goals all of last season.

1 – Graham Potter has won as many @premierleague games as a manager as he did in eight appearances as a player in the competition; his only victory as a player was 6-3 against Man Utd with Southampton in 1996-97. Wizard. #WATBHA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 10, 2019

