Blades hometown hero Sharp: ‘Strikes win you points’

We have an alarming amount of puns and plays on words regarding Billy Sharp scoring an equalizer for the Blades of Sheffield United on Opening Day, but we’ll let you choose your own adventure.

The point is this: Sheffield United’s return to the Premier League was on point with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

[ RECAP: Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United ]

“We should have gone 1-0 up in the first moment and we had a few chances in the second half, so did they,” said United manager Chris Wilder. “We handled it well. There were a lot of ricochets and bobbles around the goal and up steps Mr. Sheffield United.”

The 33-year-old Sharp is in his third stint with the Blades, and came out of the club’s academy in 2004.

He came into the season with 102 goals for the club in 242 appearances, but Saturday’s match was just Sharp’s third in the Premier League (He helped Saints to Premier League promotion in 2011-12 and made two appearances the following season.

His finish of a bobbling ball in the second half proved to be his first PL goal, and came after four seasons of helping the Blades from League One to the top flight. From the BBC:

“I’m still a little bit speechless to be honest,” Sharp said. “We have paid a lot of money for a lot of good strikers to keep me on my toes. We had chances today. “We are playing in the Premier League now so strikes win you points. We have to keep each other sharp. I was itching to get on to freshen it up a little bit. The boys were magnificent. They have done themselves proud.”

Sharp had only entered the match in the 82nd minute, and needed a half-dozen minutes to get on the board. Whether he finds another moment or not, his equalizer is one of the stories of Premier League Opening Weekend.

Follow @NicholasMendola