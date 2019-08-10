Burnley hammer sorry Southampton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley smashed Southampton 3-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday as a wonderful 12-minute spell from the Clarets in the second half destroyed Saints.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Ashley Barnes scored twice and Johann Berg Gudmundsson scored another as Burnley caught Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s side cold on the opening day of the season.

Sean Dyche will be a very, very happy man.

Three things we learned

1. Saints’ need new signing Danso to shine at CB, with Vestergaard and Stephens having a rough outing. Defensive solidity has been Saints’ problem for a long time now.

2. Ashley Barnes led the line superbly and he is the kind of player who never gets the credit he deserves. In the driving rain he pushed Burnley on and he looked hungry for the start of the season.

3. Burnley back to being solid at the back, clinical in attack, and after their wobble last season (many will say due to Europa League action) the duo of Mee and Tarkowski at center back epitomize their steady

Man of the Match: Ashley Barnes – Clinical to finish his two chances in the second half and bullied the Southampton defense.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]



Saints started the better of the two teams but Burnley looked dangerous on the break, as a real moment of controversy arrived.

With the rain pouring down at Turf Moor, a slip in Saints’ defense from Jack Stephens saw Burnley go on to score, but the flag was raised, correctly, for offside and VAR confirmed the goal was disallowed.

Burnley were a nuisance as the game wore on as Johann Berg Gudmundsson went close

VAR was then used as Che Adams clattered into Ben Mee but no red card was awarded as Saints’ new striker remained on the pitch.

At the end of the first half Nathan Redmond cut inside and smashed a superb effort on goal which Nick Pope tipped just over. Barnes then made a hash of a glorious chance with the Clarets in the ascendancy.

In the second half Saints worked their way back into the game and were inches away from taking the lead, as Ryan Bertrand whipped a free kick just over from the edge of the box.

One long ball then led to the opening goal, as Jannik Vestergaard horribly misjudged the flight of the ball and Barnes latched onto it and slammed home to make it 1-0.

Barnes then sealed all three points as Erik Pieters‘ cross from the left found him in the center of the box and he volleyed home calmly for his and Burnley’s second.

And soon after it got even better as Gudmundsson cut in from the left and curled home a delicious strike for Burnley’s third goal in 12 minutes.

