Crystal Palace flusters 10-man Everton

Everton suffered a monumentally disappointing start to a season with high hopes, drawing Crystal Palace 0-0 with 10 men at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Andre Gomes left the match injured, and Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off for a pair of yellow cards.

Three things we learned

1. Selhurst Park is a tricky place to visit, but the Toffees will be so deeply upset to have faltered on Week 1 against a team expected to be bottom half at best. A lot of the Toffees’ new players started the game on the bench, including Moise Kean and Jean-Philippe Gbamin. Alex Iwobi also didn’t play, but the Toffees would’ve wanted all three points for their Top Six push.

2. Everton is deep. When new expensive signing Andre Gomes limped off, the Toffees were able to replace him with new expensive signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin (a likely future starter in his own right). With no European football on the books, the Toffees have plenty of promise this season even if injuries strike Goodison Park.

3. Everton + Opening Day = Man sent off. A year after Phil Jagielka was sent to the locker room in a 2-2 draw at Wolves, Morgan Schneiderlin saw a second yellow card for late challenge at Selhurst Park. Note to supporters: Hope Everton is on your schedule for Week 1 next season.

Man of the Match: Max Meyer — A very good sophomore debut following a disappointing first season at Selhurst Park.

The hosts were lively early, and almost broke through before halftime when Max Meyer spun a shot that was tipped over the bar by Jordan Pickford. Scott Dann then headed a corner off the back of a defender before Everton dealt with the second one.

The second half saw the Toffees threaten to go ahead when Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s quick shot was cleared off the line by Patrick Van Aanholt.

Pickford denied a Meyer rip in the 57th minute after slimmed-down Christian Benteke played him through on goal.

Lucas Digne made a goal saving clearance when Patrick van Aanholt send a delightful cross through the box.

Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off for a second yellow card following a 76th minute challenge.

