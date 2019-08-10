More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Mings springs McGinn to give Villa stunning lead at Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
The early moments of Spurs’ Premier League season opening match against Aston Villa were as predicted, but the returning Birmingham giants quickly went off-script.

John McGinn scored inside of 10 minutes to give Aston Villa a surprise lead over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

[ STREAM: Spurs-Villa on NBC Sports Live ]

McGinn raced behind the back line to collect a gorgeous ball from Tyrone Mings.

The diminutive Scot then cooked Danny Rose before slotting past Hugo Lloris to produce a 1-0 advantage to the visitors and a hushed crowd for the hosts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Potter, Maupay on Brighton’s winning start to season

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
Traveling Brighton and Hove Albion fans saw their side score 16 goals last season away from the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls scored three at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Graham Potter and his boys beat Watford 3-0 in a win which will almost certainly have Brighton supporters daydreaming that their new boss is the British Pep Guardiola.

[ RECAP: Watford 0-3 Brighton ]

They have the same initials, after all.

Here’s record signing Neal Maupay who, along with Florin Andone, came off the bench to score in the win:

“We have a new manager and he has got his vision of football,” Maupay said. “We have been trying to play like that. The boys are behind the manager and agree with his ideas. We have to be ready on the bench. The gaffer made two changes and we both scored. It is good to have good players on and off the pitch.”

For Potter, he clearly sees a group of players who underachieved last season and are capable of so much more.

Playing with five at the back for much of the game, Brighton often had Watford at sixes and sevens. Potter’s been hailed for his tactical approach to the game, and his men were ready for Vicarage Road. From Sky Sports:

“We know there is a good foundation here with a really good group of players – the job is to help them improve and get better. We must now dust ourselves done and not get carried away. We know we can improve. We need to focus on another tough match on Saturday.”

An amazing start to the season for a side which scored 35 goals all of last season.

Blades hometown hero Sharp: ‘Strikes win you points’

Mark Kerton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT
We have an alarming amount of puns and plays on words regarding Billy Sharp scoring an equalizer for the Blades of Sheffield United on Opening Day, but we’ll let you choose your own adventure.

The point is this: Sheffield United’s return to the Premier League was on point with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

[ RECAP: Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United ]

“We should have gone 1-0 up in the first moment and we had a few chances in the second half, so did they,” said United manager Chris Wilder. “We handled it well. There were a lot of ricochets and bobbles around the goal and up steps Mr. Sheffield United.”

The 33-year-old Sharp is in his third stint with the Blades, and came out of the club’s academy in 2004.

He came into the season with 102 goals for the club in 242 appearances, but Saturday’s match was just Sharp’s third in the Premier League (He helped Saints to Premier League promotion in 2011-12 and made two appearances the following season.

His finish of a bobbling ball in the second half proved to be his first PL goal, and came after four seasons of helping the Blades from League One to the top flight. From the BBC:

“I’m still a little bit speechless to be honest,” Sharp said. “We have paid a lot of money for a lot of good strikers to keep me on my toes. We had chances today.

“We are playing in the Premier League now so strikes win you points. We have to keep each other sharp. I was itching to get on to freshen it up a little bit. The boys were magnificent. They have done themselves proud.”

Sharp had only entered the match in the 82nd minute, and needed a half-dozen minutes to get on the board. Whether he finds another moment or not, his equalizer is one of the stories of Premier League Opening Weekend.

Brighton shines on three-star Opening Day at Watford

By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2019, 12:11 PM EDT
The Graham Potter era at Brighton and Hove Albion is off to a flier, as the Seagulls dispatched Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

An Abdoulaye Doucoure own goal started the scoring for Brighton, with Florin Andone and Neal Maupay scoring second-half markers in the win.

Three things we learned

1. Graham Potter has the same initials as Pep Guardiola and is the next tactical wizard of world football (Obviously we’re kidding, but Brighton scored 35 goals last season. They’re at three after Opening Day).

[ MORE: Potter, Maupay react to win ]

2. Watford had less than half of the possession despite their status as hosts, and would’ve felt it wasn’t their day from the moment star of last season Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a nutmegging own goal.

3. Brighton record signing Neal Maupay made a strong first impression. The ex-Brentford man will be one to watch as finds comfort in his new digs.

Man of the Match: Lewis Dunk – Despite a late yellow card, the captain and interventionist was spectacular at the back

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The opening goal was a cluster of problems for Watford, who couldn’t get muster on a clearing attempt before Doucoure flicked the ball through his keeper’s legs for a 1-0 setback at the half-hour mark.

Solly March is a lucky man. The Seagulls’ playmaker gave away the ball early in the second half but Lewis Dunk made a saving block on Andre Gray‘s rip.

Andone then banged in a Davy Propper cross to put the Hornets in further trouble.

Maupay zipped onto a through ball to finish Brighton’s scoring, an excellent exclamation point for the start of a new era.

Sheffield United snatch late draw at Bournemouth

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
Sheffield United struck in the 88th minute to secure a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The newly-promoted side snatched a point thanks to local lad and club captain Billy Sharp, as he jumped off the bench and scrambled home an equalizer.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Chris Mepham‘s clinical finish had given the Cherries the lead, but Sharp did what he does best as he pounce in the box to send the travelling Blades fans wild.

Three things we learned

1. Fraser, Wilson carrying the Cherries without Brooks. And Bournemouth just looked a little lackluster in attack without their Welsh wizard who is out injured.

2. Blades unfazed by the big time. Very impressive on the ball and deserved their equalizer which was a lovely moment for local lad and captain Sharp.

[ MORE: Sharp, Wilder react to draw ]

3. Bournemouth’s defensive unit looked stronger, then let in another late goal as it was the same old story for Eddie Howe. They looked less dangerous in attack and still conceded, which will be a worry.

Man of the Match: Dean Henderson – Made one stunning save in the second half from Billing and held United’s defense together as Bournemouth piled on the pressure.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Sheffield United started well as goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale denied David McGoldrick who broke free. Ryan Fraser was causing problems out wide for Bournemouth as the Cherries settled into the game.

The Blades looked comfortable enough and were rattling into challenges as Wilder’s side held their own. Adam Smith was booked in the first half but VAR was used to rule out a red card as the game turned into a scrappy affair.

David McGoldrick was played in over the top but arrowed his effort just wide of the far post as the Blades grew in stature.

At the other end Bournemouth’s Phillip Billing forced Dean Henderson into a wonderful save as the Man United loanee denied the Danish midfielder at full stretch.

Moments later Bournemouth took the lead as Ryan Fraser whipped in a free kick to the back post and several players tried to hook the ball goalwards with Henderson denying Callum Wilson, then Mepham arrived to smash home.

Just as it looked like Bournemouth were going to win, Sharp pounced and celebrated wildly with the away fans on the South Coast.

Sheffield United celebrated being back in the big-time in dramatic fashion.