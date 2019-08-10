Sheffield United snatch late draw at Bournemouth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United struck in the 88th minute to secure a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The newly-promoted side snatched a point thanks to local lad and club captain Billy Sharp, as he jumped off the bench and scrambled home an equalizer.

Chris Mepham‘s clinical finish had given the Cherries the lead, but Sharp did what he does best as he pounce in the box to send the travelling Blades fans wild.

Three things we learned

1. Fraser, Wilson carrying the Cherries without Brooks. And Bournemouth just looked a little lackluster in attack without their Welsh wizard who is out injured.

2. Blades unfazed by the big time. Very impressive on the ball and deserved their equalizer which was a lovely moment for local lad and captain Sharp.

3. Bournemouth’s defensive unit looked stronger, then let in another late goal as it was the same old story for Eddie Howe. They looked less dangerous in attack and still conceded, which will be a worry.

Man of the Match: Dean Henderson – Made one stunning save in the second half from Billing and held United’s defense together as Bournemouth piled on the pressure.

Sheffield United started well as goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale denied David McGoldrick who broke free. Ryan Fraser was causing problems out wide for Bournemouth as the Cherries settled into the game.

The Blades looked comfortable enough and were rattling into challenges as Wilder’s side held their own. Adam Smith was booked in the first half but VAR was used to rule out a red card as the game turned into a scrappy affair.

David McGoldrick was played in over the top but arrowed his effort just wide of the far post as the Blades grew in stature.

At the other end Bournemouth’s Phillip Billing forced Dean Henderson into a wonderful save as the Man United loanee denied the Danish midfielder at full stretch.

Moments later Bournemouth took the lead as Ryan Fraser whipped in a free kick to the back post and several players tried to hook the ball goalwards with Henderson denying Callum Wilson, then Mepham arrived to smash home.

Just as it looked like Bournemouth were going to win, Sharp pounced and celebrated wildly with the away fans on the South Coast.

Sheffield United celebrated being back in the big-time in dramatic fashion.

