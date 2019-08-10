More from PST PL season previews | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Sterling hat trick leads Man City blowout

By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2019, 9:22 AM EDT
Manchester City began its Premier League challenge with a high quality away win, breaking down a disciplined West Ham United at the London Stadium to the tune of a 5-0 victory.

Raheem Sterling scored twice. Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero also scored, while Jesus and Sterling each had a goal disallowed by VAR in the win. Sterling’s second goal withstood VAR review thanks to the angle of the last defender’s hip.

City goes first with a plus-5 goal differential, and hosts Tottenham Hotspur next week. West Ham is off to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Three things we learned

1. VAR is imperfect, but it isn’t going anywhere so  we’ll have to accept the overturning of imperceptible real-time results like Sterling’s centimeter-offside shoulder in assisting Jesus’ would-be second for the hopes of what it will fix in big spots and big gaffes.

VAR also overturned Lukasz Fabianski‘s save of Sergio Aguero’s late penalty for encroachment. The Argentine scored on his second attempt.

One things for sure: “I’m the show” Mike Dean was not able to make himself as much of a story line because the cameras did some work for him.

2. If you’re one of the people (cough, like this writer) who predicted this is the season that Raheem Sterling will win Premier League Player of the Year, you’re feeling pretty good about the 24-year-old’s showing at the London Stadium.

Sterling scored thrice, had a fourth ruled out, and also had an assist (with a second overturned). He was everywhere, electric and smart, and looks every bit the player he promised upon debut for Liverpool.

3. West Ham is going to be a problem for a lot of teams this year, and Manuel Pellegrini has to be counting his blessings that his scouts spotted Issa Diop before last season and decided not to sell him this summer.

The towering 22-year-old from Toulouse didn’t look great on Jesus’ clever opener and conceded a late penalty when Riyad Mahrez made the most of a wayward foot, but was tested time and again by the probing runs and cutting through balls of City.

The man may be chiseled out of granite.

Man of the Match: Sterling.

The Irons predictably struggled to have much of the ball, but Manuel Pellegrini was had his men ready to play with their champion visitors.

Ederson made a pair of quickfire saves from close range in the 73rd minute, the second a flying slap of a header which kept the two-goal lead in tact.

Jesus was also quite good, starting over Sergio Aguero, and scoring when Diop’s sliding bid to divert a Kyle Walker cross only allowed a flick past Lukasz Fabianski.

Sterling scored all three of his goals after halftime, the first off a Kevin De Bruyne assist, the second coming via a delightful run to dink a shot inside the far post, and the third a run into the right of the box.

Watch Live: Four Premier League games, 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
The first Saturday of the new Premier League season is here! And the first big block of games has arrived.

Bournemouth host new boys Sheffield United, Southampton head to Burnley, Everton travel to Crystal Palace and Watford do battle with Brighton.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

Jose Mourinho joins Sky Sports as a pundit

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2019, 8:25 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho is back in the Premier League.

Not as a manager, but as a pundit.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have signed up three-time Premier League winner Mourinho, 56, to be an analyst for them this season.

Mourinho’s debut for Sky will be at Old Trafford on Sunday, as his two former teams Manchester United and Chelsea (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) clash.

“The Premier League is a special competition for me, one that takes so much hard work to win and you just can’t take your eyes off the matches every week,” Mourinho said. “Sky Sports is the home of the Premier League and it’s a pleasure for me to join this team and help to understand and explain what happened in each match. Football is a huge passion, it means so much to the fans, and I look forward to being part of the Premier League with them until I return to my place on the touchline.”

Mourinho has stated on numerous occasions since he was fired by United last December that he wants to spend time working with the media to understand how he is perceived by them. The man who won the Champions League title with FC Porto and Inter Milan has been a serial winner throughout his career and always has something interesting to say.

After a stint with BeIN Sports, the self-professed “Special One” will now be on Sky Sports for the upcoming season.

No matter what you think about Mourinho, this should be box office.

Watch Live: West Ham v. Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2019, 7:17 AM EDT
West Ham United host Manchester City at the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Hammers hoping to cause a huge shock to kick off their season.

Reigning Premier League champs Man City are the favorites to win it all once again and Pep Guardiola‘s side have been clicking through the gears in preseason without many of their established stars.

City have outscored West Ham 17-1 in their last four visits to the London Stadium, and have secured seven wins on the trot in all competitions against the Hammers.

In team news West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski is fit to start in goal, while Sebastian Haller starts up top with Lanzini, Antonio and Anderson underneath him. Declan Rice and Jack Wilshere are in midfield.

Man City keep Sergio Aguero on the bench, while Aymeric Laporte comes into the team and Riyad Mahrez starts in place of Bernardo Silva.

LINEUPS

MLS’s new ‘no political display’ policy causes controversy

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 9, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Major League Soccer’s new policy that bans political displays at matches is stirring controversy in the Pacific Northwest, where supporters’ culture is often intertwined with politics and social issues.

The Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers have banned signs and flags with the “Iron Front” symbol, which they say has become appropriated by some in the loosely structured antifa movement, at times in the context of violence.

The symbol of three arrows pointing downward and to the left dates back to an anti-Nazi paramilitary organization formed in Germany in the 1930s. Supporters’ groups maintain the symbol represents opposition to fascism and persecution – a human rights issue, not a political stance.

“With the recent rise in targeted attacks against so many groups – LBTGQ+, immigrants, women, religious groups, and more – and the presence of fascists in our stadiums, this symbol represents our firm stance of combating hatred in soccer, our communities, and our world,” the board of directors for Portland’s 107 Independent Supporters Trust said in a statement. The group represents fans of both the Timbers and the NWSL’s Thorns.

The league’s new fan code of conduct, implemented this season, prohibits “using (including on any sign or other visible representation) political, threatening, abusive, insulting, offensive language and/or gestures, which includes racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist or otherwise inappropriate language or behavior.”

MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott said the league worked with all its teams to devise the policy.

“I think it was the belief of the league and the clubs that fans are at our games to enjoy the game and that there is a place for third-party political organizations or groups to express their views, but that place isn’t within our stadiums,” Abbott told The Associated Press.

Major League Soccer is the only professional league among the top five in the United States with a code of conduct that expressly bans political signage. Policies for the NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB mostly deal with fan conduct, like abusive behavior or language, and intoxication. The NBA prohibits “obscene or indecent messages” on signs.

MLS is also the only league to specifically target racist, homophobic, xenophobic and sexist language or behavior, which was lauded by supporters’ groups.

But some questioned the inclusion of political displays as too vague.

“We, as an organization, feel strongly on ensuring that displays of human rights are not mistaken for political statements. Political engagement is sometimes necessary in securing human rights for all, but that does not make the message of human rights inherently political,” the Independent Supporters Council of North America said in a statement following the release of the policy.

Earlier this season, a fan waving a Trump 2020 flag was removed from Providence Park.

Sounders supporters took issue when the Iron Front symbol was included with mentions of far-right groups Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys in a letter from team management that explained the ban.

“Messages, banners, flags or any other symbols that represent an association to a political group will not be allowed in CenturyLink Field. This includes, but is not limited to, Antifa, Iron Front, Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer,” the letter from team management said.

The Sounders later apologized for equating the groups. Taylor Graham, Sounders vice president of business operations and marketing, spoke to reporters following practice last week, saying: “We first and foremost want to put our hand up and say, `That’s not fair, and we apologize for those words,’ putting them in that context.”

But the link to antifa has spurred some to take action. Last weekend a group of a dozen activists confronted fans taking part in the traditional March to the Match. The group also tried to get into a pregame party at a nearby bar but was turned away by bouncers.

There was one scuffle but no arrests were made.

The incident came on the same weekend as the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. In Philadelphia, Union captain Alejandro Bedoya rushed to the sideline after a goal and shouted into an on-field microphone: “Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!”

While Bedoya’s statement was clearly political, MLS did not take any disciplinary action. Bedoya was voted the league’s Player of the Week even though he was not included on the ballot.

“The Major League Soccer family joins everyone in grieving for the loss of lives in Texas and Ohio, and we understand that our players and staff have strong and passionate views on this issue,” the league said in a statement.

Abbott said he believes the new policy makes clear that the MLS does not equate different political or ideological groups. He also pointed to the league’s Soccer for All initiative.

“We unequivocally condemn groups that engage in hateful actions and speech. Through our commitment to Soccer for All, it is very clear where the league stands on supporting diversity and inclusion,” he said. “We also recognize the importance of these values to our fans, but we don’t believe our venues are the appropriate place for signage that promotes any kind of third-party political organization or group, regardless of whether we agree with the tenets of that organization.”