Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

USMNT’s Yedlin out of Newcastle opener, may need new scans

By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says DeAndre Yedlin‘s recovery from surgery has taken longer than expected, meaning new signing Emil Krafth may go directly into the Starting XI against Arsenal.

Yedlin had surgery on his groin in May, and missed the entire summer for the USMNT. The 26-year-old was expected to feature for Newcastle by preseason, but his delayed return may have pushed the Magpies into action in the transfer market.

He has been training with the team, but has apparently needed a fresh set of scans due to slow progression. He surely won’t like the idea of opening the door to another right back.

From The Chronicle:

“DeAndre Yedlin has had an operation and hasn’t recovered, so it became clear that we needed cover in that area,” Bruce said. “(Krafth) will certainly give us that. He’s an experienced player who has been on the radar for some time. He’ll bring us the experience and know-how that any team needs.”

Krafth has only one training session in the books for Newcastle, so that may be decent news for Arsenal’s amazing array of attackers.

The comments make you wonder whether Yedlin’s issues could extend deeper into the season, perhaps putting his status in question for the Gregg Berhalter’s September call-ups.

Guardiola, Pellegrini react to VAR fest on Opening Day

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
Manchester City’s 5-0 blowout of West Ham United saw a masterclass from Raheem Sterling, but much of the post-game focus revolved around VAR.

Goals were overturned, a red card was not given, and a penalty withstood video review as referee Mike Dean was largely relegated to his ear piece.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, at least on the day, chose to stay positive about the new world of Premier League football with VAR.

From the BBC:

“It is not easy to get used to it, but I think the result will be fairer if we use it in the right moments. Football is so fast today it is impossible for referees to see all. It will improve football.”

The London Stadium came alive when Man City’s third goal was overturned by VAR, the supporters finding new belief in a 2-0 score line, and Guardiola said there are sure to be plenty of new experiences on account of the technology.

“You have to be mentally strong when VAR is not on our side,” Guardiola said. “You think at 0-3 the game is almost over but at 0-2, the game is completely different. You have to be calm and be strong, it is going to change the dynamic not just for the team but for the spectators. It will be a good lesson for our future.”

Watch Live: Four Premier League games, 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
The first Saturday of the new Premier League season is here! And the first big block of games has arrived.

Bournemouth host new boys Sheffield United, Southampton head to Burnley, Everton travel to Crystal Palace and Watford do battle with Brighton.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Sheffield United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Sterling hat trick leads Man City blowout

By Nicholas MendolaAug 10, 2019, 9:22 AM EDT
Manchester City began its Premier League challenge with a high quality away win, breaking down a disciplined West Ham United at the London Stadium to the tune of a 5-0 victory.

Raheem Sterling scored twice. Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero also scored, while Jesus and Sterling each had a goal disallowed by VAR in the win. Sterling’s second goal withstood VAR review thanks to the angle of the last defender’s hip.

City goes first with a plus-5 goal differential, and hosts Tottenham Hotspur next week. West Ham is off to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Three things we learned

1. VAR is imperfect, but it isn’t going anywhere so  we’ll have to accept the overturning of imperceptible real-time results like Sterling’s centimeter-offside shoulder in assisting Jesus’ would-be second for the hopes of what it will fix in big spots and big gaffes.

VAR also overturned Lukasz Fabianski‘s save of Sergio Aguero’s late penalty for encroachment. The Argentine scored on his second attempt.

One things for sure: “I’m the show” Mike Dean was not able to make himself as much of a story line because the cameras did some work for him.

2. If you’re one of the people (cough, like this writer) who predicted this is the season that Raheem Sterling will win Premier League Player of the Year, you’re feeling pretty good about the 24-year-old’s showing at the London Stadium.

Sterling scored thrice, had a fourth ruled out, and also had an assist (with a second overturned). He was everywhere, electric and smart, and looks every bit the player he promised upon debut for Liverpool.

3. West Ham is going to be a problem for a lot of teams this year, and Manuel Pellegrini has to be counting his blessings that his scouts spotted Issa Diop before last season and decided not to sell him this summer.

The towering 22-year-old from Toulouse didn’t look great on Jesus’ clever opener and conceded a late penalty when Riyad Mahrez made the most of a wayward foot, but was tested time and again by the probing runs and cutting through balls of City.

The man may be chiseled out of granite.

Man of the Match: Sterling.

The Irons predictably struggled to have much of the ball, but Manuel Pellegrini was had his men ready to play with their champion visitors.

Ederson made a pair of quickfire saves from close range in the 73rd minute, the second a flying slap of a header which kept the two-goal lead in tact.

Jesus was also quite good, starting over Sergio Aguero, and scoring when Diop’s sliding bid to divert a Kyle Walker cross only allowed a flick past Lukasz Fabianski.

Sterling scored all three of his goals after halftime, the first off a Kevin De Bruyne assist, the second coming via a delightful run to dink a shot inside the far post, and the third a run into the right of the box.

Jose Mourinho joins Sky Sports as a pundit

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2019, 8:25 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho is back in the Premier League.

Not as a manager, but as a pundit.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have signed up three-time Premier League winner Mourinho, 56, to be an analyst for them this season.

Mourinho’s debut for Sky will be at Old Trafford on Sunday, as his two former teams Manchester United and Chelsea (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) clash.

“The Premier League is a special competition for me, one that takes so much hard work to win and you just can’t take your eyes off the matches every week,” Mourinho said. “Sky Sports is the home of the Premier League and it’s a pleasure for me to join this team and help to understand and explain what happened in each match. Football is a huge passion, it means so much to the fans, and I look forward to being part of the Premier League with them until I return to my place on the touchline.”

Mourinho has stated on numerous occasions since he was fired by United last December that he wants to spend time working with the media to understand how he is perceived by them. The man who won the Champions League title with FC Porto and Inter Milan has been a serial winner throughout his career and always has something interesting to say.

After a stint with BeIN Sports, the self-professed “Special One” will now be on Sky Sports for the upcoming season.

No matter what you think about Mourinho, this should be box office.