Watch Live: West Ham v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 10, 2019, 7:17 AM EDT
West Ham United host Manchester City at the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Hammers hoping to cause a huge shock to kick off their season.

Reigning Premier League champs Man City are the favorites to win it all once again and Pep Guardiola‘s side have been clicking through the gears in preseason without many of their established stars.

City have outscored West Ham 17-1 in their last four visits to the London Stadium, and have secured seven wins on the trot in all competitions against the Hammers.

In team news West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski is fit to start in goal, while Sebastian Haller starts up top with Lanzini, Antonio and Anderson underneath him. Declan Rice and Jack Wilshere are in midfield.

Man City keep Sergio Aguero on the bench, while Aymeric Laporte comes into the team and Riyad Mahrez starts in place of Bernardo Silva.

MLS’s new ‘no political display’ policy causes controversy

Associated PressAug 9, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Major League Soccer’s new policy that bans political displays at matches is stirring controversy in the Pacific Northwest, where supporters’ culture is often intertwined with politics and social issues.

The Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers have banned signs and flags with the “Iron Front” symbol, which they say has become appropriated by some in the loosely structured antifa movement, at times in the context of violence.

The symbol of three arrows pointing downward and to the left dates back to an anti-Nazi paramilitary organization formed in Germany in the 1930s. Supporters’ groups maintain the symbol represents opposition to fascism and persecution – a human rights issue, not a political stance.

“With the recent rise in targeted attacks against so many groups – LBTGQ+, immigrants, women, religious groups, and more – and the presence of fascists in our stadiums, this symbol represents our firm stance of combating hatred in soccer, our communities, and our world,” the board of directors for Portland’s 107 Independent Supporters Trust said in a statement. The group represents fans of both the Timbers and the NWSL’s Thorns.

The league’s new fan code of conduct, implemented this season, prohibits “using (including on any sign or other visible representation) political, threatening, abusive, insulting, offensive language and/or gestures, which includes racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist or otherwise inappropriate language or behavior.”

MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott said the league worked with all its teams to devise the policy.

“I think it was the belief of the league and the clubs that fans are at our games to enjoy the game and that there is a place for third-party political organizations or groups to express their views, but that place isn’t within our stadiums,” Abbott told The Associated Press.

Major League Soccer is the only professional league among the top five in the United States with a code of conduct that expressly bans political signage. Policies for the NFL, NHL, NBA and MLB mostly deal with fan conduct, like abusive behavior or language, and intoxication. The NBA prohibits “obscene or indecent messages” on signs.

MLS is also the only league to specifically target racist, homophobic, xenophobic and sexist language or behavior, which was lauded by supporters’ groups.

But some questioned the inclusion of political displays as too vague.

“We, as an organization, feel strongly on ensuring that displays of human rights are not mistaken for political statements. Political engagement is sometimes necessary in securing human rights for all, but that does not make the message of human rights inherently political,” the Independent Supporters Council of North America said in a statement following the release of the policy.

Earlier this season, a fan waving a Trump 2020 flag was removed from Providence Park.

Sounders supporters took issue when the Iron Front symbol was included with mentions of far-right groups Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys in a letter from team management that explained the ban.

“Messages, banners, flags or any other symbols that represent an association to a political group will not be allowed in CenturyLink Field. This includes, but is not limited to, Antifa, Iron Front, Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer,” the letter from team management said.

The Sounders later apologized for equating the groups. Taylor Graham, Sounders vice president of business operations and marketing, spoke to reporters following practice last week, saying: “We first and foremost want to put our hand up and say, `That’s not fair, and we apologize for those words,’ putting them in that context.”

But the link to antifa has spurred some to take action. Last weekend a group of a dozen activists confronted fans taking part in the traditional March to the Match. The group also tried to get into a pregame party at a nearby bar but was turned away by bouncers.

There was one scuffle but no arrests were made.

The incident came on the same weekend as the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. In Philadelphia, Union captain Alejandro Bedoya rushed to the sideline after a goal and shouted into an on-field microphone: “Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!”

While Bedoya’s statement was clearly political, MLS did not take any disciplinary action. Bedoya was voted the league’s Player of the Week even though he was not included on the ballot.

“The Major League Soccer family joins everyone in grieving for the loss of lives in Texas and Ohio, and we understand that our players and staff have strong and passionate views on this issue,” the league said in a statement.

Abbott said he believes the new policy makes clear that the MLS does not equate different political or ideological groups. He also pointed to the league’s Soccer for All initiative.

“We unequivocally condemn groups that engage in hateful actions and speech. Through our commitment to Soccer for All, it is very clear where the league stands on supporting diversity and inclusion,” he said. “We also recognize the importance of these values to our fans, but we don’t believe our venues are the appropriate place for signage that promotes any kind of third-party political organization or group, regardless of whether we agree with the tenets of that organization.”

Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur v. Aston Villa

By Andy EdwardsAug 9, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT
  • Spurs finished 4th in PL last season
  • Villa promoted via EFL Championship playoffs
  • THFC outscored AVFC 31-6 in last 14 meetings (12W-1D-1L)

The first episode of the new series Are Tottenham Hotspur Title Contenders, Or Just The Best Of The Rest? is set to debut on Saturday when Mauricio Pochettino‘s side hosts newly promoted Aston Villa in either side’s 2019-20 Premier League opener on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Tottenham made a trio of signings (midfielders Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, and winger/defender Ryan Sessegnon) during the recently completed summer transfer window — their first moves after two straight windows without signing a player — and appear to have addressed inarguably the first-team squad’s biggest weakness: central midfield. Spurs are unquestionably better now than when they finished last season as runners-up in the UEFA Champions League, but there are still serious doubts over how much, if at all, they have closed the gap between themselves and runaway title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool.

[ SEASON PREVIEWS: Tottenham Hotspur | Aston Villa ]

Villa, meanwhile, return to the PL with one very simple objective: still be in the top flight next season. Spending upwards of $160 million on a dozen players was a strong signal of intent, but now manager Dean Smith must fit those new pieces together to form a functional unit capable of taking points off sides like Spurs. The only significant loss of Villa’s summer was their inability to retain Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham, who scored 26 goals in the EFL Championship last season.

Injuries/suspensions

Tottenham: OUT – Son Heung-min (suspension), Dele Alli (hamstring), Juan Foyth (ankle)

Aston Villa: PROBABLE: Ezri Konsa (thigh), Jed Steer (heel)

Projected lineups

Tottenham: Lloris – Walker-Peters, Aldeweireld, Vertonghen, Rose – Winks, Ndombele – Lucas, Eriksen, Lamela – Kane

Aston Villa: Heaton – Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett – Hourihane, McGinn, Grealish – El Ghazi, Wesley, Jota

What they’re saying

Pochettino, on this season’s expectations: “A good season for us? My personal feeling is that starting my sixth season I need to lift a trophy — Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Premier League or Champions League. It’s like my dog — he’s growing up, he’s just not quite mature enough. I don’t want to put pressure on the team or the club. But, if you ask me personally, this season is not about finishing in the top-four to be successful. For me, it is about winning some title.”

Smith, on a busy summer of signings: “With nine players released and six players finishing their loans, it meant that 15 players had to be replaced. We’ve done very well with the recruitment and we’re very fortunate to have the owners we have with the money they put forward. There is always going to be comparisons with other clubs (Fulham) but we can only concentrate on ourselves.”

Prediction

While Spurs might experience a few growing pains as key players get comfortable in a new team, Villa will be faced with far more of those early-season struggles. Even if they’re at only 80 percent of their best, Spurs have the quality to drown Villa with constant pressure and a handful of ruthless goal-getters to finish their chances. Spurs 2-0 Villa.

Norwich boss Farke ‘totally in love with this team’ despite defeat

By Andy EdwardsAug 9, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
Daniel Farke insists he won’t be deterred by one bad result upon Norwich City’s return to the Premier League.

[ MORE: Top PL storylines for opening weekend | How VAR will work in PL ]

Sure, Farke’s side was beaten 4-1 by Liverpool on Friday — it was 4-0 by halftime — but the German manager remains “totally in love with this team,” a group that he says approached the 2019-20 Premier League season’s curtain-raiser with a “greedy” mentality and showed no fear in facing the reigning European champions and PL title chasers — quotes from the BBC:

“We’re disappointed. We were greedy, we wanted to be the first team in two and a half years to win here. But I’m totally in love with this team. The mentality to win the second half in front of an excited home crowd, we showed great character.

“No one wanted to hear it at halftime but I told them we had the same possession and had created more chances. Liverpool had scored four, though. It was tough to take but I felt we were not too far away from a good result.”

Norwich won’t be the last side to be completely overwhelmed by Liverpool — they just so happened to be the first — but the Reds barely had to move out of first gear to establish a three-goal lead inside the opening half-hour. Opening-day nerves — inside the cauldron of Anfield, no less — unquestionably played a part in the Canaries’ slow start, but their commitment to playing attacking soccer will surely cause plenty of problems for more than a few sides this season.

Neymar: Rape investigation closed; fan files lawsuit for violent outburst

Associated PressAug 9, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) The Rennes supporter who was hit in the face by Neymar last season has filed a lawsuit against the Brazil star.

The fan’s lawyer, Philippe Ohayon, told L’Equipe newspaper that his client, whose identity has not been revealed, decided to take legal action after a meeting between members of Neymar’s entourage and the alleged victim failed to ease tensions.

Ohayon was not immediately available for further comment.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker was given a three-game ban for lashing out at the fan following a loss in the French Cup final in April. After Rennes beat PSG 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the final at the Stade de France, Neymar reacted angrily (WATCH HERE) to the man who was filming and verbally goading players as they walked up the stairs to collect their runner-up medals. Neymar exchanged a few words with the supporter and then raised his hand to him.

In a separate case, a Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from prosecutors Thursday to close the investigation of Neymar on a rape allegation on the grounds of there being a lack of evidence against him. A woman had accused Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. Neymar denied the accusation and said his relations with the woman were consensual.