Brighton shines on three-star Opening Day at Watford

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Graham Potter era at Brighton and Hove Albion is off to a flier, as the Seagulls dispatched Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

An Abdoulaye Doucoure own goal started the scoring for Brighton, with Florin Andone and Neal Maupay scoring second-half markers in the win.

Three things we learned

1. Graham Potter has the same initials as Pep Guardiola and is the next tactical wizard of world football (Obviously we’re kidding, but Brighton scored 35 goals last season. They’re at three after Opening Day).

[ MORE: Potter, Maupay react to win ]

2. Watford had less than half of the possession despite their status as hosts, and would’ve felt it wasn’t their day from the moment star of last season Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a nutmegging own goal.

3. Brighton record signing Neal Maupay made a strong first impression. The ex-Brentford man will be one to watch as finds comfort in his new digs.

Man of the Match: Lewis Dunk – Despite a late yellow card, the captain and interventionist was spectacular at the back

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]



The opening goal was a cluster of problems for Watford, who couldn’t get muster on a clearing attempt before Doucoure flicked the ball through his keeper’s legs for a 1-0 setback at the half-hour mark.

Solly March is a lucky man. The Seagulls’ playmaker gave away the ball early in the second half but Lewis Dunk made a saving block on Andre Gray‘s rip.

Andone then banged in a Davy Propper cross to put the Hornets in further trouble.

Maupay zipped onto a through ball to finish Brighton’s scoring, an excellent exclamation point for the start of a new era.

Follow @NicholasMendola