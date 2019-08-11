More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Acosta, Rubio guide Rapids past Quakes (video)

By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 1:38 AM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Whether altitude played a factor or not Saturday night in Colorado, the Rapids were convincingly more efficient than a visiting San Jose Earthquakes. As expected, Matias Almeyda’s side easily won the possession battle – recording 65 percent – yet looked a step slower when defending and marking man-to-man. With the 2-1 loss, the Quakes remain fourth in the West, while Colorado keeps any hopes of clinching a playoff berth afloat.

Three moments that mattered

44′ — Acosta exploits a sleepy Quakes defense —

Guram Kashia was late to the scene, Daniel Vega was a step too far to the left. When the Quakes concede under Almeyda, it tends to be in sequences like these. Sports are defined by inches and seconds, so if you’re caught off guard, expect to be punished. Kellyn Acosta did just that to San Jose.

62′ — Vako continues his splendid run of form —

The Quakes had a pair of clear-cut opportunities, but only Vako, 26, was able to put it past Clint Irwin.

After a dreadful start to his 2019 campaign, the Georgian has turned his fortunes around, scoring four goals in his last five games. There are no sings of the him stopping, even with dynamic winger Cristian Espinoza missing on the opposite flank. Applause.

73′ — Rubio’s goal proves to be the difference —

With this game-winner, Diego Rubio is at six goals this season, just two shy of his personal best set last season with Sporting Kansas City. It was a good piece of finishing, too.

That’s two straight victories at home for Conor Casey and his Rapids. Who would have predicted this turnaround under the interim?

Late Schweinsteiger goal propels Fire over Impact (video)

By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 1:03 AM EDT
At 35-years-old, Bastian Schweinsteiger still has some fuel left in the tank.

88 minutes in, with the score tied at 2-2, the World Cup-winning defender proved to be the difference, rising and heading in a cross from Djordje Mihailovic’s corner kick into the back of the net. It’s his first goal of the season, but an important one as the Chicago Fire look to make a late push into the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The German star, who initially signed for the Fire in 2017, signed a one-year extension in late 2018, which ends in late December of 2019.

MLS Wrap: What we learned

By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 12:06 AM EDT
The first-ever “Hell is Rea”l Derby, a back-and-forth battle in Seattle, and an eight-goal fest between Dallas and Minnesota: Saturday’s early slate of games had it all. Here’s what we learned from the jam-packed action.

New England, Seattle split points

In the first game of the weekend, the Seattle Sounders and the New England Revolution set the bar high, putting on a show with six goals and three lead changes in their 3-3 draw. But spectacle aside, neither Bruce Arena nor Brian Schmetzer will be pleased with missing out on two, vital points.

Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil keep paying dividends for a Revs team that is night and day to what they once were under Brad Friedel. The Revs’ discipline and work ethic appears to improve as the weeks go by. It’s small details on the defensive side that is costing them points, however. With nine games to go and a playoff bid far from secured, Arena has no choice than to address the elephant in the room.

With a clear path to surge as the second best in West, splitting points was arguably worse for the Sounders, who’ve picked up a meager point in the last three home games. Talk about missing out on home-field advantage.

 

Toronto fail to jump above playoff line 

Toronto FC, healthy and all, had the pristine opportunity to jump above the red line in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando, however, had other things in mind.

A goal from substitute Benji Michel was enough to earn a draw for James O’Connor’s side, who found themselves outpossessed and outshoot throughout the stretch of the game.

And despite not reaping the benefits from their control, there was a silver lining for The Reds. Patrick Mullins, who joined from the Columbus Crew this summer, opened his scoring account, finishing a ball that was set on not leaving the box.

Toronto (33 points) sit one point behind Montreal and New England, while Orlando (30 points) stand right behind the Canadian side in the Eastern Conference table. Dropping points for either side from here on out will hurt, there’s no way around it.

 

So far, the “Hell is Real” Derby lives up to the hype

MLS has a new derby, and it lives up to its name and hype.

The “Hell is real” Derby between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati got off to a dramatic start with league newcomers scoring two in 23 minutes. Darren Mattocks and Emmanuel Ledesma gave FC Cincy and their supporters every reason to believe that the first derby – which happened to be Ron Jans coaching debut – was theirs.

But then Gyasi Zardes answered with one of his own from the spot.

And then in the 62nd minute, Pedro Santos did this:

A stunning rocket from at least 20 yards out, it marked the Portuguese’s seventh goal of the season. He leveled the score and salvaged his team a point, but, most importantly, the Designated Player let everyone know that Ohio’s rivalry is as competitive and entertaining as they get.

 

 

Dallas and Minnesota partake in a wild game

Not having picked up three points at home since early July, FC Dallas were in a dire need to overturn that as they hosted red-hot Minnesota United.

They did it in soul-stirring fashion, edging Adrian Heath’s side 5-3 at home. Poor defending came in bunches, specifically from the Loons, causing for six lead changes and a red card with minutes to spare. It was the type of environment that was destined to give someone the opportunity to stand out.

With the score level, Dallas Homegrown Brandon Servania delivered, scoring a brace in less than ten minutes and giving his side the three points.

Dallas are now seventh in the Western Conference, only three away from second-place Seattle. The West cannot be overlooked.

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Wolves all open season

By Joel SoriaAug 10, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
There will be no shortage of headlines Sunday as Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to commence their era under Frank Lampard and American superstar Christian Pulisic. The mouth-watering bout will be only one of three matchups, however.

A new-look Arsenal – without Mezut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac – will start to write its own story, with Steve Bruce‘s Newcastle as the first chapter’s antagonist. Meanwhile, Leicester City will look to take advantage of a well-traveled Wolverhampton, who have been busy qualifying for Europa League ahead of the Premier League’s start.

Arsenal v. Newcastle — 9:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

With a slew of new signings – including record signing Nicolas Pepe – and an instructional, yet painful year behind them, Unai Emery‘ second time around is expected to offer bigger and better things for Arsenal. A trip to St. James Park is first on the menu for the Gunners. Injuries and fitness setbacks in mind, Arsenal will look to hit the ground running with their undeniable high-power attack, while fielding a once familiar foe in the backline – David Luiz.

Newcastle, on the other hand, will start from zero under Steve Bruce. There isn’t a healthy amount of optimism behind the Magpies, but new seasons always call for a new set of hopes. At home, Newcastle biggest wish will be to smash paradigms from the get-go.

Wolves v. Leicester City — 9:00 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com

Wolves are taking advantage of their head start: the Europa League. Thus far, in two rounds of qualification play, Wolverhampton have outscored opponents 10-1, something that will surely benefit Nuno Espírito Santo’s side when they travel to King Power Stadium. Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves all look in midseason form already, too. There’s no better scenario for the West Midlands’ side to prove their legitimacy than a season-opening victory against the Foxes.

But the same goes for Leicester, who will look to make a statement against one of the two sides that edged them to that same European position. The Foxes will certainly miss Harry McGuire, but Brendan Rogers’ men have enough pieces to make up for the lost quality.

Chelsea v. Manchester United — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

There’s arguably no better way to wrap up the first weekend of a new campaign: Chelsea v. Manchester United at the Theatre of Dreams.

On Chelsea’s end, the storylines fit the expectations. Club legend Frank Lampard kickstarts his coaching era with the Blues, while American sensation Christian Pulisic makes his Premier League debut – following a $73 million move from Borussia Dortmund to London last January. No Eden Hazard this time around for this new-era Chelsea, who will look to challenge the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham for the league title in the months to come.

Having added the likes of McGuire – the most expensive center back in history – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Daniel James, the Red Devils are hoping for a better season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who they finished sixth with last year. With Romelu Lukaku long gone in Italy at Inter Milan and no immediate replacement coming inline, all eyes are on 21-year-old Marcus Rashford. Will he and his teammates show up against Chelsea? Or will Lampard – this time as a coach – walkaway from Old Trafford with a grin on his face?

The stage is set..

Roof collapses at AZ Alkmaar’s stadium; nobody injured

Associated PressAug 10, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Strong winds caused part of a roof to collapse at Dutch top-flight team AZ Alkmaar’s ground on Saturday, a regional emergency services coordinator said in a tweet.

AZ was not playing at the time and nobody was injured.

Photos circulating on social media show that a section of the roof on one side of the AFAS Stadium fell on to seating below.

AZ plays its second Eredivisie match of the season at RKC Waalwijk Sunday.

 