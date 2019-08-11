More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Americans Abroad: Weekend roundup

By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT
With the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie all underway, several current USMNT players and prospects got the first taste of their respective league’s competition. Leading the long list of players applying their skills at clubs abroad is Christian Pulisic, who made his Premier League debut in Manchester United’s 4-0 drubbing over Chelsea.

In France, Timothy Weah made his Lille debut, while in Holland several familiar faces continue to add minutes. Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — The 20-year-old came off the bench in the 58th minute, replacing Ross Barkley and making his much-anticipated Premier League debut.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin did not feature for Steve Bruce‘s side in their opening 1-0 loss to Arsenal. The fullback continues to recover from an injury to his groin, which required surgery back in May. There’s no timeline on his return.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — Robinson started and went all 90 minutes for the Latics in their 3-0 loss to Preston North End.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old center back keeps adding valuable minutes with Reading, going for another 90 minutes in Reading’s 2-1 loss to Hull City.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tigers captain has been a mainstay in England, and it doesn’t seem things will be changing this year. Lichaj recorded another 90 minutes in Hull City’s victory this weekend.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The defender’s spell with the Rs is off to a good start two games in: 4 points, one assist and 180 minutes played.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream is back playing in the EFL Championship. On Saturday, he went the full 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Eredivisie

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — Wright is two matchweeks into his Eredivisie career, and he’s been quite busy. After playing 90 minutes in his league debut, the forward started and played 84 minutes against Sparta Rotterdam on Friday. VVV-Venlo lost 4-1.

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Pulisic wasn’t the only American making a league debut this weekend. Dest, 18, came on as a right back for Ajax and played 36 minutes in the Dutch giants’ 5-0 win against FC Emmen. ena

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — The U-23 MNT fullback played the final eight minutes against Ajax.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Following a $11 million move to Lille from PSG this summer, Weah finally donned Lille’s crest for the first time in a league match, starting and playing 65 minutes in a 2-1 victory against Nantes.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — The Washington D.C.-born striker featured for Rennes over the weekend, going 18 minutes against Montpellier in his side’s 1-0 win.

DFB Pokal

Weston McKennie, Schalke — McKennie did not captain Schalke, but he did come off the bench and play 32 minutes against SV Drochtersen/Assel. Die Königsblauen won 5-0 against the fourth-division side.

Bobby Wood, Hamburger SV — Wood continues to see very limited action (if any). On Sunday, the striker did not play in Hamburg’s shootout win over Chemnitzer FC.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf Steffen and Morales are slatted to be key contributors to the Bundesliga side this upcoming season. On Saturday, both players started and played 120 minutes in a 3-1 extra-time win over FC 08 Villingen.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  The 19-year-old is getting rhythm prior to the start of the Bundesliga season, starting and going for 62 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 6-1 battering of Atlas Delmenhorst.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach Johnson is going into his sixth season with Die Fohlen. On Friday, the 31-year-old versatile player was a substitute and played 27 minutes against Sandhausen.

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt Chandler made the 18 but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 5-3 win over SV Waldhof.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams, 20, was a no-go  for RB Leipzig in their 3-2 win over Vfl Osnabruck. There is no reason to bring out the red flags, however, the USMNT midfielder will be a vital piece in Julian Nagelsmann’s system.

Honorable Mentions:

Ventura Alvarado, Necaxa  Alvarado was Necaxa’s silver lining in their 3-1 loss to Tigres, scoring in the 43rd minute and contributing on both sides of the field for all 90 minutes.

Lynden Gooch, Sunderland It might be League One, but the winger bagged a goal for the Black Cats in their 1-1 draw against Ipswich. Gooch has now scored in Sunderland’s first two games of the new campaign.

Atlanta’s Martinez breaks another MLS record (video)

By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT
Josef Martinez is setting and breaking records with Atlanta United, and there are no signs of the Venezuelan stopping anytime soon.

Atlanta’s striker became the first player in MLS history to score ten goals in ten consecutive games, breaking the previous record set at nine goals in nine games by the Timber’s Diego Valeri and Martinez himself. Last season, the 26-year-old broke the record for most goals scored in a single MLS season, tallying 31 in 34 games played.

During his three seasons with the Five Stripes, the Venezuela international has scored 70 goals in 75 games played. And recent history shows that both numbers will only continue to climb.

Solskjaer claims ‘winning is a habit’ following 4-0 victory

By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT
Manchester United came out all guns blazing, thumping Chelsea 4-0 in a season-opener that will stay etched in the minds of many.

To the eye, such complete performance indicates that the Red Devils are exactly where they need to be already – aggressive offensively, disciplined in the back and feeding off of Paul Pogba‘s enchanting wizardry to seal games off. Then again, it’s only a positive result in the first match of a long, demanding season – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first full season at the helm, to be exact. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that he comprehends the PL’s environment better than most, though.

“4-0 you can’t dream of more or expect more but then again we are working on improving as a team and finding a style that suits us a team,” Solskjaer told the BBC. “We still need time but it is coming.

“Team spirit has been fantastic,” he added. “We started 1 July as the aim to get as many players fit for this game. We had everybody bar Eric Bailly fit. There are a lot of disappointed players who wanted to be part of this start. But they wanted to be here and they are happy to be part of a winning start.”

From Pogba, to Marcus Rashford, to Anthony Martial, Sunday’s big stage at Old Trafford was good to the home side, specifically to debutant Daniel James, 21, who scored in the 81st minute after coming on as a substitute. “It was a big moment for him,” the Norwegian manager said about the Englishmen’s impressive cameo. “He has had a tough summer and some ups and downs in life so I am happy for his debut goal.”

Manchester United are on the right path: winning in convincing manner at home, against one of their fiercest rivals. But it’s not new news at Old Trafford, where winning is second nature and expectations are sky-high.

If you don’t think that’s the case, just ask Solskjaer.

“Winning is a habit,” the 46-year-old manager confessed. “We are lucky to go in 1-0 up but in second half our nerves settled, our confidence grew.”

Lampard on Pulisic’s debut: ‘It was difficult for him’

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT
MANCHESTER — Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic is going to be a “fantastic player” for Chelsea in the future, but admitted that luck wasn’t on his side on Sunday.

Pulisic made his Premier League debut as a 58th minute sub during Chelsea’s 4-0 hammering at Manchester United. The USMNT star came on when Chelsea were 1-0 down, and within seven minutes they were 3-0 down and he’d been floored by Paul Pogba as he cut in from the left flank.

Pro Soccer Talk asked Lampard, speaking in his post-match press conference, how he felt Pulisic fared after coming on.

“It was one of those games today where I felt it was better to start with Ross [Barkley] and Mason [Mount], who’ve been very strong in preseason, and bring Christian on,” Lampard said. “If the game carried on at 1-0 or we got back in the game as we should have been at that point, he would have been a great injection. In the end it was difficult for him because the game went away from us quickly.”

So, it didn’t go the way Pulisic or Chelsea wanted, but Lampard was keen to point out the fact that the Pennsylvania native has a bright future at the west London club and he is easing him into life in England.

“Christian Pulisic is 20 years old and has come across from Dortmund and he is going to be a fantastic player for the club, I believe,” Lampard said. “He has got great ability and you saw little moments of his acceleration on the ball today. But I’ve also got other options in midfield in those sort of areas and I don’t want to stick Christian straight into the fire without trying to help him along the way.”

Chelsea’s Lampard: ‘We made four mistakes’ in 4-0 loss

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
Yes, Chelsea was quite good in the first half of their 4-0 season-opening loss to Manchester United, but we have to question whether new manager Frank Lampard saw the rest of the match.’

“It was nowhere near a 4-0,” Lampard said after the Sunday loss at Old Trafford. “Four mistakes for the goals, but we controlled major parts of the first half. We hit the woodwork, poor decisions in the final third, we should be in the lead at half-time.”

Right, but what about that second half?

United poured goals over Chelsea in the final half-hour, with Paul Pogba cutting the defense apart with a delightful long ball to Marcus Rashford and an incisive assist to Daniel James.

Four significant mistakes, in fact, number four. That’s real. And Lampard was making excuses before saying he didn’t want to make excuses. From Sky Sports:

“We are missing internationals and big players but I don’t want to make excuses. The team we put out today was clearly competing in the game for long periods but we made four mistakes and they were clinical in the way they put them away.”

It’s obviously far too early to freak out about one big away loss, especially when Lampard will probably have learned what several of us (and Jose Mourinho) thought when we saw his line-up: That’s a lot of young kids to start together at Old Trafford on Opening Day.