Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Arsenal outlasts Newcastle through Aubameyang goal

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Arsenal took all three points from Newcastle United on Sunday via a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang second half goal.

The Gunners kept Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, and David Luiz on the bench to start.

Three things we learned

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still as a good a finisher as there is in our game, and it’s not just the acrobatic stuff. The Arsenal man used a delayed run and deft chip over Martin Dubravka to deliver his first marker in the race to claim a Golden Boot.

2. MLS fans outside of Atlanta will be nodding in agreement here: The Premier League learned that Miguel Almiron loves to hit the deck after minimal or no contact. He got a yellow card for simulation and probably should’ve gotten another late in the game, and was overall pretty poor.

3. Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin will be a genuine delight for highlight reel makers. Whether he scores is another thing, but his flicks, tricks, and lightning change of direction were fun off the bench.

Man of the Match: Maitland-Niles. He was good enough, but deserves credit for the takeaway and assist alone.

There were chances, as Jonjo Shelvey had a smash deflected off the goal post and Joelinton flew an offering over the goal.

For Arsenal, Aubameyang hit a laser… directly to Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Fullback on fullback crime provided the opener, as Ainsley Maitland-Niles pickpocketed Jetro Willems and zipped down the right before sending a cross over Jamaal Lascelles and onto the path of Aubameyang.

One-on-one with Dubravka, there really was only going to be one outcome. 1-0.

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
It comes as little surprise that Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was upset to have a goal chalked off by VAR in a scoreless draw with Leicester City.

What may come as a surprise, though, is Espirito Santo’s full-throated questioning of the use of video review at all.

[ RECAP: Leicester-Wolves ]

Espirito Santo will earn a lot of fans amongst the VAR skeptics with this analysis/rant regarding the overturning of Leander Dendoncker‘s goal due to Willy Boly handling the ball before the Belgian bundled over the line.

“I haven’t seen the images but I trust them. If they saw it, what can we do?” he said. “Things that weren’t before shouldn’t be now. We have such a nice Premier League, such a product, we cannot lose that.”

He continued (via BBC.com):

“It’s what fans come for, to celebrate, not to celebrate a no goal; That’s not the real celebration of football. It’s not good for the atmosphere of football. The Leicester fans were celebrating the no goal, that’s not the mindset of the game.

“What I’m concerned about is, let’s not ruin the game. Two minutes the game stopped. The anxiety of us celebrating, then we waited. It’s not the spirit of the game.”

Do you agree, or have you just accepted that this is the future of sport?

The three points would’ve been glorious for a Wolves side which played Thursday in Armenia, but one will be valuable given it came against a Foxes side expected to compete for a Top Seven place in the Premier League.

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Leicester City couldn’t find a way past Europa League weary Wolves, who saw a goal overturned in a dull 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Leander Dendoncker bundled a loose ball over the line, but it had glanced off Wily Boly’s arm and VAR overturned the marker.

Three things we learned

1. Possession without finish is nothing; Leicester had 70 percent of the ball but could not finish despite taking almost 400 more touches than Wolves

2. It’s early to say that Wolves’ failure to do much besides clear the ball was down to depth, but the club certainly looked like one who won 4-0 over Pyunik in Armenia on Thursday

3. VAR is not just a bummer for the aggrieved club, it hurts fantasy owners. Dendoncker is a very cheap option and, frankly, we momentarily hated VAR.

Man of the Match: Wilfried Ndidi.

The biggest match of the Premier League’s opening weekend is last, as Manchester United welcomes Christian Pulisic and Chelsea to Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Well, Pulisic will be on the bench. Tammy Abraham is atop a trident Pedro, Ross Barkley, and Mason Mount.

Meanwhile, United starts new signings Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

LINEUPS

 

Loons’ Toye reportedly sent off for spitting on opponent

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 8:27 AM EDT
FC Dallas’ wild 5-3 defeat of Minnesota United ended in disappointing fashion, as in-form Loons youngster Mason Toye made headlines for ugly reasons in Texas.

Toye, 20, was kept off the score sheet in the loss, but put his name in the discipline column when he reportedly spit on Reggie Cannon.

[ MORE: Schweinsteiger scores winner ]

Cannon, who had scored in the game and was playing with strep throat, was given a yellow card for taking off his spit-garnished shirt and attempting to remove the stain.

“I wasn’t angry – well obviously, I was angry but I wasn’t fighting with the refs,” Cannon said. “No, I got spit on. It was snot and everything on my shirt, so I took it off to wipe it off.”

Well, presumably that yellow will be rescinded.

It’s difficult to see the incident on the video, which shows Toye grow frustrated as FC Dallas players doing their level best to stop the striker from placing the ball at midfield and restarting play following a stoppage time goal from the hosts (It’s no excuse for spitting, but what took the officials so long to get in the mix. Were they watching “Braveheart?”).

There’s the unique chance to see Minnesota boss Adrian Heath react to being told his player spat on someone around the 1:18 mark of this video, as the manager asked the sideline reporter what happened and it doesn’t take much to lip read the response.

Seems like Minnesota won’t have its talented young striker for a while. Will his suspension include the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final in Atlanta later this month?