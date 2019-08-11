Arsenal outlasts Newcastle through Aubameyang goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal took all three points from Newcastle United on Sunday via a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang second half goal.

The Gunners kept Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, and David Luiz on the bench to start.

Three things we learned

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still as a good a finisher as there is in our game, and it’s not just the acrobatic stuff. The Arsenal man used a delayed run and deft chip over Martin Dubravka to deliver his first marker in the race to claim a Golden Boot.

2. MLS fans outside of Atlanta will be nodding in agreement here: The Premier League learned that Miguel Almiron loves to hit the deck after minimal or no contact. He got a yellow card for simulation and probably should’ve gotten another late in the game, and was overall pretty poor.

3. Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin will be a genuine delight for highlight reel makers. Whether he scores is another thing, but his flicks, tricks, and lightning change of direction were fun off the bench.

Man of the Match: Maitland-Niles. He was good enough, but deserves credit for the takeaway and assist alone.

There were chances, as Jonjo Shelvey had a smash deflected off the goal post and Joelinton flew an offering over the goal.

For Arsenal, Aubameyang hit a laser… directly to Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Fullback on fullback crime provided the opener, as Ainsley Maitland-Niles pickpocketed Jetro Willems and zipped down the right before sending a cross over Jamaal Lascelles and onto the path of Aubameyang.

One-on-one with Dubravka, there really was only going to be one outcome. 1-0.

