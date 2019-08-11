More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Atlanta’s Martinez breaks another MLS record (video)

By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT
Josef Martinez is setting and breaking records with Atlanta United, and there are no signs of the Venezuelan stopping anytime soon.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Atlanta’s striker became the first player in MLS history to score ten goals in ten consecutive games, breaking the previous record set at nine goals in nine games by the Timber’s Diego Valeri and Martinez himself. Last season, the 26-year-old broke the record for most goals scored in a single MLS season, tallying 31 in 34 games played.

During his three seasons with the Five Stripes, the Venezuela international has scored 70 goals in 75 games played. And recent history shows that both numbers will only continue to climb.

Solskjaer claims ‘winning is a habit’ following 4-0 victory

By Joel SoriaAug 11, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT
Manchester United came out all guns blazing, thumping Chelsea 4-0 in a season-opener that will stay etched in the minds of many.

To the eye, such complete performance indicates that the Red Devils are exactly where they need to be already – aggressive offensively, disciplined in the back and feeding off of Paul Pogba‘s enchanting wizardry to seal games off. Then again, it’s only a positive result in the first match of a long, demanding season – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first full season at the helm, to be exact. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that he comprehends the PL’s environment better than most, though.

“4-0 you can’t dream of more or expect more but then again we are working on improving as a team and finding a style that suits us a team,” Solskjaer told the BBC. “We still need time but it is coming.

“Team spirit has been fantastic,” he added. “We started 1 July as the aim to get as many players fit for this game. We had everybody bar Eric Bailly fit. There are a lot of disappointed players who wanted to be part of this start. But they wanted to be here and they are happy to be part of a winning start.”

[ MORE: 3 things we learned

From Pogba, to Marcus Rashford, to Anthony Martial, Sunday’s big stage at Old Trafford was good to the home side, specifically to debutant Daniel James, 21, who scored in the 81st minute after coming on as a substitute. “It was a big moment for him,” the Norwegian manager said about the Englishmen’s impressive cameo. “He has had a tough summer and some ups and downs in life so I am happy for his debut goal.”

Manchester United are on the right path: winning in convincing manner at home, against one of their fiercest rivals. But it’s not new news at Old Trafford, where winning is second nature and expectations are sky-high.

If you don’t think that’s the case, just ask Solskjaer.

“Winning is a habit,” the 46-year-old manager confessed. “We are lucky to go in 1-0 up but in second half our nerves settled, our confidence grew.”

Lampard on Pulisic’s debut: ‘It was difficult for him’

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT
MANCHESTER — Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic is going to be a “fantastic player” for Chelsea in the future, but admitted that luck wasn’t on his side on Sunday.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned

Pulisic made his Premier League debut as a 58th minute sub during Chelsea’s 4-0 hammering at Manchester United. The USMNT star came on when Chelsea were 1-0 down, and within seven minutes they were 3-0 down and he’d been floored by Paul Pogba as he cut in from the left flank.

[ MORE: How did Pulisic perform on debut?

Pro Soccer Talk asked Lampard, speaking in his post-match press conference, how he felt Pulisic fared after coming on.

“It was one of those games today where I felt it was better to start with Ross [Barkley] and Mason [Mount], who’ve been very strong in preseason, and bring Christian on,” Lampard said. “If the game carried on at 1-0 or we got back in the game as we should have been at that point, he would have been a great injection. In the end it was difficult for him because the game went away from us quickly.”

So, it didn’t go the way Pulisic or Chelsea wanted, but Lampard was keen to point out the fact that the Pennsylvania native has a bright future at the west London club and he is easing him into life in England.

“Christian Pulisic is 20 years old and has come across from Dortmund and he is going to be a fantastic player for the club, I believe,” Lampard said. “He has got great ability and you saw little moments of his acceleration on the ball today. But I’ve also got other options in midfield in those sort of areas and I don’t want to stick Christian straight into the fire without trying to help him along the way.”

Chelsea’s Lampard: ‘We made four mistakes’ in 4-0 loss

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
Yes, Chelsea was quite good in the first half of their 4-0 season-opening loss to Manchester United, but we have to question whether new manager Frank Lampard saw the rest of the match.’

“It was nowhere near a 4-0,” Lampard said after the Sunday loss at Old Trafford. “Four mistakes for the goals, but we controlled major parts of the first half. We hit the woodwork, poor decisions in the final third, we should be in the lead at half-time.”

[ MORE: Match recap | Maguire reacts ]

Right, but what about that second half?

United poured goals over Chelsea in the final half-hour, with Paul Pogba cutting the defense apart with a delightful long ball to Marcus Rashford and an incisive assist to Daniel James.

Four significant mistakes, in fact, number four. That’s real. And Lampard was making excuses before saying he didn’t want to make excuses. From Sky Sports:

“We are missing internationals and big players but I don’t want to make excuses. The team we put out today was clearly competing in the game for long periods but we made four mistakes and they were clinical in the way they put them away.”

It’s obviously far too early to freak out about one big away loss, especially when Lampard will probably have learned what several of us (and Jose Mourinho) thought when we saw his line-up: That’s a lot of young kids to start together at Old Trafford on Opening Day.

‘We need to make Old Trafford a fortress’ vows Maguire

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT
Harry Maguire‘s first home match at Old Trafford was tremendous, even if the center back didn’t nab a goal to top it off.

His teammates took care of that, with Marcus Rashford scoring twice to go with Anthony Martial and Daniel James tallies in a 4-0 demolition of Chelsea on Sunday.

[ MORE: Man Utd pummels Chelsea ]

Maguire and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka made the right side of United’s defense a tough pill to swallow, and teamed up with David De Gea and the goal posts to keep up with a strong first half from Chelsea.

The second half was all United. From the BBC:

“It is the first game at Old Trafford so I think there were nerves. We gave the ball away in dangerous areas. We moved it nicely second half and our front three are so dangerous on the break.

“We knew there were only two clean sheets last year here. We need to make it a fortress. I felt good. I’ve only had three or four days with the lads. I am going to get fitter and better.”

It hardly gets easier for United, who will next Wolves at the Molineux on Aug. 19.