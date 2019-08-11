Chelsea’s Lampard: ‘We made four mistakes’ in 4-0 loss

Yes, Chelsea was quite good in the first half of their 4-0 season-opening loss to Manchester United, but we have to question whether new manager Frank Lampard saw the rest of the match.’

“It was nowhere near a 4-0,” Lampard said after the Sunday loss at Old Trafford. “Four mistakes for the goals, but we controlled major parts of the first half. We hit the woodwork, poor decisions in the final third, we should be in the lead at half-time.”

Right, but what about that second half?

United poured goals over Chelsea in the final half-hour, with Paul Pogba cutting the defense apart with a delightful long ball to Marcus Rashford and an incisive assist to Daniel James.

Four significant mistakes, in fact, number four. That’s real. And Lampard was making excuses before saying he didn’t want to make excuses. From Sky Sports:

“We are missing internationals and big players but I don’t want to make excuses. The team we put out today was clearly competing in the game for long periods but we made four mistakes and they were clinical in the way they put them away.”

It’s obviously far too early to freak out about one big away loss, especially when Lampard will probably have learned what several of us (and Jose Mourinho) thought when we saw his line-up: That’s a lot of young kids to start together at Old Trafford on Opening Day.

