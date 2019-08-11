More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Lampard on Pulisic’s debut: “It was difficult for him”

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT
MANCHESTER — Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic is going to be a “fantastic player” for Chelsea in the future, but admitted that luck wasn’t on his side on Sunday.

Pulisic made his Premier League debut as a 58th minute sub during Chelsea’s 4-0 hammering at Manchester United. The USMNT star came on when Chelsea were 1-0 down, and within seven minutes they were 3-0 down and he’d been floored by Paul Pogba as he cut in from the left flank.

Pro Soccer Talk asked Lampard, speaking in his post-match press conference, how he felt Pulisic fared after coming on.

“It was one of those games today where I felt it was better to start with Ross [Barkley] and Mason [Mount], who’ve been very strong in preseason, and bring Christian on,” Lampard said. “If the game carried on at 1-0 or we got back in the game as we should have been at that point, he would have been a great injection. In the end it was difficult for him because the game went away from us quickly.”

So, it didn’t go the way Pulisic or Chelsea wanted, but Lampard was keen to point out the fact that the Pennsylvania native has a bright future at the west London club and he is easing him into life in England.

“Christian Pulisic is 20 years old and has come across from Dortmund and he is going to be a fantastic player for the club, I believe,” Lampard said. “He has got great ability and you saw little moments of his acceleration on the ball today. But I’ve also got other options in midfield in those sort of areas and I don’t want to stick Christian straight into the fire without trying to help him along the way.”

Chelsea’s Lampard: ‘We made four mistakes’ in 4-0 loss

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
Yes, Chelsea was quite good in the first half of their 4-0 season-opening loss to Manchester United, but we have to question whether new manager Frank Lampard saw the rest of the match.’

“It was nowhere near a 4-0,” Lampard said after the Sunday loss at Old Trafford. “Four mistakes for the goals, but we controlled major parts of the first half. We hit the woodwork, poor decisions in the final third, we should be in the lead at half-time.”

Right, but what about that second half?

United poured goals over Chelsea in the final half-hour, with Paul Pogba cutting the defense apart with a delightful long ball to Marcus Rashford and an incisive assist to Daniel James.

Four significant mistakes, in fact, number four. That’s real. And Lampard was making excuses before saying he didn’t want to make excuses. From Sky Sports:

“We are missing internationals and big players but I don’t want to make excuses. The team we put out today was clearly competing in the game for long periods but we made four mistakes and they were clinical in the way they put them away.”

It’s obviously far too early to freak out about one big away loss, especially when Lampard will probably have learned what several of us (and Jose Mourinho) thought when we saw his line-up: That’s a lot of young kids to start together at Old Trafford on Opening Day.

‘We need to make Old Trafford a fortress’ vows Maguire

By Nicholas MendolaAug 11, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT
Harry Maguire‘s first home match at Old Trafford was tremendous, even if the center back didn’t nab a goal to top it off.

His teammates took care of that, with Marcus Rashford scoring twice to go with Anthony Martial and Daniel James tallies in a 4-0 demolition of Chelsea on Sunday.

Maguire and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka made the right side of United’s defense a tough pill to swallow, and teamed up with David De Gea and the goal posts to keep up with a strong first half from Chelsea.

The second half was all United. From the BBC:

“It is the first game at Old Trafford so I think there were nerves. We gave the ball away in dangerous areas. We moved it nicely second half and our front three are so dangerous on the break.

“We knew there were only two clean sheets last year here. We need to make it a fortress. I felt good. I’ve only had three or four days with the lads. I am going to get fitter and better.”

It hardly gets easier for United, who will next Wolves at the Molineux on Aug. 19.

Christian Pulisic watch: How did USMNT star perform?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT
MANCHESTER — USMNT star Christian Pulisic made his Premier League debut for Chelsea at Manchester United on Sunday, as the Pennsylvanian native came on in the second half.

Things didn’t go to plan for his team in their 4-0 defeat, but how did Pulisic do?

The 20-year-old arrived in the 58th minute to a huge roar from the away fans at Old Trafford, and it was certainly an eventful first 32 minutes as a Premier League player for him.

59th minute: Pulisic arrives in the Premier League by being clattered into by Paul Pogba,. Pulisic rolls around on the floor and is grabbing his left side. Welcome to the PL, Christian…

65th minute: Man United score through Anthony Martial to go 2-0 up.

67th minute: Man United score through Marcus Rashford to go 3-0 up.

70th minute: Makes a surging run into the box but Kovacic doesn’t find him. Pulisic is not happy.

72nd minute: Wins the ball back and surges towards the box, but they can’t find him with the give-and-go.

75th minute: Played in down the left flank but his cross is cleared by Harry Maguire. From the resulting throw-in he’s tackled by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

79th minute: Pulisic pops up centrally and runs towards the goal but Luke Shaw nicks the ball off him. Pulisic has switched from the left flank to the right.

86th minute: Skips away from two tackles on the edge of his own box but then gives the ball away.

87th minute: Has a shot that is blocked then moments later clatters into Maguire in the box in an aerial challenge.

90th minute: Races free down the left but overhits his cross to Giroud and it goes out for a throw in.

Three things learned: Man United v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 11, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT
MANCHESTER — Manchester United eased to a 4-0 victory against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday, but that didn’t tell the whole story.

Marcus Rashford scored in each half and Anthony Martial and Daniel James both scored in the second half, but Chelsea hit the woodwork twice in the first half and new manager Frank Lampard will be scratching his head after a proper thumping.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s name reverberated around Old Trafford as this new-look United side dug deep, rode their luck and showed there may be good times ahead.

Here’s what we learned from Old Trafford.

UNITED’S NEW BOYS SETTLE IN QUICKLY

Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were both making their home debuts as Manchester United players and both had their name sung loud and proud by the Stretford End. They snapped into tackles, looked calm defensively and even though Chelsea caused United problems defensively, it was more so down to Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof being caught out of position or sloppy passes in midfield.

Daniel James then jumped off the bench to score on his Premier League debut to make it 4-0 as the Welsh winger proved he can be a real menace as an impact player. All three of United’s new boys made a positive impact on their debut and Solskjaer will hope that Maguire and AWB continue as they’ve started off. With those two in defense, they look a much better defensive unit.

CHELSEA’S DEFENDING WILL BE A WORRY

Kurt Zouma may well have been Man United’s best player on Sunday. That’s a tad harsh, but he gave away a penalty kick, looked all over the place positionally and the pace of Marcus Rashford was too much for him to handle. David Luiz has been sold, N’Golo Kante didn’t start due to injury and Antonio Rudiger is still out, so this Chelsea defensive unit will look a lot different when it is fully fit.

That said, the way Chelsea capitulated in the second half will be a worry for Lampard and even when Rudiger and Kante are fully fit, who starts at center back? On this showing neither Zouma or Christensen did themselves any favors.

BEST AND WORST OF POGBA ARRIVES

In the first half Paul Pogba‘s display summed up the vacuum present in United’s midfield. He and Scott McTominay couldn’t get on the ball and when they did, they lost it. Pogba’s second half was superb. He pinged over a pinpoint ball to Rashford to make it 3-0, then surged towards goal and slotted in Daniel James for the fourth.

We saw the best and worst of Pogba on Sunday and that is the main problem.

That is why fans are so divided when it comes to his worth at United and don’t forget, he could still move on to Juventus or Real Madrid later this summer when their transfer windows close. He was booed and cheered when his name was read out over the PA announcer. That sums up the feeling towards him right now. He is infuriatingly inconsistent.

Pogba played like he wanted to be at United, but only in the second half. If he can become more consistent, United can really challenge for a top four finish this season.