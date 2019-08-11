Nothing to separate Leicester, Wolves in opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City couldn’t find a way past Europa League weary Wolves, who saw a goal overturned in a dull 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Leander Dendoncker bundled a loose ball over the line, but it had glanced off Wily Boly’s arm and VAR overturned the marker.

Three things we learned

1. Possession without finish is nothing; Leicester had 70 percent of the ball but could not finish despite taking almost 400 more touches than Wolves

2. It’s early to say that Wolves’ failure to do much besides clear the ball was down to depth, but the club certainly looked like one who won 4-0 over Pyunik in Armenia on Thursday

3. VAR is not just a bummer for the aggrieved club, it hurts fantasy owners. Dendoncker is a very cheap option and, frankly, we momentarily hated VAR.

Man of the Match: Wilfried Ndidi.

