Loons’ Toye reportedly sent off for spitting on opponent

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FC Dallas’ wild 5-3 defeat of Minnesota United ended in disappointing fashion, as in-form Loons youngster Mason Toye made headlines for ugly reasons in Texas.

Toye, 20, was kept off the score sheet in the loss, but put his name in the discipline column when he reportedly spit on Reggie Cannon.

[ MORE: Schweinsteiger scores winner ]

Cannon, who had scored in the game and was playing with strep throat, was given a yellow card for taking off his spit-garnished shirt and attempting to remove the stain.

“I wasn’t angry – well obviously, I was angry but I wasn’t fighting with the refs,” Cannon said. “No, I got spit on. It was snot and everything on my shirt, so I took it off to wipe it off.”

Well, presumably that yellow will be rescinded.

It’s difficult to see the incident on the video, which shows Toye grow frustrated as FC Dallas players doing their level best to stop the striker from placing the ball at midfield and restarting play following a stoppage time goal from the hosts (It’s no excuse for spitting, but what took the officials so long to get in the mix. Were they watching “Braveheart?”).

There’s the unique chance to see Minnesota boss Adrian Heath react to being told his player spat on someone around the 1:18 mark of this video, as the manager asked the sideline reporter what happened and it doesn’t take much to lip read the response.

Seems like Minnesota won’t have its talented young striker for a while. Will his suspension include the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final in Atlanta later this month?

Follow @NicholasMendola